Dana Earns Award for Supplier Excellence from Spartan Motors

"At Dana, our customer-centric culture ensures we deliver the highest quality and most innovative solutions to original equipment manufacturers all over the world," said Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Dana and president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. "We greatly value our longstanding relationship with Spartan Motors as they continue to produce top-performing specialty vehicles for a variety of vocational applications."

The award was presented during the 15th annual Spartan Motors Supplier Conference in Lansing, Michigan.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs approximately 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of more than $7.2 billion in 2017. Based in Maumee, Ohio, the company's operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last two years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute's listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

