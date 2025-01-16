Dana Earns Prestigious 'Global Top Employer 2025' Award with Recognition in 25 Countries and Regional Distinction for Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America Operations

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that the company was recognized as a 'Global Top Employer 2025' with further recognition in 25 countries. Dana was also selected as a Top Employer for its Asia-Pacific, European, and North American regions due to the high number of operations earning honors there.

This prestigious award by the Top Employers Institute recognizes excellence in people practices with a particular emphasis on exceptional human resources programs — including career development, work environment, learning, diversity and inclusion, well-being, and talent acquisition.

"Recognition across so many countries is a testament to Dana's culture of supporting exceptional talent as we power the vehicles and machines that move our world," said Lisa Amend, Dana's Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Dana is a 120-year-old company founded on strong beliefs where we value others, inspire innovation, and win together."

This year, nine countries joined the growing list of Dana operations identified as being a Top Employer for creating empowering environments — including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Finland, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

