Dana Earns Recognition as John Deere 'Partner-level,' Hall of Fame Supplier

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana's operations in Crescentino, Italy, have earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2020 and was inducted into the Supplier Hall of Fame in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program.

Hall of Fame status is given after a supplier attains a Partner-level rating for five consecutive years. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating.

Dana was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality, as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. Company employees accepted the recognition during virtual ceremonies held in Mannheim, Germany.

"Our relationship with John Deere builds on our commitment to collaborative innovation and integrated technologies that maximize performance, efficiency, and durability," said Aziz Aghili, executive vice president and president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. "We are honored to be recognized as a John Deere Hall of Fame Supplier and remain committed to continuous improvement and reimagining what's possible to meet our customers' needs."

Dana is a supplier of axles, driveshafts, planetary drives, sealing and thermal products, and other components to John Deere's operations globally, serving the agriculture and construction markets.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence Program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer' from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

