Dana Earns 'Top Employer 2024' Awards in 16 Countries, Regional Distinction for Europe, North America

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that the company was recognized as a "Top Employer 2024" in 16 countries in which it operates. The company was also selected as a Top Employer across Europe and North America due to overall cross-country performance in those regions.

According to the Top Employer Institute, the respected award recognizes companies for drivers of high performance, including employee development, well-being and work environment, talent acquisition, inclusion, and engagement.

Dana's operations in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Spain earned Top Employer honors for the first time, joining company facilities in Belgium, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States for having a people-focused culture. These countries account for more than 90 percent of the company's sales and employees.

"At Dana, we place people at the center of everything we do," said Maureen Pittenger, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Dana. "Being recognized as a Top Employer across so many different countries demonstrates Dana's passion in cultivating a collaborative and inclusive culture where all our people have opportunities to thrive."

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2024" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

