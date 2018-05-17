Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards

Dana earned the Green Pillar Award, which is presented to top supplier parent companies that demonstrate excellence in the delivery of fuel-efficient technologies in support of Ford's drive to become a global leader in environmentally sustainable and socially responsible products. Dana was one of four companies globally to receive the award.

"Our World Excellence awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Ford Motor Company's top-performing suppliers around the world," said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president, product development and purchasing. "Suppliers like Dana are key to Ford's continued success as we work towards our goal of becoming world's most trusted mobility company."

Dana also received a Silver Award, which recognizes the company's axle manufacturing facility in Columbia, Missouri, for exceeding expectations to achieve the highest levels of excellence in quality, delivery, value, and innovation.

"Receiving the Green Pillar Award from Ford Motor Company is a demonstration of our team's commitment to developing technologies that not only offer a significant benefit for the end-user, but also help to reduce the impact on the environment," said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. "We are pleased to receive this award from one of our largest customers and are excited to continue collaborating with them to deliver innovative solutions that provide maximum performance and fuel efficiency."

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs approximately 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of more than $7.2 billion in 2017. Based in Maumee, Ohio, the company's operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last two years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute's listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

