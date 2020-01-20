Dana Equips 2020 Award-winning Vehicles, Including North American Car and Truck of the Year

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its innovative technologies are featured on the 2020 Chevrolet® Corvette® Stingray® and the 2020 Jeep® Gladiator®, this year's North American Car and Truck of the Year, respectively.

Dana's technologies also equip eight of the Wards® 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems, and eight of Car and Driver's 10Best.

"These awards are the culmination of the hard work and commitment of our customers to deliver the most innovative, efficient, powerful, and highest quality vehicles," said James Kamsickas, chairman and CEO of Dana Incorporated. "Dana is proud to play a part in providing industry leading solutions that deliver maximum performance and value to some of the most recognizable brands and vehicles of 2020."

North America Car and Truck of the Year

The 2020 Jeep® Gladiator, named North American Truck of the Year and included on Car and Driver's 10Best Cars and Trucks, is outfitted with Dana 44™ Advantek® front and rear axles, Spicer® front and rear propshafts, and various gaskets.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which was selected as the North American Car of the Year and was named to Car and Driver's 10Best Cars and Trucks, features Dana's thermal and sealing solutions, including thermal-acoustical protective shielding (TAPS), water charged air cooler (WCAC), engine and transmission oil coolers, and various gaskets.

2020 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems

Dana technologies were featured on eight of the 2020 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems, including the:

BMW ® M340i 3.0L DOHC Turbocharged I-6 equipped with a WCAC;

M340i 3.0L DOHC Turbocharged I-6 equipped with a WCAC; Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 6.2L OHV V-8, which includes TAPS, WCAC, engine and transmission oil coolers;

Ford ® Mustang ® 2.3L DOHC High Performance Turbo 4-Cyl., equipped with TAPS, engine and transmission oil coolers, and valve stem seals;

Mustang 2.3L DOHC High Performance Turbo 4-Cyl., equipped with TAPS, engine and transmission oil coolers, and valve stem seals; GMC ® Sierra ® 3.0L DOHC Turbodiesel I-6, featuring a diesel fuel cooler;

Sierra 3.0L DOHC Turbodiesel I-6, featuring a diesel fuel cooler; Honda ® Accord ® Hybrid 2.0L DOHC Atkinson i-VTEC ® 4-Cyl./HEV, equipped with a cylinder-head cover module;

Accord Hybrid 2.0L DOHC Atkinson i-VTEC 4-Cyl./HEV, equipped with a cylinder-head cover module; Mercedes-Benz ® GLE450 3.0L DOHC 48V Turbo I-6, featuring an engine oil cooler; and

GLE450 3.0L DOHC 48V Turbo I-6, featuring an engine oil cooler; and Ram® 1500 3.6L DOHC 48V eTorque V-6, which includes a transmission active warm-up unit.

Car and Driver's 10Best

Dana technologies also equip eight of Car and Driver's 10Best, including the:

Chevrolet Corvette, equipped with TAPS, WCAC, engine and transmission oil coolers;

Honda Accord, featuring a cylinder-head cover module and transmission oil cooler;

Jeep ® Gladiator, outfitted with front and rear axles, as well as front and rear propshafts;

Gladiator, outfitted with front and rear axles, as well as front and rear propshafts; Porsche ® 718 Boxster ® and Cayman ® , including a cylinder-head gasket and transmission separator plate;

718 Boxster and Cayman , including a cylinder-head gasket and transmission separator plate; Porsche Macan ® S / Turbo, featuring a cylinder-head gasket and engine oil cooler;

S / Turbo, featuring a cylinder-head gasket and engine oil cooler; Ram 1500, including a rear propshaft and active warm-up unit;

Toyota ® Supra ® , equipped with a cylinder-head gasket, water charged air cooler; and

Supra , equipped with a cylinder-head gasket, water charged air cooler; and Volkswagen® Golf® GTI® / Jetta® GLI®, outfitted with a cylinder-head gasket, transmission separator plate, and transmission oil cooler.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic and power technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

