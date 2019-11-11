Dana Expands Lineup for Agriculture Equipment with New Spicer® Electrified™ e-Axles and e-Gearboxes for Telehandlers

HANNOVER, Germany, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today unveiled new e-Mobility technologies that improve the performance of drive and work functions for field sprayers and telehandlers used in agriculture.

At the Agritechnica 2019 trade show, Dana is showcasing drive systems for telehandlers and field sprayers to illustrate the company's modular approach for seamlessly packaging hybrid and electric drivetrain solutions into current internal combustion vehicle architectures.

Additionally, Dana is debuting new drive and motion technologies for field sprayers, including the new Spicer® Torque-Hub® brand of wheel drives, as well as electrified drive systems and work functions.

"From telehandlers that accomplish a variety of work functions to sprayers that perform a single task continuously over several hours, the diversity of duty cycles across applications presents engineering challenges for agriculture equipment manufacturers on the path to electrification," said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. "Dana has the expertise and expanding product line to support agriculture manufacturers with technologies for diesel-, hybrid-, and electric-powered vehicles."

Telehandlers

Designed for telehandlers with load capacities up to 3,000 kg (6,600 lbs.), Spicer® Electrified™ e-Axles leverage Dana's industry-leading lineup of motors, inverters, and controls to provide electrified propulsion within established vehicle architectures.

Dana has also developed the Spicer® Electrified™ e-Gearbox, which features a compact design that manages high input speeds, provides superior power density, improves mechanical efficiency, and offers a precision-engineered interface for connecting high-performance motors.

Dana leverages vehicle data to improve performance and reduce total cost of ownership through its Spicer® Smart Suite™ Intelligent Load Monitoring System (ILMS). Spicer Smart Suite ILMS uses patented and proprietary data-harvesting technologies across the vehicle to prevent tip-over incidents, supply intelligent calibration management, and estimate axle attitude. It is designed to alert the operator of potential tipping situations, reduce the risk of vehicle breakdowns, improve productivity, and enhance the long-term serviceability of drive systems.

Additionally, Dana supports the electrification of telehandler work functions with low-voltage motors, power electronics, control systems, and Brevini® pumps.

Field Sprayers

For nearly 50 years, the Torque-Hub brand of planetary wheel drives has earned a reputation for offering the performance, durability, and reliability required for a variety of off-highway vehicle applications.

Dana offers a full range of Spicer Torque-Hub wheel drives for sprayers that provides 11,000 to 26,000 N-m (8,100 to 19,000 lb·ft) of drive torque. They have a compact design with a steerable four-wheel-drive configuration delivering exceptional maneuverability while minimizing crop damage. Also, Spicer Torque-Hub wheel drives can be easily integrated with central tire inflation systems (CTIS).

Engineers have combined Spicer Torque-Hub technology with high-performance electric motors from the Dana portfolio to deliver an electric drive system for field sprayers with superior efficiency.

Additionally, Dana offers Brevini-brand pumps, hydraulic integrated circuits, sensors, and electronic controls to optimize the performance of sprayer work functions.

Dana's Support for Electrification

Through numerous organic and inorganic initiatives, Dana has rapidly developed a comprehensive portfolio of drive and motion technologies that can help original-equipment manufacturers efficiently transition toward electrification. The company offers Spicer® Electrified™ drive technologies that range from plug-and-play components that fit within current vehicle architectures to integrated systems optimized for the thoroughly reimagined vehicle designs of the future.

Dana also offers a wide selection of Brevini® Electrified™ motion products engineered for the unique power distribution requirements of working functions of hybrid and electric off-highway vehicles.

Dana at Agritechnica

Dana is presenting its wide range of drive and motion technologies for agriculture equipment in hall 16, stand F08. For more information, visit dana.com/offhighway.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which includes nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

