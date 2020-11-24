Dana Expands Presence, Electrification Portfolio for Mobile Elevated Work Platforms in China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced the introduction of comprehensive drive systems specifically tailored for electric-driven mobile elevated work platforms (MEWPs) manufactured in China. The solutions extend Dana's wide range of drive and motion systems that can be sourced locally through a single Tier I supplier.

At Bauma China this week, Dana is launching an integrated system for electric-driven boom and scissor lifts with working heights above six meters. It improves safety, productivity, efficiency, operator comfort, and reliability while reducing total cost of ownership as well as the impact on the environment. The complete package from Dana features Spicer Torque-Hub™ wheel drives, low-voltage internal permanent magnet motors, inverters, slew drives, pump-motor, system pumps, proportional valves, and electronic control units.

Dana offers advanced drive and motion products for a wide range of MEWP designs, including scissor lifts, vertical mast lifts, articulating and telescopic boom lifts, crawler lifts, and truck-mounted lifts.

"Dana's electrification portfolio for versatile, high-performance work platforms is driving efficiencies across the Chinese construction market," said Aziz Aghili, executive vice president and president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. "Our strong and growing presence in China ideally positions Dana to support equipment manufacturers in the region with advanced, integrated drive and motion electrification technologies."

Advanced, Worksite-Proven Technologies for MEWPs

Used by leading global manufacturers of MEWPs for more than two decades, the Spicer Torque-Hub brand of wheel and track drives features a compact planetary design that is ideal for both diesel- and electric-powered equipment.

Dana's e-Hub drives for MEWPs feature a fully integrated electro-mechanical configuration in a compact package that includes enhanced gear geometries for quieter operation. Meanwhile, its power-dense motor design delivers high efficiency and best-in-class torque performance.

Dana also designs and manufactures a broad range of Brevini™ motion products to help original-equipment manufacturers (OEM) comply with platform design, load sensing, dynamic terrain sensing, safety requirements, and other global safety standards for MEWPs.

Additionally, Dana leverages vehicle data to improve performance and reduce total cost of ownership through its Spicer Smart Suite™ Intelligent Load Monitoring System (ILMS). Spicer Smart Suite ILMS uses patented and proprietary data-harvesting technologies across the vehicle to prevent tip-over incidents, supply intelligent calibration management, and estimate axle attitude. It is designed to alert the operator of potential tipping situations, reduce the risk of vehicle breakdowns, improve productivity, and enhance the long-term serviceability of drive systems.

Dana has been working with MEWP players in China, such as Aichi, Dingli, Genie, Haulotte, JLG, LGMG, Sinoboom, Sunward, XCMG, and Zoomlion, among others.

Dana's Large Footprint in China

Since establishing operations in China in 1991, Dana has steadily bolstered its capabilities to support vehicle manufacturers in the region through numerous investments in engineering and manufacturing resources.

In August, Dana inaugurated a new 16,000 square-meter manufacturing and assembly plant in Yancheng, China, to expand the production of highly specialized hub drives, planetary drives, helical and bevel helical gearboxes, and hydrostatic solutions. When fully operational, it will produce approximately 160,000 units per year for OEMs in the construction, agriculture, and industrial markets.

With 24 facilities and approximately 5,700 employees in China at its wholly owned and joint-venture operations, Dana serves numerous off-highway manufacturers in China, including AGCO, CRCC, CRCHI, CREG, Dingli, Epiroc, JLG, John Deere, SANY, Terex, XCMG, and Zoomlion.

Visit Dana at Bauma China this week in hall N5, stand N5.530.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer. Learn more at dana.com.

