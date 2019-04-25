Dana Expands TM4® SUMO™ Electric Powertrain Offerings into Commercial-Vehicle, Light-Duty Platforms

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today the launch of its newest direct-drive electric powertrain, the TM4® SUMO™ LD. The motor-inverter combination is designed for Class 2 through Class 6 vehicles. The new offering extends the comprehensive TM4 SUMO lineup, which is powering more than 12,000 electrified vehicles today.

Designed primarily for today's direct-drive architectures, the TM4 SUMO LD will also provide a modular solution for future transitions to widespread e-Axle platforms. When integrated with one of Dana's numerous electrified axle solutions, the TM4 SUMO LD can be configured for light-commercial, minibus, and medium-duty truck and bus, as well as heavy-duty Class 8 hybrid vehicles.

"The TM4 SUMO direct-drive electric powertrain offering is a globally adopted, road-proven, highly efficient solution utilized in thousands of electrified vehicles, which is a key differentiator setting us apart from other electrodynamic solutions," said Christophe Dominiak, chief technology officer for Dana. "The SUMO LD series has been engineered into multiple Spicer® Electrified™ products and is able to be adapted to the architecture requirements of our customers, from direct-drive solutions to fully integrated e-Axle designs."

With three available models, the TM4 SUMO LD offers up to 250 kW of continuous power and 1200 Nm of torque. Its new winding technology, combined with an innovative internal permanent magnet (IPM) rotor design, yields a 10-percent decrease in magnets and creates a more lightweight and compact solution to fit smaller vehicle envelopes. The SUMO LD is matched with the industry-proven three-phase CO150 inverter, already used in thousands of vehicles worldwide.

The TM4 SUMO systems can be optimized to offer the best driveline efficiencies to different vehicle platforms based on selected duty cycles. The new SUMO LD will be on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, along with the comprehensive Spicer Electrified offering, April 23-26, in Dana's booth, 1847.

About TM4

TM4 is a joint venture of Dana Incorporated and Hydro-Québec. The company designs and manufactures electric motors, generators, power electronics, and control systems suitable for the commercial, automotive, marine, mining, rail, motorsports, and recreational vehicle markets. TM4 contributes to the highest possible energy conversion efficiencies thanks to its expertise in permanent magnet motors, thermal management, coil winding, outer-rotor topology, and motor and inverter control algorithms. TM4 is located in Boucherville, Québec. For more information, visit tm4.com.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, it is a people-centric organization and has been named a top employer of choice around the world, including significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

