Dana Expands Training Academy with New Content for Spicer® Drive Axles

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced the expansion of its training academy, which will now include two new modules covering component identification, maintenance, and lubrication for Spicer® drive axles.

The new modules demonstrate Dana's commitment to furthering component knowledge, functionality, and maintenance for both new and experienced technicians. Additional drive axle modules will be launched in November and December of this year and will cover power flow and operation and failure analysis.

"As our Spicer® driveline technologies continually advance to meet the needs of today's commercial vehicles, it is imperative that we provide the educational resources to equip the technician community to keep vehicles operating safely and efficiently," said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies. "Technicians have a critically important job, and Dana is passionate about providing the necessary tools and information to help technicians masterfully maintain the products we provide."

Dana's training academy is a learning management system that helps users better understand the company's products through interactive slideshows and videos. The new modules are composed of short, informative chapters for convenient and practical learning, including:

Component Identification:

Drive axle configurations

Forward carrier component identification

Drive axle housing component identification

Maintenance and Lubrication:

Lubrication level maintenance

Weeps and leaks

Lubrication failures

Wheel-end maintenance

Wheel-end failures

Each course is followed by a brief quiz to aid in content retention and to enhance the learning experience. A personalized certificate of completion is available for download and printing upon conclusion of a module.

The new drive axle training modules are immediately available at http://www.dana.com/commercial-vehicles/training. Featuring a mobile-ready, responsive design for optimized performance, the training academy is available on any web-enabled device, platform, or browser.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.

