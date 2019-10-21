Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Receives Largest Gift Ever, a Record-Breaking $63 Million

PMC funding has enabled Dana-Farber to make major strides towards a cure, including leadership in the development of 41 of 100 new FDA-approved cancer drugs and uncovering new techniques for targeting individual cancer-causing mutations through precision medicine. Dana-Farber is the only hospital ranked in the top 5 for both adult and pediatric cancer by U.S. News and World Report.

When the PMC started in 1980, there were fewer than five million cancer survivors in the world, yet today, there are more than 17 million, a result of the advancements in treatment and research – many of which were developed at Dana-Farber and are made possible by the tremendous efforts of tens of thousands of everyday people who fundraise in events like the PMC each year.

"I am extremely grateful for the generous support received from the Pan-Mass Challenge community over the last 40 years and am truly honored to cycle alongside dedicated riders, volunteers and supporters each August," said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and CEO of Dana-Farber. "Raising $63 million in one year is an incredible feat, and this record-breaking gift will make an immense impact on our work in the fight against cancer."

More than 6,800 riders and 4,000 volunteers participated in the 40th PMC on August 3 and 4, 2019, pedaling up to 192 miles over 12 routes, 47 towns and 360 miles across central and Eastern Massachusetts, including more than 150 Dana-Farber employees, many of whom fundraise to support their own research initiatives and clinical trials.

"Making our largest gift ever to Dana-Farber is the best way to commemorate our milestone 40th ride," said PMC founder and executive director Billy Starr. "I'm incredibly proud of the role the PMC has played in furthering advancements in cancer research and treatment over the last four decades – it is thanks to the drive and commitment of our entire community of riders, volunteers, sponsors and donors that we have been able to give $717 million to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund since 1980, making a truly unparalleled impact in the fight against cancer."

The PMC is presented by New Balance and the Red Sox Foundation. In addition, more than 200 corporate sponsors support the event by providing more than $7 million in essential funds, products and services each year. The 41st PMC will be held on August 1 and 2, 2020. For more information or to make a financial contribution to a rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2020 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. It is ranked in the top 5 of U.S. News and World Report's Best Hospitals for both adult and pediatric cancer care. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. We provide the latest in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Care and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund (www.JimmyFund.org), established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The 41st PMC will take place on August 1 and 2, 2020. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event's executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $717 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating 55 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue as Dana-Farber's single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC's hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.

