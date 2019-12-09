Dana Features Silicon-carbide Technology Inverters at CTI Berlin

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will showcase its highly efficient silicon carbide (SiC) inverter developed for e-racing at CTI Berlin, Dec. 9-12. The Dana TM4 SiC inverter is capable of supporting up to 900 volts – a higher voltage level than traditional inverters – and helps maximize battery efficiency.

"Leveraging more than 30 years of know-how in power electronics design, Dana continues to lead the way in the development of new and enhanced inverter solutions," said Christophe Dominiak, chief technology officer for Dana. "Our silicon-carbide-based technology inverter demonstrates our leadership and capabilities in next-generation inverters. These new technologies are central to helping our customers achieve their power, range, and efficiency targets in the upcoming years."

Originally developed for the high-performance requirements of racing, which has served as a testbed for Dana's technology over the last five years, the Dana TM4 SiC technology inverters are capable of supporting more than 800 volts for passenger cars and 900 volts for race cars. The SiC technology enables higher system voltage and improves the overall system efficiency.

With the capability to increase the switching frequency when compared with traditional inverters technology, the quality of the output current can be improved, and a higher electrical frequency output current can be controlled, adding essential flexibility to the motor design. Another core benefit of the high-switching-frequency inverter is that it can deliver equivalent or greater power in a smaller package, while also reducing losses during power conversion – improving vehicle efficiency.

The showcased inverter with SiC embedded achieves 195 kW per liter, which is close to double the 2025 U.S. Department of Energy target of 100 kW per liter. Similarly, because of the SiC power module's high-performance properties, batteries and other critical vehicle elements of the system such as motors can be reduced in size, in turn supporting OEMs in their pursuit to develop more compact and lightweight vehicles. Dana TM4 is developing the technology for large-volume production to meet the growing demands for high performance inverters.

Beyond designing a range of inverters, Dana has a wide breadth of offerings and system integration competencies that support the industry's shift toward electrification. Across its portfolio, Dana offers motors, inverters, controls and software, as well as thermal management products for batteries and power electronics.

CTI Berlin is a leading international industry event covering developments in automotive drivetrains, and takes place Dec. 9-12 in Berlin, Germany. In addition to SiC inverters, Dana will be showcasing its range of e-Drive System for low-speed vehicles, passenger cars, and high-performance vehicles at booth C09.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.dana.com

