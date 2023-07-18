Dana Foundation Appoints Two New Board Members

News provided by

Dana Foundation

18 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

New Members Bring Expertise in Media, Education, Neuroscience, and Technology

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dana Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of two members to its board of directors: Paula A. Kerger and Husseini Manji, M.D., FRCPC.

"The Board is delighted to welcome two extremely distinguished and highly effective new directors to its ranks," said Steven E. Hyman, M.D., chairman of the Dana Foundation. "Paula Kerger and Husseini Manji each bring important experiences and background to the Foundation as it develops its timely new focus on neuroscience and society."

Paula A. Kerger is president and chief executive officer of PBS, the nation's largest non-commercial media organization representing more than 330 member stations throughout the country. She is the longest-serving president and CEO in PBS history. Over 17 years, Kerger has led the transformation of PBS from a broadcaster to a multiplatform digital media organization which delivers on public television's essential mission of education, inspiration, and service to the American public.

Kerger is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the Women's Forum. She is a board member of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Natural History where she formerly served as chair. She is a director of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and was a director of the Meredith Corporation. She has received honorary doctorates from Washington University in St. Louis, Grand Valley State University, Allegheny College, Northeastern University, and the University of Miami. She received the Chancellor's Medallion from University of North Carolina Asheville.

Husseini K. Manji, M.D., FRCPC, is co-chair of the UK Government Mental Health Mission and a professor at Oxford University. He was previously the Global Therapeutic Head for Neuroscience, and Global Head, Science for Minds at Johnson & Johnson (J&J), where he helped to discover, develop, and launch several new medications for serious neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. Before joining J&J, Manji was chief of the NIH Laboratory of Molecular Pathophysiology, and he served as director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Mood and Anxiety Disorders Program, the most successful program of its kind in the world.

Manji has been inducted into the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) and the World Dementia Council. He is co-chair of the Board of the Healthy Brains Global Initiative and recent chair of the NAM Neuroscience, Behavior, Brain Function group. He has held numerous leadership positions within the NIH, NAM, and the FNIH Biomarkers Consortium Executive Committee. 

A recipient of numerous international awards, Manji also holds a number of patents and has published extensively on the molecular and cellular neurobiology of severe neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders and the development of novel therapeutics, with more than 350 publications in leading peer-reviewed journals.

"Our newly elected board members each bring unique perspectives from different fields and organizations, which will enrich the interdisciplinary focus of the Dana Foundation," said Caroline Montojo, Ph.D., president of the Dana Foundation. "I look forward to working closely with them to advance neuroscience that benefits society and reflects the aspirations of all people."

Kerger and Manji will join the following Dana Foundation board members: Steven E. Hyman, Edward Bleier, Wallace L. Cook, Charles A. Dana III, Hildegarde E. Mahoney, and Peter A. Nadosy.

The Dana Foundation is a private philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing neuroscience and society by supporting cross-disciplinary intersections such as neuroscience and ethics, law, policy, humanities, and arts.

SOURCE Dana Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.