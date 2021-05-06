Dana Honored for its Holistic Approach to Sustainability

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has received the inaugural Sustainability Award in Automotive from the ATZ/MTZ Group and Roland Berger for its Holistic Sustainability Approach.

The award recognizes companies with developed mobility solutions that take the environment and resources into account in a future-oriented and sustainable manner. It focuses on products, processes, and initiatives that have a holistic impact on sustainability in the automotive industry. Dana was selected from more than 50 submissions and was among eight winners in seven categories.

"Dana's holistic approach to sustainability and social responsibility is demonstrated by our commitment to empowering our people, delivering innovative products, protecting the planet, and maintaining strong governance practices," said Doug Liedberg, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer for Dana Incorporated. "We recognize the important opportunity Dana has to positively impact the environment, and receiving this award further validates the success of our sustainability initiatives."

The judges specifically highlighted Dana's electric motor technology as a key factor for its selection, along with the company's strong commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance practices. Dana is the only supplier capable of delivering all elements of a fully integrated electrified drive system in-house, including motor, inverter, gearboxes, thermal management, and software and controls – across all mobility markets.

In addition to introducing innovative solutions for electrified vehicles, Dana continues to invest in improving its traditional product offerings, including the introduction of the Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra™ axle system, which the company's engineers designed using a low-viscosity lubricant to deliver best-in-class efficiency.

In April, Dana published its annual sustainability and social responsibility report, which highlighted the company's commitment to continuous improvement in core ESG areas, including the reduction of its total annual greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50 percent before the end of 2035. The company was also recently recognized by Newsweek as one of the "Most Responsible Companies."

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

