Dana Incorporated Appoints Nora LaFreniere to its Board of Directors

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that Nora LaFreniere has been appointed to the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

Ms. LaFreniere serves as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Otis Worldwide Corporation, a global, publicly traded company. In this role, she oversees the company's global legal, compliance, business development, intellectual property, security, government relations, quality, and environmental, health, and safety functions.

"I am delighted to welcome Nora to the Dana board of directors," said R. Bruce McDonald, Dana Chairman and CEO. "Her extensive experience in industrial businesses focusing on strategy formulation and executing complex M&A transactions will be invaluable to Dana as we implement our plan to transform the company and accelerate value creation."

Nora holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of California, San Diego. She has been named to the YWCA Academy of Women Achievers and is a member of the DirectWomen Board Institute.

