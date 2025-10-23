Dana Incorporated Appoints Olivia Nelligan to its Board of Directors

News provided by

Dana Incorporated

Oct 23, 2025, 06:50 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that Olivia Nelligan has been appointed to the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Nelligan is executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief strategy officer of CHS Inc., a leading global agribusiness. In this role, she oversees all finance and strategic planning activities across the organization.

"We are honored to welcome Olivia Nelligan to our Board of Directors," said R. Bruce McDonald, Dana Chairman and CEO. "Ms. Nelligan's career in global finance, strategic planning, and executive leadership brings a wealth of expertise to our organization and will provide valuable perspective as we execute our strategic priorities and continue to drive long-term value."

Olivia holds a bachelor's degree in civil law and a higher diploma in business and financial information systems from University College Cork, Ireland, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and an associate member of the Institute of Taxation in Ireland.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of approximately $7.7 billion in 2024 with 28,000 people in 26 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2025 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2025" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock. The board declared a quarterly ...
Dana Incorporated to Announce 2025 Third-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on October 29

Dana Incorporated to Announce 2025 Third-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on October 29

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2025 third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. A press release will be issued at ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Automotive

Automotive

Machinery

Machinery

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics