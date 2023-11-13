Dana Incorporated Appoints Steven Miller to Board of Directors

News provided by

Dana Incorporated

13 Nov, 2023, 06:59 ET

Steven Miller Replaces Brett Icahn as Icahn Capital Board Designee in Connection with Previously Announced Agreement

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that Steven Miller has been appointed to the Dana board of directors, effective Nov. 9, 2023.  Mr. Miller will replace Brett Icahn as an Icahn Capital board designee, pursuant to the January 2022 Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement between Icahn Capital and Dana.

"On behalf of the Dana board of directors, I want to welcome Steven as a director, and we look forward to collaborating as we continue to drive profitable growth," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "We would also like to thank Brett Icahn for contributing his insights and experience over the past two years."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served on the Dana Board and to have worked with the dedicated Dana team," said Brett Icahn.  "Over the past two years, Dana has continued to drive progress in electrification across its mobility end markets and sustained improvement across the enterprise."

Mr. Miller is a portfolio manager at Icahn Capital L.P., a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P., a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. He previously served as an analyst at BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC and an analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. Mr. Miller serves as a director at Bausch Health Companies, Inc. and Conduent Incorporated and was previously a director at Xerox Holdings Corporation and Herc Holdings Inc. He received a B.S. summa cum laude from Duke University in 2011.

With this announcement, the board will continue to be composed of 10 directors, nine of whom are independent.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe.  The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents.  With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek.  The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer.  Learn more at dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Also from this source

Dana Incorporated to Participate in Gabelli Funds 47th Annual Auto Symposium

Dana Incorporated to Participate in Gabelli Funds 47th Annual Auto Symposium

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Gabelli Funds 47th Annual Auto Symposium on Oct. 30, 2023. Beginning at noon ...
Dana Incorporated Reports 2023 Third-quarter Financial Results, Achieves Robust Sales and Profit Growth, Maintains Full-year Sales and Profit Guidance

Dana Incorporated Reports 2023 Third-quarter Financial Results, Achieves Robust Sales and Profit Growth, Maintains Full-year Sales and Profit Guidance

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023. "Dana had strong sales of $2.7 billion, and we...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.