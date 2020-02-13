Dana Incorporated Reports 2019 Financial Results

Company achieves full-year record sales, profit, and adjusted earnings per share;

Adjusted free cash flow increased by 12%;

Company wins electric medium-duty truck program with fully integrated Dana e-Powertrain as part of $700 million total sales backlog through 2022

News provided by

Dana Incorporated

Feb 13, 2020, 06:59 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Full-Year Highlights

  • Record sales of $8.6 billion, an increase of $477 million, or growth of 6 percent, compared with 2018
  • Net income attributable to Dana of $226 million; diluted EPS of $1.56
  • Record adjusted EBITDA of $1.02 billion, an increase of $62 million, margin of 11.8 percent of sales
  • Record diluted adjusted EPS of $3.06, an improvement of $0.04 over 2018
  • Operating cash flow of $637 million
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $272 million, a 12 percent improvement over 2018
  • Cash dividends of $0.40 per share declared in 2019
  • Strong sales backlog of $700 million through 2022
  • Acquisition cost synergies of $25 million
  • Completed five electrodynamics acquisitions rounding-out complete in-house capability

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019.

"In 2019, for the third consecutive year, Dana delivered year-over-year growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "Over the past year, the Dana team achieved more than $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA for the first time in the history of the company, while successfully integrating the Graziano and Fairfield business, Dana's largest acquisition in over two decades."

Fourth-quarter 2019 Financial Results
Sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $1.99 billion, compared with $1.97 billion in the same period of 2018, representing a $14 million improvement.  The increase was attributable to the benefit of recent acquisitions and backlog conversion, partially offset by lower end-market demand for heavy vehicles and unfavorable currency translation and lower commodity recoveries. 

Dana reported net income of $85 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $100 million in the same period of 2018. The difference was primarily due to higher interest expense and one-time costs related to refinancing of senior notes and acquisitions. 

Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.58, compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.69 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $226 million, compared with $223 million for the same period last year.  Profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 benefited from backlog conversion and inorganic growth, partially offset by an unfavorable mix, driven by lower end-market demand for heavy vehicles.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.67 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $0.76 in the same period last year.  The lower year-over-year comparison was primarily due to higher depreciation and interest expense offsetting higher operating earnings.

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $349 million, compared with $331 million in the same period of 2018. 

Adjusted free cash flow was $218 million, compared with $241 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Lower cash generation was driven by higher capital expenditures to support new programs partially offset by favorable working capital.

Full-year 2019 Financial Results
Sales for 2019 were $8.6 billion, compared with $8.1 billion, an increase of 6 percent, primarily due to conversion of sales backlog and acquisitions partially offset by lower end-market demand for heavy vehicles, as well as currency headwinds.

Net income in 2019 was $226 million, compared with net income of $427 million in 2018.  Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.56, compared with $2.91 in 2018.  2019 results included one-time charges of $259 million for discretionary pension transfers.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 was $1.02 billion, or 11.8 percent of sales.  Margin was comparable to the prior year despite unfavorable mix due to lower end-market demand for heavy vehicles.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share for 2019 were $3.06, compared with $3.02 in 2018, an increase of $0.04, primarily reflecting higher year-over-year earnings improvement partially offset by higher depreciation and interest.

The company reported operating cash flow of $637 million in 2019, an improvement of $69 million compared with 2018.  Adjusted free cash flow was $272 million, or 3.2 percent of sales, compared with $243 million, or 3 percent of sales in 2018.  The improvement was driven by higher earnings, lower cash taxes, and lower working capital requirements, partially offset by higher capital expenditures to support new programs, higher interest expense, and one-time costs related to acquisitions.

2020 Guidance Ranges
"Despite expected softer demand in our heavy-vehicle markets, we continue to successfully manage through this cycle and execute our strategic plan," said Jonathan Collins, Dana executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We have positioned the company for significant adjusted free cash flow growth this year, and our strong sales backlog and multi-market focus will buffer end-market demand."

2020 Financial Targets1

  • Sales of $8.25 to $8.75 billion;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $950 million to $1.05 billion, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 11.8 percent at the midpoint of the range;
  • Diluted adjusted EPS of $2.65 to $3.15;
  • Operating cash flow of approximately 8.5 to 9.0 percent; and
  • Adjusted free cash flow of approximately 4 to 4.5 percent of sales.

1Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Dana to Host Conference Call at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13
Dana will discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year results in a conference call at 10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 13.  Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone.  Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors.  U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054.  Please enter conference I.D. 4099809 and ask for the "Dana Incorporated's Financial Webcast and Conference Call."  Phone registration will be available starting at 10 a.m. EST

An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. EST on Feb. 13 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 4099809.  A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m. EST and may be accessed via Dana's investor website.

Non-GAAP Financial Information
This release refers to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs, and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors, and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for income before income taxes, net income or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which we have defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted diluted shares.  We define adjusted net income as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any nonrecurring income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense, and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects.  We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income.  This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts, and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies.  Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported under GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.  Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.  We believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations.  Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported under GAAP.  Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

We have not provided reconciliations of preliminary and projected adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income and diluted EPS. Providing net income and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments, and income tax valuation adjustments. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for historical periods are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance. Please reference the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" accompanying our quarterly earnings conference call presentations on our website at www.dana.com/investors for our GAAP results and the reconciliations of these measures, were used, to the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change.  Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. 

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.  The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment.  Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world.  Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 34 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019.  Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer.  Learn more at dana.com. 

 DANA INCORPORATED 





 Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) 





 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 
















Three Months Ended

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 

December 31,




2019

2018

 Net sales 


$      1,987

$      1,973

 Costs and expenses 




     Cost of sales 

1,764

1,717

     Selling, general and administrative expenses 

104

116

     Amortization of intangibles 

4

2

     Restructuring charges, net 

6

8

 Impairment of goodwill 

(6)

 Pension settlement charges 

1

 Other income (expense), net 

6

(10)

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

110

120

 Loss on extinguishment of debt 

(9)

 Interest income 

2

3

 Interest expense 

30

25

 Earnings before income taxes 

73

98

 Income tax expense (benefit) 

(5)

3

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 

8

11

 Net income 

86

106

     Less: Noncontrolling interests net income 

4

7

     Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss 

(3)

(1)

 Net income attributable to the parent company 

$            85

$         100







 Net income per share available to common stockholders 



    Basic 


$        0.59

$        0.69

    Diluted 


$        0.58

$        0.69







 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 

144.0

144.8

 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 

145.3

145.8

 DANA INCORPORATED 





 Consolidated Statement of Operations 





 For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 
















Year Ended

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 

December 31,




2019

2018

 Net sales 


$      8,620

$      8,143

 Costs and expenses 




     Cost of sales 

7,489

6,986

     Selling, general and administrative expenses 

508

499

     Amortization of intangibles 

12

8

     Restructuring charges, net 

29

25

 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset 

(6)

(20)

 Gain on disposal group held for sale 



3

 Pension settlement charges 

(259)

 Other expense, net 

(25)

(29)

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

292

579

 Loss on extinguishment of debt 

(9)

 Interest income 

10

11

 Interest expense 

122

96

 Earnings before income taxes 

171

494

 Income tax expense (benefit) 

(32)

78

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 

30

24

 Net income 

233

440

     Less: Noncontrolling interests net income 

13

13

     Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss 

(6)

 Net income attributable to the parent company 

$         226

$         427







 Net income per share available to common stockholders 



    Basic 


$        1.57

$        2.94

    Diluted 


$        1.56

$        2.91







 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 

144.0

145.0

 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 

145.1

146.5

DANA INCORPORATED





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018












Three Months Ended

(In millions)


December 31,


2019

2018

Net income


$            86

$         106

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:





Currency translation adjustments

24

2

Hedging gains and losses

9

21

Defined benefit plans

(21)

(11)

Other comprehensive income

12

12

Total comprehensive income

98

118

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(13)

(7)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

7

6

Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company

$            92

$         117

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 



 For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 










Year Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2019

2018

Net income 

$         233

$         440

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: 



Currency translation adjustments

8

(63)

Hedging gains and losses

24

10

Defined benefit plans

344

23

Other comprehensive income (loss)

376

(30)

Total comprehensive income

609

410

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9)

(7)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

1

6

Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company

$         601

$         409

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Consolidated Balance Sheet 



 As of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 








 (In millions, except share and per share amounts) 

December 31,

December 31,


2019

2018

 Assets 



 Current assets 



 Cash and cash equivalents 

$                508

$                510

 Marketable securities 

19

21

 Accounts receivable 



 Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9 in 2019 and 2018 

1,103

1,065

 Other 

202

178

 Inventories 

1,193

1,031

 Other current assets 

137

102

 Total current assets 

3,162

2,907

 Goodwill 

493

264

 Intangibles 

240

164

 Deferred tax assets 

580

445

 Other noncurrent assets 

120

80

 Investments in affiliates 

182

208

 Operating lease assets 

178

 Property, plant and equipment, net 

2,265

1,850

 Total assets 

$             7,220

$             5,918





 Liabilities and equity 



 Current liabilities 



 Short-term debt 

$                   14

$                     8

 Current portion of long-term debt 

20

20

 Accounts payable 

1,255

1,217

 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 

206

186

 Taxes on income 

46

47

 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 

42

 Other accrued liabilities 

262

269

 Total current liabilities 

1,845

1,747

 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $28 in 2019 and $18 in 2018 

2,336

1,755

 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 

140

 Pension and postretirement obligations 

459

561

 Other noncurrent liabilities 

305

313

 Total liabilities 

5,085

4,376

 Commitments and contingencies 



 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 

167

100

 Parent company stockholders' equity 



 Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 



 no shares outstanding 

-

-

 Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 



 143,942,539 and 144,663,403 shares outstanding 

2

2

 Additional paid-in capital 

2,386

2,368

 Retained earnings 

622

456

 Treasury stock, at cost (10,111,191 and 8,342,185 shares) 

(150)

(119)

 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 

(987)

(1,362)

 Total parent company stockholders' equity 

1,873

1,345

 Noncontrolling interests 

95

97

 Total equity 

1,968

1,442

 Total liabilities and equity 

$             7,220

$             5,918

DANA INCORPORATED 



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 










Three Months Ended

(In millions) 

December 31,


2019

2018

Operating activities 



Net income 

$            86

$         106

Depreciation 

87

73

Amortization 

5

2

Amortization of deferred financing charges 

1

1

Call premium on debt 

7

Write-off of deferred financing costs 

2

Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received 

(6)

(9)

Stock compensation expense 

4

3

Deferred income taxes 

(17)

(17)

Pension expense, net 

4

1

Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset 

6

Change in working capital 

180

156

Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities 

(18)

(12)

Other, net 

8

27

Net cash provided by operating activities 

349

331





Investing activities 



Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(128)

(90)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 

(2)

(2)

Purchases of marketable securities 

(9)

(1)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 


9

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 

10

7

Other, net 

1

Net cash used in investing activities 

(128)

(77)





Financing activities 



Net change in short-term debt 

(95)

(8)

Proceeds from long-term debt 

300

Repayment of long-term debt 

(302)

(5)

Call premium on debt 

(7)

Deferred financing payments 

(4)

(1)

Dividends paid to common stockholders 

(15)

(15)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests 

(5)

(35)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests 


3

Other, net 

2

3

Net cash used in financing activities 

(126)

(58)





Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

95

196

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period 

412

327

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances 

11

(3)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period 

$         518

$         520

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 



 For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 










Year Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2019

2018

 Operating activities 



 Net income 

$         233

$         440

 Depreciation 

322

260

 Amortization 

17

10

 Amortization of deferred financing charges 

6

4

 Call premium on debt 

7

 Write-off of deferred financing costs 

2

 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received 

(9)

(4)

 Stock compensation expense 

19

16

 Deferred income taxes 

(137)

(64)

 Pension expense, net 

211

3

 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset 

6

20

 Gain on disposal group held for sale 


(2)

 Change in working capital 

(17)

(113)

 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities 

(18)

(12)

 Other, net 

(5)

10

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

637

568





 Investing activities 



 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(426)

(325)

 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 

(668)

(153)

 Proceeds from previous acquisition 


9

 Purchases of marketable securities 

(33)

(37)

 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 

6

15

 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 

29

37

 Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed 

1

(6)

 Settlements of undesignated derivatives 

(20)

 Other, net 

(12)

(2)

 Net cash used in investing activities 

(1,123)

(462)





 Financing activities 



 Net change in short-term debt 

(3)

(21)

 Proceeds from long-term debt 

975

 Repayment of long-term debt 

(423)

(13)

 Call premium on debt 

(7)

 Deferred financing payments 

(20)

(1)

 Dividends paid to common stockholders 

(58)

(58)

 Distributions to noncontrolling interests 

(19)

(42)

 Sale of interest to noncontrolling shareholder 

53

 Contributions from noncontrolling interests 

4

25

 Payments to acquire redeemable noncontrolling interests 


(43)

 Repurchases of common stock 

(25)

(25)

 Other, net 

2

(2)

 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 

479

(180)





 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

(7)

(74)

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period 

520

610

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances 

5

(16)

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period 

$         518

$         520

 DANA INCORPORATED 





 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to 

   Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) 














Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2019

2018

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

$         349

$       331

 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(128)

(90)

 Free cash flow 

221

241

 Discretionary pension contributions 

(3)


 Adjusted free cash flow 

$         218

$       241









Year Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2019

2018

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

$         637

$       568

 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(426)

(325)

 Free cash flow 

211

243

 Discretionary pension contributions 

61

-

 Adjusted free cash flow 

$         272

$       243







 (In millions) 

2020




Guidance


 Net cash provided by operating activities 

 ~ 

$  760


 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

 ~ 

(385)


 Free cash flow 

375


 Discretionary pension contributions 

 ~ 

-


 Adjusted free cash flow 

 ~ 

$  375


 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 










Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2019

2018

Sales 



Light Vehicle

$           846

$           873

Commercial Vehicle

345

395

Off-Highway

552

442

Power Technologies

244

263

Total Sales 

$        1,987

$        1,973





Segment EBITDA 



Light Vehicle

$           105

$           101

Commercial Vehicle

23

32

Off-Highway

66

65

Power Technologies

27

32

Total Segment EBITDA 

221

230

Corporate expense and other items, net 

5

(7)

Adjusted EBITDA 

$           226

$           223

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA 


 For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 










Year Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2019

2018

Sales 



Light Vehicle

$        3,609

$        3,575

Commercial Vehicle

1,611

1,612

Off-Highway

2,360

1,844

Power Technologies

1,040

1,112

 Total Sales 

$        8,620

$        8,143





Segment EBITDA 



Light Vehicle

$           438

$           398

Commercial Vehicle

138

146

Off-Highway

330

285

Power Technologies

117

149

Total Segment EBITDA 

1,023

978

Corporate expense and other items, net 

(4)

(21)

Adjusted EBITDA 

$        1,019

$           957

DANA INCORPORATED 



Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) 

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 










Three Months Ended

(In millions) 

December 31,


2019

2018

Segment EBITDA 

$           221

$           230

Corporate expense and other items, net

5

(7)

Adjusted EBITDA 

226

223

Depreciation

(87)

(73)

Amortization

(5)

(2)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(4)

(5)

Restructuring charges, net

(6)

(8)

Stock compensation expense

(4)

(3)

Strategic transaction expenses, net of transaction fee breakup income

(9)

(5)

Acquisition related inventory adjustments

(1)

Other items

(2)

(7)

Gain on liquidation of foreign entity

12

Impairment goodwill of indefinite-lived intangible asset

(6)

Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(5)

Pension settlement charges

1

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

110

120

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(9)

Interest expense

30

25

Interest income

2

3

Earnings before income taxes 

73

98

Income tax expense (benefit) 

(5)

3

Equity in earnings of affiliates 

8

11

Net income 

$             86

$           106

DANA INCORPORATED 



Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income 

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 










Year Ended

(In millions) 

December 31,


2019

2018

Segment EBITDA 

$        1,023

$           978

Corporate expense and other items, net

(4)

(21)

Adjusted EBITDA 

1,019

957

Depreciation

(322)

(260)

Amortization

(17)

(10)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(23)

(15)

Restructuring charges, net

(29)

(25)

Stock compensation expense

(19)

(16)

Strategic transaction expenses, net of transaction fee breakup income

(41)

(18)

Acquisition related inventory adjustments

(13)

Non-income tax legal judgment

6

Other items

(11)

(17)

Gain on disposal group held for sale


3

Gain on liquidation of foreign entity

12

Impairment goodwill of indefinite-lived intangible asset

(6)

(20)

Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(5)

Pension settlement charges

(259)

Earnings before interest and income taxes 

292

579

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(9)

Interest expense

122

96

Interest income

10

11

Earnings before income taxes 

171

494

Income tax expense (benefit) 

(32)

78

Equity in earnings of affiliates 

30

24

Net income 

$           233

$           440

DANA INCORPORATED 



Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) 



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 








(In millions, except per share amounts) 





Three Months Ended


December 31,


2019

2018

Net income attributable to parent company 

$             85

$           100

Items impacting income before income taxes: 



Restructuring charges 

6

8

Amortization 

5

2

Strategic transaction expenses, net of transaction breakup fee income 

9

5

Acquisition related inventory adjustments 

1

Gain on liquidation of foreign subsidiary 

(12)

 Impairment of goodwill 

6

Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations 

5

Pension settlement charges 

(1)

Loss on extinguishment of debt 

9

Loss on deal contingent forward 


8

Other items 

(2)

3

 Items impacting income taxes: 



Net income tax expense on items above 

(3)

(3)

Tax benefit attributable to utilization of federal tax credits, state tax 



law changes and valuation allowance adjustments 

(11)

(12)

Adjusted net income 

$             97

$           111





Diluted shares - as reported 

145.3

145.8

Adjusted diluted shares 

145.3

145.8





Diluted adjusted EPS 

$          0.67

$          0.76

As originally reported


$          0.71

Impact of adjustment for deal contingent forward 


$         0.05

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) 



 For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 









 (In millions, except per share amounts) 






Year Ended



December 31,



2019

2018

 Net income attributable to parent company 

$           226

$           427

 Items impacting income before income taxes: 




 Restructuring charges 

29

25

 Amortization 

17

10

 Strategic transaction expenses, net of transaction breakup fee income 

41

18

 Acquisition related inventory adjustments 

13


 Non-income tax legal judgment 

(6)


 Gain on liquidation of foreign subsidiary 

(12)


 Impairment of goodwill and indefinitie-lived intangible asset 

6

20

 Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations 

5


 Pension settlement charges 

259


 Loss on extinguishment of debt 

9


 Loss on deal contingent forward 

13

8

 Other items 

(2)

6

 Items impacting income taxes: 




 Net income tax expense on items above 

(27)

(18)

 Tax benefit attributable to utilization of federal tax credits, state tax 




     law changes and valuation allowance adjustments 

(127)

(53)

 Adjusted net income 

$           444

$           443






 Diluted shares - as reported 

145.1

146.5

 Adjusted diluted shares 

145.1

146.5






 Diluted adjusted EPS 

$          3.06

$          3.02

As originally reported


$          2.97

 Impact of adjustment for deal contingent forward 


$         0.05

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.dana.com

You just read:

Dana Incorporated Reports 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

Dana Incorporated

Feb 13, 2020, 06:59 ET