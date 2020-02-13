Dana Incorporated Reports 2019 Financial Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Full-Year Highlights

Record sales of $8.6 billion , an increase of $477 million , or growth of 6 percent, compared with 2018

Net income attributable to Dana of $226 million ; diluted EPS of $1.56

Record adjusted EBITDA of $1.02 billion , an increase of $62 million , margin of 11.8 percent of sales

Record diluted adjusted EPS of $3.06 , an improvement of $0.04 over 2018

Operating cash flow of $637 million

Adjusted free cash flow of $272 million , a 12 percent improvement over 2018

Cash dividends of $0.40 per share declared in 2019

Strong sales backlog of $700 million through 2022

Acquisition cost synergies of $25 million

Completed five electrodynamics acquisitions rounding-out complete in-house capability

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019.

"In 2019, for the third consecutive year, Dana delivered year-over-year growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "Over the past year, the Dana team achieved more than $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA for the first time in the history of the company, while successfully integrating the Graziano and Fairfield business, Dana's largest acquisition in over two decades."

Fourth-quarter 2019 Financial Results

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $1.99 billion, compared with $1.97 billion in the same period of 2018, representing a $14 million improvement. The increase was attributable to the benefit of recent acquisitions and backlog conversion, partially offset by lower end-market demand for heavy vehicles and unfavorable currency translation and lower commodity recoveries.

Dana reported net income of $85 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $100 million in the same period of 2018. The difference was primarily due to higher interest expense and one-time costs related to refinancing of senior notes and acquisitions.

Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.58, compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.69 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $226 million, compared with $223 million for the same period last year. Profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 benefited from backlog conversion and inorganic growth, partially offset by an unfavorable mix, driven by lower end-market demand for heavy vehicles.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.67 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $0.76 in the same period last year. The lower year-over-year comparison was primarily due to higher depreciation and interest expense offsetting higher operating earnings.

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $349 million, compared with $331 million in the same period of 2018.

Adjusted free cash flow was $218 million, compared with $241 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Lower cash generation was driven by higher capital expenditures to support new programs partially offset by favorable working capital.

Full-year 2019 Financial Results

Sales for 2019 were $8.6 billion, compared with $8.1 billion, an increase of 6 percent, primarily due to conversion of sales backlog and acquisitions partially offset by lower end-market demand for heavy vehicles, as well as currency headwinds.

Net income in 2019 was $226 million, compared with net income of $427 million in 2018. Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.56, compared with $2.91 in 2018. 2019 results included one-time charges of $259 million for discretionary pension transfers.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 was $1.02 billion, or 11.8 percent of sales. Margin was comparable to the prior year despite unfavorable mix due to lower end-market demand for heavy vehicles.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share for 2019 were $3.06, compared with $3.02 in 2018, an increase of $0.04, primarily reflecting higher year-over-year earnings improvement partially offset by higher depreciation and interest.

The company reported operating cash flow of $637 million in 2019, an improvement of $69 million compared with 2018. Adjusted free cash flow was $272 million, or 3.2 percent of sales, compared with $243 million, or 3 percent of sales in 2018. The improvement was driven by higher earnings, lower cash taxes, and lower working capital requirements, partially offset by higher capital expenditures to support new programs, higher interest expense, and one-time costs related to acquisitions.

2020 Guidance Ranges

"Despite expected softer demand in our heavy-vehicle markets, we continue to successfully manage through this cycle and execute our strategic plan," said Jonathan Collins, Dana executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We have positioned the company for significant adjusted free cash flow growth this year, and our strong sales backlog and multi-market focus will buffer end-market demand."

2020 Financial Targets 1

Sales of $8.25 to $8.75 billion ;

to ; Adjusted EBITDA of $950 million to $1.05 billion , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 11.8 percent at the midpoint of the range;

to , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 11.8 percent at the midpoint of the range; Diluted adjusted EPS of $2.65 to $3.15 ;

to ; Operating cash flow of approximately 8.5 to 9.0 percent; and

Adjusted free cash flow of approximately 4 to 4.5 percent of sales.

1Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release refers to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs, and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors, and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for income before income taxes, net income or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which we have defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted net income as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any nonrecurring income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense, and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts, and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported under GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions less purchases of property, plant, and equipment. We believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported under GAAP. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

We have not provided reconciliations of preliminary and projected adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income and diluted EPS. Providing net income and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments, and income tax valuation adjustments. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for historical periods are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance. Please reference the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" accompanying our quarterly earnings conference call presentations on our website at www.dana.com/investors for our GAAP results and the reconciliations of these measures, were used, to the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 34 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019. Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED











Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

































Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)



December 31,







2019

2018 Net sales





$ 1,987

$ 1,973 Costs and expenses









Cost of sales



1,764

1,717 Selling, general and administrative expenses



104

116 Amortization of intangibles



4

2 Restructuring charges, net



6

8 Impairment of goodwill



(6)



Pension settlement charges



1



Other income (expense), net



6

(10) Earnings before interest and income taxes



110

120 Loss on extinguishment of debt



(9)



Interest income



2

3 Interest expense



30

25 Earnings before income taxes



73

98 Income tax expense (benefit)



(5)

3 Equity in earnings of affiliates



8

11 Net income



86

106 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income



4

7 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(3)

(1) Net income attributable to the parent company



$ 85

$ 100













Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic





$ 0.59

$ 0.69 Diluted





$ 0.58

$ 0.69













Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic



144.0

144.8 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted



145.3

145.8

DANA INCORPORATED











Consolidated Statement of Operations











For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

































Year Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)



December 31,







2019

2018 Net sales





$ 8,620

$ 8,143 Costs and expenses









Cost of sales



7,489

6,986 Selling, general and administrative expenses



508

499 Amortization of intangibles



12

8 Restructuring charges, net



29

25 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset

(6)

(20) Gain on disposal group held for sale







3 Pension settlement charges



(259)



Other expense, net



(25)

(29) Earnings before interest and income taxes



292

579 Loss on extinguishment of debt



(9)



Interest income



10

11 Interest expense



122

96 Earnings before income taxes



171

494 Income tax expense (benefit)



(32)

78 Equity in earnings of affiliates



30

24 Net income



233

440 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income



13

13 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(6)



Net income attributable to the parent company



$ 226

$ 427













Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic





$ 1.57

$ 2.94 Diluted





$ 1.56

$ 2.91













Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic



144.0

145.0 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted



145.1

146.5

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2019

2018 Net income

$ 86

$ 106 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments

24

2 Hedging gains and losses

9

21 Defined benefit plans

(21)

(11) Other comprehensive income

12

12 Total comprehensive income

98

118 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(13)

(7) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

7

6 Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company

$ 92

$ 117

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income







For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018





















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2019

2018 Net income

$ 233

$ 440 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments

8

(63) Hedging gains and losses

24

10 Defined benefit plans

344

23 Other comprehensive income (loss)

376

(30) Total comprehensive income

609

410 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9)

(7) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

1

6 Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company

$ 601

$ 409

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Balance Sheet







As of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

















(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 508

$ 510 Marketable securities

19

21 Accounts receivable







Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9 in 2019 and 2018

1,103

1,065 Other

202

178 Inventories

1,193

1,031 Other current assets

137

102 Total current assets

3,162

2,907 Goodwill

493

264 Intangibles

240

164 Deferred tax assets

580

445 Other noncurrent assets

120

80 Investments in affiliates

182

208 Operating lease assets

178



Property, plant and equipment, net

2,265

1,850 Total assets

$ 7,220

$ 5,918









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 14

$ 8 Current portion of long-term debt

20

20 Accounts payable

1,255

1,217 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

206

186 Taxes on income

46

47 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

42



Other accrued liabilities

262

269 Total current liabilities

1,845

1,747 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $28 in 2019 and $18 in 2018

2,336

1,755 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

140



Pension and postretirement obligations

459

561 Other noncurrent liabilities

305

313 Total liabilities

5,085

4,376 Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable noncontrolling interests

167

100 Parent company stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







no shares outstanding

-

- Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







143,942,539 and 144,663,403 shares outstanding

2

2 Additional paid-in capital

2,386

2,368 Retained earnings

622

456 Treasury stock, at cost (10,111,191 and 8,342,185 shares)

(150)

(119) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(987)

(1,362) Total parent company stockholders' equity

1,873

1,345 Noncontrolling interests

95

97 Total equity

1,968

1,442 Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,220

$ 5,918

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2019

2018 Operating activities







Net income

$ 86

$ 106 Depreciation

87

73 Amortization

5

2 Amortization of deferred financing charges

1

1 Call premium on debt

7



Write-off of deferred financing costs

2



Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(6)

(9) Stock compensation expense

4

3 Deferred income taxes

(17)

(17) Pension expense, net

4

1 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset

6



Change in working capital

180

156 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities

(18)

(12) Other, net

8

27 Net cash provided by operating activities

349

331









Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(128)

(90) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(2)

(2) Purchases of marketable securities

(9)

(1) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities





9 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

10

7 Other, net

1



Net cash used in investing activities

(128)

(77)









Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(95)

(8) Proceeds from long-term debt

300



Repayment of long-term debt

(302)

(5) Call premium on debt

(7)



Deferred financing payments

(4)

(1) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(15)

(15) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(5)

(35) Contributions from noncontrolling interests





3 Other, net

2

3 Net cash used in financing activities

(126)

(58)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

95

196 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

412

327 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

11

(3) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 518

$ 520

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows







For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018





















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2019

2018 Operating activities







Net income

$ 233

$ 440 Depreciation

322

260 Amortization

17

10 Amortization of deferred financing charges

6

4 Call premium on debt

7



Write-off of deferred financing costs

2



Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(9)

(4) Stock compensation expense

19

16 Deferred income taxes

(137)

(64) Pension expense, net

211

3 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset

6

20 Gain on disposal group held for sale





(2) Change in working capital

(17)

(113) Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities

(18)

(12) Other, net

(5)

10 Net cash provided by operating activities

637

568









Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(426)

(325) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(668)

(153) Proceeds from previous acquisition





9 Purchases of marketable securities

(33)

(37) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

6

15 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

29

37 Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed

1

(6) Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(20)



Other, net

(12)

(2) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,123)

(462)









Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(3)

(21) Proceeds from long-term debt

975



Repayment of long-term debt

(423)

(13) Call premium on debt

(7)



Deferred financing payments

(20)

(1) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(58)

(58) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(19)

(42) Sale of interest to noncontrolling shareholder

53



Contributions from noncontrolling interests

4

25 Payments to acquire redeemable noncontrolling interests





(43) Repurchases of common stock

(25)

(25) Other, net

2

(2) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

479

(180)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7)

(74) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

520

610 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

5

(16) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 518

$ 520

DANA INCORPORATED











Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

(In millions)

December 31,





2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 349

$ 331

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(128)

(90)

Free cash flow

221

241

Discretionary pension contributions

(3)





Adjusted free cash flow

$ 218

$ 241



















Year Ended

(In millions)

December 31,





2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 637

$ 568

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(426)

(325)

Free cash flow

211

243

Discretionary pension contributions

61

-

Adjusted free cash flow

$ 272

$ 243















(In millions)

2020









Guidance





Net cash provided by operating activities

~ $ 760





Purchases of property, plant and equipment

~ (385)





Free cash flow



375





Discretionary pension contributions

~ -





Adjusted free cash flow

~ $ 375







DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2019

2018 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 846

$ 873 Commercial Vehicle

345

395 Off-Highway

552

442 Power Technologies

244

263 Total Sales

$ 1,987

$ 1,973









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 105

$ 101 Commercial Vehicle

23

32 Off-Highway

66

65 Power Technologies

27

32 Total Segment EBITDA

221

230 Corporate expense and other items, net

5

(7) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 226

$ 223

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA





For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018





















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2019

2018 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 3,609

$ 3,575 Commercial Vehicle

1,611

1,612 Off-Highway

2,360

1,844 Power Technologies

1,040

1,112 Total Sales

$ 8,620

$ 8,143









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 438

$ 398 Commercial Vehicle

138

146 Off-Highway

330

285 Power Technologies

117

149 Total Segment EBITDA

1,023

978 Corporate expense and other items, net

(4)

(21) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,019

$ 957

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2019

2018 Segment EBITDA

$ 221

$ 230 Corporate expense and other items, net

5

(7) Adjusted EBITDA

226

223 Depreciation

(87)

(73) Amortization

(5)

(2) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(4)

(5) Restructuring charges, net

(6)

(8) Stock compensation expense

(4)

(3) Strategic transaction expenses, net of transaction fee breakup income

(9)

(5) Acquisition related inventory adjustments

(1)



Other items

(2)

(7) Gain on liquidation of foreign entity

12



Impairment goodwill of indefinite-lived intangible asset

(6)



Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(5)



Pension settlement charges

1



Earnings before interest and income taxes

110

120 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(9)



Interest expense

30

25 Interest income

2

3 Earnings before income taxes

73

98 Income tax expense (benefit)

(5)

3 Equity in earnings of affiliates

8

11 Net income

$ 86

$ 106

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income



For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018





















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2019

2018 Segment EBITDA

$ 1,023

$ 978 Corporate expense and other items, net

(4)

(21) Adjusted EBITDA

1,019

957 Depreciation

(322)

(260) Amortization

(17)

(10) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(23)

(15) Restructuring charges, net

(29)

(25) Stock compensation expense

(19)

(16) Strategic transaction expenses, net of transaction fee breakup income

(41)

(18) Acquisition related inventory adjustments

(13)



Non-income tax legal judgment

6



Other items

(11)

(17) Gain on disposal group held for sale





3 Gain on liquidation of foreign entity

12



Impairment goodwill of indefinite-lived intangible asset

(6)

(20) Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(5)



Pension settlement charges

(259)



Earnings before interest and income taxes

292

579 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(9)



Interest expense

122

96 Interest income

10

11 Earnings before income taxes

171

494 Income tax expense (benefit)

(32)

78 Equity in earnings of affiliates

30

24 Net income

$ 233

$ 440

DANA INCORPORATED







Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

















(In millions, except per share amounts)











Three Months Ended



December 31,



2019

2018 Net income attributable to parent company

$ 85

$ 100 Items impacting income before income taxes:







Restructuring charges

6

8 Amortization

5

2 Strategic transaction expenses, net of transaction breakup fee income

9

5 Acquisition related inventory adjustments

1



Gain on liquidation of foreign subsidiary

(12)



Impairment of goodwill

6



Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

5



Pension settlement charges

(1)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

9



Loss on deal contingent forward





8 Other items

(2)

3 Items impacting income taxes:







Net income tax expense on items above

(3)

(3) Tax benefit attributable to utilization of federal tax credits, state tax







law changes and valuation allowance adjustments

(11)

(12) Adjusted net income

$ 97

$ 111









Diluted shares - as reported

145.3

145.8 Adjusted diluted shares

145.3

145.8









Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.67

$ 0.76 As originally reported





$ 0.71 Impact of adjustment for deal contingent forward





$ 0.05

DANA INCORPORATED







Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Year Ended





December 31,





2019

2018 Net income attributable to parent company

$ 226

$ 427 Items impacting income before income taxes:









Restructuring charges

29

25

Amortization

17

10

Strategic transaction expenses, net of transaction breakup fee income

41

18

Acquisition related inventory adjustments

13





Non-income tax legal judgment

(6)





Gain on liquidation of foreign subsidiary

(12)





Impairment of goodwill and indefinitie-lived intangible asset

6

20

Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

5





Pension settlement charges

259





Loss on extinguishment of debt

9





Loss on deal contingent forward

13

8

Other items

(2)

6 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(27)

(18)

Tax benefit attributable to utilization of federal tax credits, state tax









law changes and valuation allowance adjustments

(127)

(53) Adjusted net income

$ 444

$ 443











Diluted shares - as reported

145.1

146.5 Adjusted diluted shares

145.1

146.5











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 3.06

$ 3.02

As originally reported





$ 2.97

Impact of adjustment for deal contingent forward





$ 0.05

