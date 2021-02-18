Dana Incorporated Reports 2020 Financial Results, Including Strong New Business Backlog of $700 million; Issues Guidance for 2021

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Full-year Results

Sales of $7.1 billion , a decrease of $1.5 billion driven by effects of global pandemic

, a decrease of driven by effects of global pandemic Net loss attributable to Dana of $31 million ; diluted EPS a loss of $0.21

; diluted EPS a loss of Adjusted EBITDA of $593 million , margin of 8.3 percent of sales

, margin of 8.3 percent of sales Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.39

Operating cash flow of $386 million

Adjusted free cash flow of $60 million

Repaid term loan A and terminated covenant relief from the April 2020 credit facility amendment

Key Highlights

Continued strong sales backlog of $700 million ; 50 percent from electrified-vehicle programs

; 50 percent from electrified-vehicle programs Reinstated quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

per share Extended share repurchase authorization through 2023

Accelerated sustainability leadership efforts through wind electricity agreement

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

"Reflecting on 2020, it was truly a unique year and challenging environment. As a result of the hard work and dedication of the Dana team, we proved we could adapt and excel when faced with the most severe of business environments, delivering strong sales and rebounding margins as we ended the year with positive free cash flow," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "We also further secured our leadership position in the e-Mobility space with 50 percent of our $700 million new business backlog coming from electric or hybrid programs, demonstrating our promise to lead in this fast-growing segment. Our success in rapidly penetrating the electric-vehicle market is a direct result of our strategy and the investments we have made over the past several years. As we move forward, we are well-positioned to capitalize on our momentum and realize the potential of our business."

Fourth-quarter 2020 Financial Results

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $2.11 billion, compared with $1.99 billion in the same period of 2019, representing a $121 million improvement driven by strong customer demand and the conversion of sales backlog, primarily in the Light Vehicle segment.

Net income attributable to Dana was $40 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $85 million in the same period of 2019. The difference was primarily due to higher interest expense, one-time costs, and taxes. Partially offsetting these higher expenses was a $33 million gain on investments.

Reported diluted earnings per share was $0.27, compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.58 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $192 million, compared with $226 million for the same period in 2019. This was a result of higher incremental costs associated with elevated demand and the nonrecurrence of a $17 million indirect tax expense recovery in Brazil in 2019, along with accelerated investments in electrification.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.24 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $0.67 in the same period of the prior year. The lower year-over-year comparison was primarily due to lower earnings.

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $191 million, compared with $349 million in the same period of 2019.



Adjusted free cash flow was $46 million, compared with $218 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Lower cash generation was driven by lower earnings, higher cash income taxes and interest, and lower cash generated from working capital as sales continued to recover from the COVID-related shutdowns.

Full-year 2020 Financial Results

Sales for 2020 were $7.1 billion, compared with $8.6 billion in 2019. The decrease is primarily attributable to weaker demand across all mobility markets due to customers idling operations through the middle of the year in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The net loss attributable to Dana was $31 million, compared with net income of $226 million in 2019. The loss resulted mainly from the goodwill impairment charge recorded during the onset of the global pandemic. Reported diluted earnings per share was a loss of $0.21, compared with $1.56 in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $593 million, or 8.3 percent of sales. Margin variance to the prior year was driven by the rapid reduction in sales due to pandemic-related shutdowns in the second quarter outpacing cost-reduction actions and higher incremental costs to meet elevated demand during the rapid restart of operations in the third quarter.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share for 2020 were $0.39, compared with $3.06 in 2019, primarily reflecting lower year-over-year earnings and higher depreciation and interest.

The company reported operating cash flow of $386 million in 2020. Adjusted free cash flow was $60 million, or about 1 percent of sales, compared with $272 million, or 3 percent of sales in 2019. The impact of lower profit in 2020 was partially offset by targeted cash conservation measures, lower cash taxes, and lower capital expenditures.



2021 Guidance Ranges

"Our cost-saving actions and strong financial position allowed us to manage through this challenging year," said Jonathan Collins, Dana executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We are positioned for long-term sales, profit, and free cash flow growth while continuing to improve our strong balance sheet.

2021 Financial Targets 1

Sales of $8.05 to $8.55 billion ;

to ; Adjusted EBITDA of $860 million to $960 million , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 11 percent at the midpoint of the range;

to , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 11 percent at the midpoint of the range; Diluted adjusted EPS of $1.90 to $2.40 ;

to ; Operating cash flow of approximately 7.5 percent of sales; and

Adjusted free cash flow of approximately 3 percent of sales.

1Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Company Reinstates Quarterly Dividend and Extends Share Repurchase Authorization

Dana's board of directors elected to reinstate the company's quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on its common stock. This will be payable on March 26, 2021, to holders of Dana common stock as of March 5, 2021. The board of directors also extended Dana's share repurchase authorization through the end of 2023. There is $150 million remaining under the authorization.

Strategically Leveraging Renewable Energy Sources

In the fourth quarter, Dana announced a commitment to reduce its total annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent before the end of 2035, representing a reduction of more than 300,000 metrics tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. This action aligns with the Paris Climate Agreement and further supports the company's vision of aiding its customers in achieving their sustainability objectives.

To help meet this goal, Dana has signed a long-term agreement to add 300,000 megawatt-hours annually in renewable electricity to the grid beginning in 2022. In return, Dana will receive the equivalent quantity of renewable energy credits to address approximately 90 percent of the company's annual U.S. electricity consumption.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

















Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

December 31,





2020

2019 Net sales



$ 2,108

$ 1,987 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

1,897

1,764 Selling, general and administrative expenses

122

104 Amortization of intangibles

3

4 Restructuring charges, net

13

6 Impairment of goodwill





(6) Pension settlement charge





1 Other income, net

27

6 Earnings before interest and income taxes

100

110 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(3)

(9) Interest income

2

2 Interest expense

39

30 Earnings before income taxes

60

73 Income tax expense (benefit)

24

(5) Equity in earnings of affiliates

3

8 Net income

39

86 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

4

4 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(5)

(3) Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 40

$ 85











Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ 0.28

$ 0.59 Diluted



$ 0.27

$ 0.58











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

144.6

144.0 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

145.7

145.3

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations









For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019



























Year Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

December 31,





2020

2019 Net sales



$ 7,106

$ 8,620 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

6,485

7,489 Selling, general and administrative expenses

421

508 Amortization of intangibles

13

12 Restructuring charges, net

34

29 Impairment of goodwill

(51)

(6) Pension settlement charges





(259) Other income (expense), net

22

(25) Earnings before interest and income taxes

124

292 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(8)

(9) Interest income

9

10 Interest expense

138

122 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(13)

171 Income tax expense (benefit)

58

(32) Equity in earnings of affiliates

20

30 Net income (loss)

(51)

233 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

10

13 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(30)

(6) Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (31)

$ 226











Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders





Basic



$ (0.21)

$ 1.57 Diluted



$ (0.21)

$ 1.56











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

144.5

144.0 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

144.5

145.1

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019































Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,









2020

2019 Net income

$ 39

$ 86 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments

56

24 Hedging gains and losses

(1)

9 Defined benefit plans

(2)

(21) Other comprehensive income

53

12 Total comprehensive income

92

98 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(20)

(13) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

11

7 Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company

$ 83

$ 92

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income









For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019



































Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,









2020

2019 Net income (loss)

$ (51)

$ 233 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments

(77)

8 Hedging gains and losses

39

24 Defined benefit plans

9

344 Other comprehensive income (loss)

(29)

376 Total comprehensive income (loss)

(80)

609 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(27)

(9) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

36

1 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (71)

$ 601

DANA INCORPORATED

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

December 31,

December 31,







2020

2019 Assets









Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 559

$ 508 Marketable securities

21

19 Accounts receivable







Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $7 in 2020 and $9 in 2019

1,201

1,103 Other

231

202 Inventories

1,149

1,193 Other current assets

127

137 Total current assets

3,288

3,162 Goodwill

479

493 Intangibles

236

240 Deferred tax assets

611

580 Other noncurrent assets

169

120 Investments in affiliates

152

182 Operating lease assets

190

178 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,251

2,265 Total assets

$ 7,376

$ 7,220













Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 26

$ 14 Current portion of long-term debt

8

20 Accounts payable

1,331

1,255 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

190

206 Taxes on income

35

46 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

43

42 Other accrued liabilities

308

262 Total current liabilities

1,941

1,845 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $27 in 2020 and $28 in 2019

2,420

2,336 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

154

140 Pension and postretirement obligations

479

459 Other noncurrent liabilities

368

305 Total liabilities

5,362

5,085 Commitments and contingencies











Redeemable noncontrolling interests





180

167 Parent company stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







no shares outstanding

-

- Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







144,515,658 and 143,942,539 shares outstanding

2

2 Additional paid-in capital

2,408

2,386 Retained earnings

530

622 Treasury stock, at cost (10,442,582 and 10,111,191 shares)

(156)

(150) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,026)

(987) Total parent company stockholders' equity

1,758

1,873 Noncontrolling interests

76

95 Total equity

1,834

1,968 Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,376

$ 7,220

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019























Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,





2020

2019 Operating activities







Net income

$ 39

$ 86 Depreciation

88

87 Amortization

5

5 Amortization of deferred financing charges

2

1 Call premium on debt





7 Write-off of deferred financing costs

3

2 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

2

(6) Stock compensation expense

9

4 Deferred income taxes

(7)

(17) Pension expense, net





4 Impairment of goodwill





6 Change in working capital

97

180 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities

(22)

(5) Other, net

(25)

(5) Net cash provided by operating activities

191

349











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(145)

(128) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired





(2) Purchases of marketable securities

(8)

(9) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

9

10 Proceeds from sale of equity affiliate

21



Other, net

(11)

1 Net cash used in investing activities

(134)

(128)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

11

(95) Proceeds from long-term debt

(4)

300 Repayment of long-term debt

(468)

(302) Call premium on debt





(7) Deferred financing payments





(4) Dividends paid to common stockholders





(15) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(5) Sale of interest to noncontrolling shareholder

2



Contributions from noncontrolling interests

1



Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests

(6)



Deconsolidation of non-wholly owned subsidiary

(14)



Other, net

1

2 Net cash used in financing activities

(478)

(126)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(421)

95 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

966

412 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

22

11 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 567

$ 518

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows







For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

























Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,





2020

2019 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ (51)

$ 233 Depreciation

345

322 Amortization

20

17 Amortization of deferred financing charges

8

6 Call premium on debt





7 Write-off of deferred financing costs

8

2 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

7

(9) Stock compensation expense

14

19 Deferred income taxes

(35)

(137) Pension expense, net

3

211 Impairment of goodwill

51

6 Change in working capital

47

(17) Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities

(20)

(18) Other, net

(11)

(5) Net cash provided by operating activities

386

637











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(326)

(426) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(6)

(668) Purchases of marketable securities

(44)

(33) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

5

6 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

36

29 Proceeds from sale of equity affiliate

21



Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed





1 Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(5)

(20) Other, net

(8)

(12) Net cash used in investing activities

(327)

(1,123)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

9

(3) Proceeds from long-term debt

508

975 Repayment of long-term debt

(480)

(423) Call premium on debt





(7) Deferred financing payments

(13)

(20) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(15)

(58) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(11)

(19) Sale of interest to noncontrolling shareholder

9

53 Contributions from noncontrolling interests

4

4 Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests

(7)



Deconsolidation of non-wholly owned subsidiary

(14)



Repurchases of common stock





(25) Other, net

(2)

2 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(12)

479











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

47

(7) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

518

520 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

2

5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 567

$ 518

DANA INCORPORATED









Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2020

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 191

$ 349 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(145)

(128) Free cash flow

46

221 Discretionary pension contributions







(3) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 46

$ 218















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2020

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 386

$ 637 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(326)

(426) Free cash flow

60

211 Discretionary pension contributions







61 Adjusted free cash flow

$ 60

$ 272

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2020

2019 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 980

$ 846 Commercial Vehicle

334

345 Off-Highway

530

552 Power Technologies

264

244 Total Sales

$ 2,108

$ 1,987









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 99

$ 105 Commercial Vehicle

7

23 Off-Highway

59

66 Power Technologies

31

27 Total Segment EBITDA

196

221 Corporate expense and other items, net

(4)

5 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 192

$ 226

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA





For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019





















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2020

2019 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 3,038

$ 3,609 Commercial Vehicle

1,181

1,611 Off-Highway

1,970

2,360 Power Technologies

917

1,040 Total Sales

$ 7,106

$ 8,620









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 239

$ 438 Commercial Vehicle

36

138 Off-Highway

234

330 Power Technologies

94

117 Total Segment EBITDA

603

1,023 Corporate expense and other items, net

(10)

(4) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 593

$ 1,019

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2020

2019 Segment EBITDA

$ 196

$ 221 Corporate expense and other items, net

(4)

5 Adjusted EBITDA

192

226 Depreciation

(88)

(87) Amortization

(5)

(5) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(2)

(4) Restructuring charges, net

(13)

(6) Stock compensation expense

(9)

(4) Strategic transaction expenses

(5)

(9) Impairment of goodwill





(6) Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(1)

(5) Gain on investment in Hyliion

33



Acquisition related inventory adjustments





(1) Pension settlement charges





1 Gain on liquidation of foreign subsidiary





12 Other items

(2)

(2) Earnings before interest and income taxes

100

110 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(3)

(9) Interest income

2

2 Interest expense

39

30 Earnings before income taxes

60

73 Income tax expense (benefit)

24

(5) Equity in earnings of affiliates

3

8 Net income

$ 39

$ 86

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)







For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019





















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2020

2019 Segment EBITDA

$ 603

$ 1,023 Corporate expense and other items, net

(10)

(4) Adjusted EBITDA

593

1,019 Depreciation

(345)

(322) Amortization

(20)

(17) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(10)

(23) Restructuring charges, net

(34)

(29) Stock compensation expense

(14)

(19) Strategic transaction expenses

(20)

(41) Impairment of goodwill

(51)

(6) Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(1)

(5) Gain on investment in Hyliion

33



Acquisition related inventory adjustments





(13) Non-income tax legal judgment





6 Pension settlement charges





(259) Gain on liquidation of foreign subsidiary





12 Other items

(7)

(11) Earnings before interest and income taxes

124

292 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(8)

(9) Interest income

9

10 Interest expense

138

122 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(13)

171 Income tax expense (benefit)

58

(32) Equity in earnings of affiliates

20

30 Net income (loss)

$ (51)

$ 233

DANA INCORPORATED







Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended





December 31,





2020

2019 Net income attributable to parent company

$ 40

$ 85 Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

4

5

Restructuring charges, net

12

6

Strategic transaction expenses

6

9

Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

1

5

Impairment of goodwill





6

Gain on investment in Hyliion

(33)





Acquisition related inventory adjustments





1

Pension settlement charges





(1)

Gain on liquidation of foreign subsidiary





(12)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3

9

Other items

(1)

(2) Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense (benefit) on items above

7

(3)

Tax benefit attributable to various discrete tax matters

(4)

(11) Adjusted net income

$ 35

$ 97











Diluted shares - as reported

145.7

145.3 Adjusted diluted shares

145.7

145.3











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.24

$ 0.67

DANA INCORPORATED







Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Year Ended





December 31,





2020

2019 Net income (loss) attributable to parent company

$ (31)

$ 226 Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

17

17

Restructuring charges, net

33

29

Strategic transaction expenses

21

41

Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

1

5

Impairment of goodwill

31

6

Gain on investment in Hyliion

(33)





Acquisition related inventory adjustments





13

Non-income tax legal judgment





(6)

Pension settlement charges





259

Gain on liquidation of foreign subsidiary





(12)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

8

9

Loss on deal contingent forward





13

Other items

(1)

(2) Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(7)

(27)

Tax expense (benefit) attributable to various discrete tax matters

18

(127) Adjusted net income

$ 57

$ 444











Diluted shares - as reported

144.5

145.1 Adjusted diluted shares

145.1

145.1











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.39

$ 3.06

