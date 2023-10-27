Dana Incorporated Reports 2023 Third-quarter Financial Results, Achieves Robust Sales and Profit Growth, Maintains Full-year Sales and Profit Guidance

News provided by

Dana Incorporated

27 Oct, 2023, 06:59 ET

Key Highlights

  • Sales of $2.7 billion, an increase of $134 million or 5 percent over last year
  • Net income attributable to Dana of $19 million, an increase of $107 million over last year
  • Diluted EPS of $0.13; diluted adjusted EPS of $0.30, an increase of $0.06 per share over last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $242 million, an increase of $50 million or 26 percent over last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.1 percent, a 150 basis points improvement compared with last year

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

"Dana had strong sales of $2.7 billion, and we improved our margin by 150 basis points in the third quarter despite the impact of the UAW strike on two of our key customers in our North American Light Vehicle business late in the quarter. The Dana team continues to execute well across our operations as customer recoveries and more consistent build patterns have helped to offset inflation pressure, said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and chief executive officer.

"The business continues to strengthen due to our broad global customer base and cross-mobility market balance as we successfully execute numerous new-program launches and win new business."

Third-quarter 2023 Financial Results
Sales for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $2.67 billion, compared with $2.54 billion in the same period of 2022, representing a $134 million increase driven by higher market demand, cost-recovery actions, and conversion of our sales backlog partially offset by the lower demand due to the UAW strike at two of our key customers.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $242 million, compared with $192 million for the same period in 2022.  The 150 basis points of margin improvement in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by higher sales volume and beneficial mix, net customer pricing and recovery actions, improved customer order patterns driving higher manufacturing efficiency, and lower net commodity costs.  These improvements were partially offset by continued inflationary cost pressures.

Net income attributable to Dana was $19 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with a net loss of $88 million, or $0.61 per share, in the third quarter of 2022.  Last year's third-quarter loss was driven by a $191 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $43 million, and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.30 for the third quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted net income of $34 million and $0.24 per share in 2022.

Cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2023 was $112 million, compared with $171 million in the same period of 2022.  Free cash flow was a use of $5 million, compared with free cash flow of $77 million in the third quarter of 2022.  The use of cash in this year's third quarter was driven by higher working capital requirements related to program launches and higher capital spending for new business backlog.

Dana Provides Update on Outlook 
"The UAW strike is significantly impacting a number of our operations in North America while our heavy-vehicle business and operations in the rest of the world are largely unaffected," said Timothy Kraus, Dana's senior vice president and chief financial officer. 

"Dana remains fundamentally strong due to the strength of our balance sheet and capital structure. If all the UAW strikes are resolved by the end of October, Dana expects sales and profit to be maintained at the midpoint of our previous guidance range.  If no resolution is reached by year's end at all our Detroit 3 customers, including Ford, we anticipate our sales to be approximately $500 million lower."

Updated 2023 Financial Targets1, 2

  • Sales of $10.7 billion assuming UAW strike through Oct. 31; $10.2 billion with strike through Dec. 31;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $850 million with strike through Oct. 31; $760 million with strike through Dec. 31 for an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8 percent at the high end of the range;
  • Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.80 with strike through Oct.31; $0.30 with strike through Dec. 31;
  • Operating cash flow of approximately, $490 with strike through Oct. 31; $375 million with strike through Dec. 31; and
  • Free cash flow use of $20 million with strike through Oct. 31; $135 million use with strike through Dec. 31.

1Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27
Dana will discuss its third-quarter results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 27.  The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 9943139
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5873
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0319

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors

A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Information
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares.  We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company.  This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies.  Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.  We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations.  Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP.  Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change.  Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. 

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.  The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe.  The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents.  With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek.  The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer.  Learn more at dana.com.

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) 




 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 













Three Months Ended

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 

September 30,



2023

2022

 Net sales 

$      2,669

$      2,535

 Costs and expenses 



     Cost of sales 

2,433

2,332

     Selling, general and administrative expenses 

126

114

     Amortization of intangibles 

3

3

     Restructuring charges, net 

17

(1)

 Impairment of goodwill 


(191)

 Other income (expense), net 

1

3

 Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes 

91

(101)

 Interest income 

5

2

 Interest expense 

41

32

 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 

55

(131)

 Income tax expense 

33

31

 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates 

3

(1)

 Net income (loss) 

25

(163)

     Less: Noncontrolling interests net income 

8

4

     Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss 

(2)

(79)

 Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company 

$           19

$          (88)






 Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders 



    Basic 

$        0.13

$       (0.61)

    Diluted 

$        0.13

$       (0.61)






 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 

144.3

143.4

 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 

144.7

143.4

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) 




 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 













Nine Months Ended

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 

September 30,



2023

2022

 Net sales 

$      8,061

$      7,601

 Costs and expenses 



     Cost of sales 

7,325

7,018

     Selling, general and administrative expenses 

410

374

     Amortization of intangibles 

10

10

     Restructuring charges, net 

21

(1)

 Impairment of goodwill 


(191)

 Other income (expense), net 

10

15

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

305

24

 Loss on extinguishment of debt 

(1)

 Interest income 

14

6

 Interest expense 

114

95

 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 

204

(65)

 Income tax expense 

118

67

 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates 

6

(1)

 Net income (loss) 

92

(133)

     Less: Noncontrolling interests net income 

17

11

     Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss 

(2)

(81)

 Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company 

$           77

$          (63)






 Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders 



    Basic 

$        0.53

$       (0.44)

    Diluted 

$        0.53

$       (0.44)






 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 

144.2

143.6

 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 

144.5

143.6

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) 




 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 

















Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,





2023

2022

 Net income (loss) 

$           25

$        (163)

 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: 



     Currency translation adjustments

(24)

(82)

     Hedging gains and losses

(21)

1

     Defined benefit plans

(1)

1

     Other comprehensive loss

(46)

(80)

Total comprehensive loss

(21)

(243)

     Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7)

(1)

     Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

4

89

Comprehensive loss attributable to the parent company

$          (24)

$        (155)

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) 




 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 

















Nine Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,





2023

2022

 Net income (loss) 

$           92

$        (133)

 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: 



     Currency translation adjustments

(6)

(134)

     Hedging gains and losses

(3)

(2)

     Defined benefit plans


5

     Other comprehensive income (loss)

(9)

(131)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

83

(264)

     Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(16)

(6)

     Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

4

97

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$           71

$        (173)

 DANA INCORPORATED 





 Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 





 As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 












 (In millions, except share and per share amounts) 

September 30,

December 31,




2023

2022

 Assets 




 Current assets 



 Cash and cash equivalents 

$                421

$                425

 Accounts receivable 



     Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $11 in 2023 and $11 in 2022 

1,562

1,374

     Other 

292

202

 Inventories 

1,713

1,609

 Other current assets 

232

219

          Total current assets 

4,220

3,829

 Goodwill 

256

259

 Intangibles 

184

201

 Deferred tax assets 

437

397

 Other noncurrent assets 

128

123

 Investments in affiliates 

135

136

 Operating lease assets 

327

311

 Property, plant and equipment, net 

2,250

2,193

          Total assets 

$             7,937

$             7,449







 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 



 Current liabilities 



 Short-term debt 

$                  37

$                  52

 Current portion of long-term debt 

31

8

 Accounts payable 

1,883

1,838

 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 

273

214

 Taxes on income 

85

54

 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 

38

36

 Other accrued liabilities 

323

277

          Total current liabilities 

2,670

2,479

 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $25 in 2023 and $22 in 2022 

2,563

2,348

 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 

287

277

 Pension and postretirement obligations 

297

298

 Other noncurrent liabilities 

263

249

          Total liabilities 

6,080

5,651

 Commitments and contingencies 





 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 


210

195

 Parent company stockholders' equity 



     Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 



          no shares outstanding 

-

-

     Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 



          144,337,917 and 143,366,482 shares outstanding 

2

2

     Additional paid-in capital 

2,249

2,229

     Retained earnings 

353

321

     Treasury stock, at cost (450,729 and zero shares) 

(8)

-

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss 

(1,007)

(1,001)

          Total parent company stockholders' equity 

1,589

1,551

 Noncontrolling interests 

58

52

          Total equity 

1,647

1,603

          Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 

$             7,937

$             7,449

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 



 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 












Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,



2023

2022

 Operating activities 



 Net income (loss) 

$           25

$        (163)

 Depreciation 

101

88

 Amortization 

6

6

 Amortization of deferred financing charges 

1

1

 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received 

(1)

 Stock compensation expense 

5

5

 Deferred income taxes 

(16)

(14)

 Pension expense, net 

2

 Impairment of goodwill 


191

 Change in working capital 

3

63

 Other, net 

(14)

(6)

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

112

171






 Investing activities 



 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(117)

(94)

 Purchases of marketable securities 


(2)

 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 


8

 Settlements of undesignated derivatives 

(6)

1

 Other, net 

(15)

5

 Net cash used in investing activities 

(138)

(82)






 Financing activities 



 Net change in short-term debt 

2

(2)

 Repayment of long-term debt 

(3)

(14)

 Dividends paid to common stockholders 

(14)

(14)

 Distributions to noncontrolling interests 

(7)

(6)

 Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests 

1

23

 Other, net 

1

(1)

 Net cash used in financing activities 

(20)

(14)






 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

(46)

75

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period 

503

340

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances 

(17)

(25)

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period 

$         440

$         390

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 



 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 












Nine Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,



2023

2022

 Operating activities 



 Net income (loss) 

$           92

$        (133)

 Depreciation 

287

270

 Amortization 

17

17

 Amortization of deferred financing charges 

4

4

 Write-off of deferred financing costs 

1

 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received 

(4)

29

 Stock compensation expense 

19

13

 Deferred income taxes 

(46)

(56)

 Pension expense, net 

4

 Impairment of goodwill 


191

 Change in working capital 

(169)

(21)

 Other, net 

(7)

(7)

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

198

307






 Investing activities 



 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(359)

(300)

 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 


(1)

 Purchases of marketable securities 


(15)

 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 


18

 Settlements of undesignated derivatives 

(10)

(6)

 Other, net 

(14)

7

 Net cash used in investing activities 

(383)

(297)






 Financing activities 



 Net change in short-term debt 

(15)

212

 Proceeds from long-term debt 

458

2

 Repayment of long-term debt 

(207)

(19)

 Deferred financing payments 

(9)

 Dividends paid to common stockholders 

(43)

(43)

 Repurchases of common stock 


(25)

 Distributions to noncontrolling interests 

(10)

(8)

 Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests 

18

30

 Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests 


(4)

 Other, net 

(3)

(7)

 Net cash provided by financing activities 

189

138






 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

4

148

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period 

442

287

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances 

(6)

(45)

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period 

$         440

$         390

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to 

   Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) 












Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2023

2022

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

$         112

$       171

 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(117)

(94)

 Free cash flow 

$           (5)

$         77








Nine Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2023

2022

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

$         198

$       307

 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(359)

(300)

 Free cash flow 

$       (161)

$           7

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 










Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2023

2022

 Sales 



Light Vehicle

$        1,084

$        1,047

Commercial Vehicle

535

505

Off-Highway

739

694

Power Technologies

311

289

 Total Sales 

$        2,669

$        2,535





 Segment EBITDA 



Light Vehicle

$             75

$             60

Commercial Vehicle

29

18

Off-Highway

110

91

Power Technologies

28

21

 Total Segment EBITDA 

242

190

 Corporate expense and other items, net 


2

 Adjusted EBITDA 

$           242

$           192

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) 

 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 










Nine Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2023

2022

 Sales 



Light Vehicle

$        3,112

$        3,060

Commercial Vehicle

1,583

1,475

Off-Highway

2,423

2,206

Power Technologies

943

860

 Total Sales 

$        8,061

$        7,601





 Segment EBITDA 



Light Vehicle

$           190

$           124

Commercial Vehicle

74

38

Off-Highway

359

291

Power Technologies

70

71

 Total Segment EBITDA 

693

524

 Corporate expense and other items, net 

(4)

 Adjusted EBITDA 

$           689

$           524

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 










Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2023

2022

 Segment EBITDA 

$           242

$           190

Corporate expense and other items, net


2

 Adjusted EBITDA 

242

192

Depreciation

(101)

(88)

Amortization

(6)

(6)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(4)

Restructuring charges, net

(17)

1

Stock compensation expense

(5)

(5)

Strategic transaction expenses

(2)

(1)

Distressed supplier costs

(14)

Impairment of goodwill


(191)

Other items

(2)

(3)

 Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes 

91

(101)

Interest income

5

2

Interest expense

41

32

 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 

55

(131)

 Income tax expense 

33

31

 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates 

3

(1)

 Net income (loss) 

$             25

$          (163)

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited) 

 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 










Nine Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2023

2022

 Segment EBITDA 

$           693

$           524

Corporate expense and other items, net

(4)

 Adjusted EBITDA 

689

524

Depreciation

(287)

(270)

Amortization

(17)

(17)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(10)

(3)

Restructuring charges, net

(21)

1

Stock compensation expense

(19)

(13)

Strategic transaction expenses

(4)

(6)

Distressed supplier costs

(26)

Impairment of goodwill


(191)

Other items


(1)

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

305

24

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1)

Interest income

14

6

Interest expense

114

95

 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 

204

(65)

 Income tax expense 

118

67

 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates 

6

(1)

 Net income (loss) 

$             92

$          (133)

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to 

   Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and 



   Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) 



 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 








 (In millions, except per share amounts) 





Three Months Ended


September 30,


2023

2022

 Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company 

$             19

$            (88)

 Items impacting income (loss) before income taxes: 



     Amortization 

5

5

     Restructuring charges, net 

17

(1)

     Strategic transaction expenses 

2

3

     Distressed supplier costs 

14

     Impairment of goodwill 


118

     Other  items 

2

 Items impacting income taxes: 



     Net income tax expense on items above 

(16)

(5)

     Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters 


2

 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company 

$             43

$             34





 Diluted shares - as reported 

144.7

143.4

 Adjusted diluted shares 

144.7

143.8





 Diluted adjusted EPS 

$          0.30

$          0.24

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to 

   Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and 



   Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) 



 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 








 (In millions, except per share amounts) 





Nine Months Ended


September 30,


2023

2022

 Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company 

$             77

$            (63)

 Items impacting income (loss) before income taxes: 



     Amortization 

15

15

     Restructuring charges, net 

21

(1)

     Strategic transaction expenses 

4

8

     Distressed supplier costs 

26

     Impairment of goodwill 


118

     Other  items 

2

 Items impacting income taxes: 



     Net income tax expense on items above 

(26)

(10)

     Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters 

14

2

 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company 

$           133

$             69






 Diluted shares - as reported 

144.5

143.6

 Adjusted diluted shares 

144.5

144.4






 Diluted adjusted EPS 

$          0.92

$          0.48

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Also from this source

Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock. The board declared a quarterly ...
Dana Incorporated to Announce 2023 Third-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on Oct. 27

Dana Incorporated to Announce 2023 Third-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on Oct. 27

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2023 third-quarter financial results on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. A press release will be issued at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.