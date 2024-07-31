Dana Incorporated Reports 2024 Second-Quarter Financial Results with Increased Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Raises Full-Year Free Cash Flow Guidance

  • Sales of $2.74 billion
  • Net income of $16 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $244 million, an increase of $1 million over last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.9 percent, a 10-basis-point improvement compared with 2023
  • Free cash flow of $104 million
  • Full-year free cash flow guidance increased to $100 million

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

"In the second quarter, Dana's strong end-to-end execution delivered steady profit and improved margin despite continued future program development costs," said James Kamsickas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"The Dana team continues to successfully achieve efficiencies while optimizing asset management by leveraging advanced core processes and systems across the company. As we look forward, our more flexible cost structure can better adjust to demand volatility as we support internal combustion, hybrid, and electric-vehicle propulsion technologies across all mobility markets."

Sales for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $2.74 billion, compared with $2.75 billion in the same period of 2023. 

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $244 million or 8.9 percent of sales, compared with $243 million or 8.8 percent of sales for the same period in 2023.  Company-wide efficiency improvements continue to offset the margin impact of inflation and spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

Net income attributable to Dana was $16 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with $30 million, or $0.21 per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $45 million, and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.31 for the second quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $54 million and $0.37 per share in 2023

Operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2024 was $215 million, compared with $256 million in the same period of 2023.  Free cash flow was $104 million, $30 million lower than the second quarter of 2023 due to the timing of working capital requirements.

"While our outlook for sales is lower due to weakening demand for electric vehicles and in some of our traditional markets, Dana is maintaining guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, while raising profit margin and again increasing the free-cash-flow range," said Timothy Kraus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As we look to the second half of the year, we anticipate company-wide cost management and production efficiencies will continue to offset the impact of softer end-market demand, and lower capital requirements will drive higher free cash flow."

Revised 2024 Financial Targets

  • Sales of $10.45 to $10.95 billion;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $875 to $975 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8.6 percent at the midpoint of the range;
  • Operating cash flow of approximately $500 to $550 million; and
  • Free cash flow of $75 to $125 million;
  • Diluted EPS of $0.35 to $0.85;
  • Diluted Adjusted EPS of $0.80 to $1.30.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares.  We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company.  This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies.  Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.  We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations.  Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP.  Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change.  Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. 

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.  The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com. 

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) 




 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 













Three Months Ended

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 

June 30,



2024

2023

 Net sales 

$      2,738

$      2,748

 Costs and expenses 



     Cost of sales 

2,483

2,477

     Selling, general and administrative expenses 

132

144

     Amortization of intangibles 

4

4

     Restructuring charges, net 

12

3

 Loss on disposal group held for sale 

(1)

 Other income (expense), net 

(2)

4

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

104

124

 Loss on extinguishment of debt 

-

(1)

 Interest income 

2

5

 Interest expense 

39

39

 Earnings before income taxes 

67

89

 Income tax expense 

54

55

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 

3

2

 Net income 

16

36

     Less: Noncontrolling interests net income 

5

5

     Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net income (loss) 

(5)

1

 Net income attributable to the parent company 

$            16

$            30






 Net income per share available to common stockholders 



    Basic 

$        0.11

$        0.21

    Diluted 

$        0.11

$        0.21






 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 

145.0

144.3

 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 

145.1

144.4

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) 




 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 













Six Months Ended

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 

June 30,



2024

2023

 Net sales 

$      5,473

$      5,392

 Costs and expenses 



     Cost of sales 

4,974

4,892

     Selling, general and administrative expenses 

271

284

     Amortization of intangibles 

7

7

     Restructuring charges, net 

17

4

 Loss on disposal group held for sale 

(30)

 Other income (expense), net 


9

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

174

214

 Loss on extinguishment of debt 


(1)

 Interest income 

6

9

 Interest expense 

78

73

 Earnings before income taxes 

102

149

 Income tax expense 

91

85

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 

5

3

 Net income 

16

67

     Less: Noncontrolling interests net income 

10

9

     Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss 

(13)

 Net income attributable to the parent company 

$            19

$            58






 Net income per share available to common stockholders 



    Basic 

$        0.13

$        0.40

    Diluted 

$        0.13

$        0.40






 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 

144.9

144.1

 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 

144.9

144.3

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) 



 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 












Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

June 30,


2024

2023

 Net income 

$            16

$            36

 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: 




Currency translation adjustments

(46)

(7)

Hedging gains and losses

(26)

3

Defined benefit plans

4


Other comprehensive loss

(68)

(4)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(52)

32

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5)

(5)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

6

-

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$          (51)

$            27

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) 

 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 













Six Months Ended

 (In millions) 

June 30,





2024

2023

 Net income 

$            16

$            67

 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: 




Currency translation adjustments

(66)

18

Hedging gains and losses

(28)

18

Defined benefit plans

5

1

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(89)

37

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(73)

104

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9)

(9)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

17

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$          (65)

$            95

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 

 As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 







 (In millions, except share and per share amounts) 

June 30,

December 31,




2024

2023

 Assets 



 Current assets 



 Cash and cash equivalents 

$                419

$                529

 Accounts receivable 




 Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 in 2024 and $16 in 2023 

1,501

1,371

 Other 

240

280

 Inventories 

1,602

1,676

 Other current assets 

253

247

 Current assets of disposal group held for sale 

61



 Total current assets 

4,076

4,103

 Goodwill 

256

263

 Intangibles 

163

182

 Deferred tax assets 

499

516

 Other noncurrent assets 

171

140

 Investments in affiliates 

123

123

 Operating lease assets 

300

327

 Property, plant and equipment, net 

2,220

2,311


 Total assets 

$             7,808

$             7,965







 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 



 Current liabilities 



 Short-term debt 

$                  19

$                   22

 Current portion of long-term debt 

211

35

 Accounts payable 

1,767

1,756

 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 

247

288

 Taxes on income 

84

86

 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 

42

42

 Other accrued liabilities 

367

373

 Current liabilities of disposal group held for sale 

21



 Total current liabilities 

2,758

2,602

 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $22 in 2024 and $24 in 2023 

2,386

2,598

 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 

262

284

 Pension and postretirement obligations 

311

334

 Other noncurrent liabilities 

338

319

 Noncurrent liabilities of disposal group held for sale 

4



 Total liabilities 

6,059

6,137

 Commitments and contingencies 



 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 

205

191

 Parent company stockholders' equity 




 Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 





 no shares outstanding 

-

-

 Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 





 144,975,329 and 144,386,484 shares outstanding 

2

2

 Additional paid-in capital 

2,267

2,255

 Retained earnings 

293

317

 Treasury stock, at cost (829,822 and 474,981 shares) 

(13)

(9)

 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 

(1,074)

(990)


 Total parent company stockholders' equity 

1,475

1,575

 Noncontrolling interests 

69

62


 Total equity 

1,544

1,637


 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 

$             7,808

$             7,965

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 



 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 












Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

June 30,



2024

2023

 Operating activities 



 Net income 

$            16

$            36

 Depreciation 

106

94

 Amortization 

6

6

 Amortization of deferred financing charges 

2

2

 Write-off of deferred financing costs 


1

 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received 

(1)

(2)

 Stock compensation expense 

8

8

 Deferred income taxes 

27

(22)

 Pension expense, net 

3

2

 Change in working capital 

56

132

 Loss on disposal group held for sale 

1

 Other, net 

(9)

(1)

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

215

256






 Investing activities 



 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(111)

(122)

 Settlements of undesignated derivatives 

(3)

(4)

 Other, net 


(1)

 Net cash used in investing activities 

(114)

(127)






 Financing activities 



 Net change in short-term debt 

(21)

(286)

 Proceeds from long-term debt 


458

 Repayment of long-term debt 

(3)

(202)

 Deferred financing payments 


(7)

 Dividends paid to common stockholders 

(14)

(14)

 Distributions to noncontrolling interests 

(2)

(2)

 Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests 

9

7

 Net cash used in financing activities 

(31)

(46)






 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

70

83

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period 

387

419

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances 

(17)

1

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period 

$         440

$         503

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 



 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 












Six Months Ended

 (In millions) 

June 30,



2024

2023

 Operating activities 



 Net income 

$            16

$            67

 Depreciation 

207

186

 Amortization 

11

11

 Amortization of deferred financing charges 

3

3

 Write-off of deferred financing costs 


1

 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received 

(3)

(3)

 Stock compensation expense 

14

14

 Deferred income taxes 

29

(30)

 Pension expense, net 

(4)

2

 Change in working capital 

(195)

(172)

 Loss on disposal group held for sale 

30

 Other, net 

5

7

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

113

86






 Investing activities 



 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(181)

(242)

 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 

4

2

 Settlements of undesignated derivatives 

(4)

(4)

 Other, net 

4

(1)

 Net cash used in investing activities 

(177)

(245)






 Financing activities 



 Net change in short-term debt 

(4)

(17)

 Proceeds from long-term debt 


458

 Repayment of long-term debt 

(30)

(204)

 Deferred financing payments 


(9)

 Dividends paid to common stockholders 

(29)

(29)

 Distributions to noncontrolling interests 

(5)

(3)

 Collection of note receivable from noncontrolling interest 

11

 Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests 

18

17

 Other, net 

9

(4)

 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 

(30)

209






 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

(94)

50

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period 

563

442

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances 

(29)

11

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period 

$         440

$         503

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to 

   Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) 












Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

June 30,


2024

2023

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

$         215

$       256

 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(111)

(122)

 Free cash flow 

$         104

$       134








Six Months Ended

 (In millions) 

June 30,


2024

2023

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

$         113

$         86

 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(181)

(242)

 Free cash flow 

$         (68)

$     (156)

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 










Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

June 30,


2024

2023

 Sales 



Light Vehicle

$        1,132

$        1,066

Commercial Vehicle

527

526

Off-Highway

746

842

Power Technologies

333

314

 Total Sales 

$        2,738

$        2,748





 Segment EBITDA 



Light Vehicle

$             84

$             66

Commercial Vehicle

23

28

Off-Highway

116

131

Power Technologies

22

19

 Total Segment EBITDA 

245

244

 Corporate expense and other items, net 

(1)

(1)

 Adjusted EBITDA 

$           244

$           243

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) 

 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 










Six Months Ended

 (In millions) 

June 30,


2024

2023

 Sales 



Light Vehicle

$        2,230

$        2,028

Commercial Vehicle

1,051

1,048

Off-Highway

1,527

1,684

Power Technologies

665

632

 Total Sales 

$        5,473

$        5,392





 Segment EBITDA 



Light Vehicle

$           151

$           115

Commercial Vehicle

40

45

Off-Highway

231

249

Power Technologies

49

42

 Total Segment EBITDA 

471

451

 Corporate expense and other items, net 

(4)

(4)

 Adjusted EBITDA 

$           467

$           447





 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 










Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

June 30,


2024

2023

 Segment EBITDA 

$           245

$           244

Corporate expense and other items, net

(1)

(1)

 Adjusted EBITDA 

244

243

Depreciation

(106)

(94)

Amortization

(6)

(6)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(2)

(3)

Restructuring charges, net

(12)

(3)

Stock compensation expense

(8)

(8)

Strategic transaction expenses

(2)

(1)

Distressed supplier costs


(4)

Loss on disposal group held for sale

(1)

Other items

(3)

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

104

124

Loss on extinguishment of debt


(1)

Interest income

2

5

Interest expense

39

39

 Earnings before income taxes 

67

89

 Income tax expense 

54

55

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 

3

2

 Net income 

$             16

$             36

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) 

 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 










Six Months Ended

 (In millions) 

June 30,


2024

2023

 Segment EBITDA 

$           471

$           451

Corporate expense and other items, net

(4)

(4)

 Adjusted EBITDA 

467

447

Depreciation

(207)

(186)

Amortization

(11)

(11)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(6)

(6)

Restructuring charges, net

(17)

(4)

Stock compensation expense

(14)

(14)

Strategic transaction expenses

(4)

(2)

Distressed supplier costs


(12)

Loss on disposal group held for sale

(30)

Other items

(4)

2

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

174

214

Loss on extinguishment of debt


(1)

Interest income

6

9

Interest expense

78

73

 Earnings before income taxes 

102

149

 Income tax expense 

91

85

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 

5

3

 Net income 

$             16

$             67

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to 

   Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and 


   Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) 



 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 









 (In millions, except per share amounts) 






Three Months Ended



June 30,



2024

2023

 Net income attributable to the parent company 

$             16

$             30

 Items impacting income before income taxes: 




 Amortization 

5

5

 Restructuring charges, net 

12

3

 Strategic transaction expenses 

2

1

 Distressed supplier costs 


4

 Loss on disposal group held for sale 

1


 Other  items 


1

 Items impacting income taxes: 




 Net income tax expense on items above 

(6)

(4)

 Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters 

15

14

 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company 

$             45

$             54






 Diluted shares - as reported 

145.1

144.4

 Adjusted diluted shares 

145.1

144.4






 Diluted adjusted EPS 

$          0.31

$          0.37

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to 

   Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and 


   Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) 



 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 









 (In millions, except per share amounts) 






Six Months Ended



June 30,



2024

2023

 Net income attributable to the parent company 

$             19

$             58

 Items impacting income before income taxes: 




 Amortization 

10

10

 Restructuring charges, net 

17

4

 Strategic transaction expenses 

4

2

 Distressed supplier costs 


12

 Loss on disposal group held for sale 

30


 Other  items 

(3)

 Items impacting income taxes: 




 Net income tax expense on items above 

(19)

(10)

 Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters 

24

14

 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company 

$             82

$             90






 Diluted shares - as reported 

144.9

144.3

 Adjusted diluted shares 

144.9

144.3






 Diluted adjusted EPS 

$          0.57

$          0.62

