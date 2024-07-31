Dana Incorporated Reports 2024 Second-Quarter Financial Results with Increased Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Raises Full-Year Free Cash Flow Guidance

Jul 31, 2024, 06:59 ET
- Sales of $2.74 billion
- Net income of $16 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $244 million, an increase of $1 million over last year
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.9 percent, a 10-basis-point improvement compared with 2023
- Free cash flow of $104 million
- Full-year free cash flow guidance increased to $100 million
MAUMEE, Ohio, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.
"In the second quarter, Dana's strong end-to-end execution delivered steady profit and improved margin despite continued future program development costs," said James Kamsickas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"The Dana team continues to successfully achieve efficiencies while optimizing asset management by leveraging advanced core processes and systems across the company. As we look forward, our more flexible cost structure can better adjust to demand volatility as we support internal combustion, hybrid, and electric-vehicle propulsion technologies across all mobility markets."
Sales for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $2.74 billion, compared with $2.75 billion in the same period of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $244 million or 8.9 percent of sales, compared with $243 million or 8.8 percent of sales for the same period in 2023. Company-wide efficiency improvements continue to offset the margin impact of inflation and spending on development for electric-vehicle products.
Net income attributable to Dana was $16 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with $30 million, or $0.21 per share, in the second quarter of 2023.
Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $45 million, and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.31 for the second quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $54 million and $0.37 per share in 2023
Operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2024 was $215 million, compared with $256 million in the same period of 2023. Free cash flow was $104 million, $30 million lower than the second quarter of 2023 due to the timing of working capital requirements.
"While our outlook for sales is lower due to weakening demand for electric vehicles and in some of our traditional markets, Dana is maintaining guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, while raising profit margin and again increasing the free-cash-flow range," said Timothy Kraus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As we look to the second half of the year, we anticipate company-wide cost management and production efficiencies will continue to offset the impact of softer end-market demand, and lower capital requirements will drive higher free cash flow."
Revised 2024 Financial Targets
- Sales of $10.45 to $10.95 billion;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $875 to $975 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8.6 percent at the midpoint of the range;
- Operating cash flow of approximately $500 to $550 million; and
- Free cash flow of $75 to $125 million;
- Diluted EPS of $0.35 to $0.85;
- Diluted Adjusted EPS of $0.80 to $1.30.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.
Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.
Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.
Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net sales
|
$ 2,738
|
$ 2,748
|
Costs and expenses
|
Cost of sales
|
2,483
|
2,477
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
132
|
144
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
4
|
4
|
Restructuring charges, net
|
12
|
3
|
Loss on disposal group held for sale
|
(1)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(2)
|
4
|
Earnings before interest and income taxes
|
104
|
124
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
(1)
|
Interest income
|
2
|
5
|
Interest expense
|
39
|
39
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
67
|
89
|
Income tax expense
|
54
|
55
|
Equity in earnings of affiliates
|
3
|
2
|
Net income
|
16
|
36
|
Less: Noncontrolling interests net income
|
5
|
5
|
Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net income (loss)
|
(5)
|
1
|
Net income attributable to the parent company
|
$ 16
|
$ 30
|
Net income per share available to common stockholders
|
Basic
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.21
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.21
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic
|
145.0
|
144.3
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted
|
145.1
|
144.4
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Six Months Ended
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net sales
|
$ 5,473
|
$ 5,392
|
Costs and expenses
|
Cost of sales
|
4,974
|
4,892
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
271
|
284
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
7
|
7
|
Restructuring charges, net
|
17
|
4
|
Loss on disposal group held for sale
|
(30)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
9
|
Earnings before interest and income taxes
|
174
|
214
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(1)
|
Interest income
|
6
|
9
|
Interest expense
|
78
|
73
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
102
|
149
|
Income tax expense
|
91
|
85
|
Equity in earnings of affiliates
|
5
|
3
|
Net income
|
16
|
67
|
Less: Noncontrolling interests net income
|
10
|
9
|
Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss
|
(13)
|
Net income attributable to the parent company
|
$ 19
|
$ 58
|
Net income per share available to common stockholders
|
Basic
|
$ 0.13
|
$ 0.40
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.13
|
$ 0.40
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic
|
144.9
|
144.1
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted
|
144.9
|
144.3
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In millions)
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net income
|
$ 16
|
$ 36
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|
Currency translation adjustments
|
(46)
|
(7)
|
Hedging gains and losses
|
(26)
|
3
|
Defined benefit plans
|
4
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
(68)
|
(4)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
(52)
|
32
|
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
6
|
-
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company
|
$ (51)
|
$ 27
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Six Months Ended
|
(In millions)
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net income
|
$ 16
|
$ 67
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|
Currency translation adjustments
|
(66)
|
18
|
Hedging gains and losses
|
(28)
|
18
|
Defined benefit plans
|
5
|
1
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(89)
|
37
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
(73)
|
104
|
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(9)
|
(9)
|
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
17
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company
|
$ (65)
|
$ 95
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
|
As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|
(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 419
|
$ 529
|
Accounts receivable
|
Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 in 2024 and $16 in 2023
|
1,501
|
1,371
|
Other
|
240
|
280
|
Inventories
|
1,602
|
1,676
|
Other current assets
|
253
|
247
|
Current assets of disposal group held for sale
|
61
|
Total current assets
|
4,076
|
4,103
|
Goodwill
|
256
|
263
|
Intangibles
|
163
|
182
|
Deferred tax assets
|
499
|
516
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
171
|
140
|
Investments in affiliates
|
123
|
123
|
Operating lease assets
|
300
|
327
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
2,220
|
2,311
|
Total assets
|
$ 7,808
|
$ 7,965
|
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term debt
|
$ 19
|
$ 22
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
211
|
35
|
Accounts payable
|
1,767
|
1,756
|
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
|
247
|
288
|
Taxes on income
|
84
|
86
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
42
|
42
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
367
|
373
|
Current liabilities of disposal group held for sale
|
21
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,758
|
2,602
|
Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $22 in 2024 and $24 in 2023
|
2,386
|
2,598
|
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|
262
|
284
|
Pension and postretirement obligations
|
311
|
334
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
338
|
319
|
Noncurrent liabilities of disposal group held for sale
|
4
|
Total liabilities
|
6,059
|
6,137
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
205
|
191
|
Parent company stockholders' equity
|
Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,
|
no shares outstanding
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,
|
144,975,329 and 144,386,484 shares outstanding
|
2
|
2
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,267
|
2,255
|
Retained earnings
|
293
|
317
|
Treasury stock, at cost (829,822 and 474,981 shares)
|
(13)
|
(9)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,074)
|
(990)
|
Total parent company stockholders' equity
|
1,475
|
1,575
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
69
|
62
|
Total equity
|
1,544
|
1,637
|
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|
$ 7,808
|
$ 7,965
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In millions)
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$ 16
|
$ 36
|
Depreciation
|
106
|
94
|
Amortization
|
6
|
6
|
Amortization of deferred financing charges
|
2
|
2
|
Write-off of deferred financing costs
|
1
|
Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
8
|
8
|
Deferred income taxes
|
27
|
(22)
|
Pension expense, net
|
3
|
2
|
Change in working capital
|
56
|
132
|
Loss on disposal group held for sale
|
1
|
Other, net
|
(9)
|
(1)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
215
|
256
|
Investing activities
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(111)
|
(122)
|
Settlements of undesignated derivatives
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
Other, net
|
(1)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(114)
|
(127)
|
Financing activities
|
Net change in short-term debt
|
(21)
|
(286)
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
458
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(3)
|
(202)
|
Deferred financing payments
|
(7)
|
Dividends paid to common stockholders
|
(14)
|
(14)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
9
|
7
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(31)
|
(46)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
70
|
83
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period
|
387
|
419
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances
|
(17)
|
1
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period
|
$ 440
|
$ 503
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Six Months Ended
|
(In millions)
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$ 16
|
$ 67
|
Depreciation
|
207
|
186
|
Amortization
|
11
|
11
|
Amortization of deferred financing charges
|
3
|
3
|
Write-off of deferred financing costs
|
1
|
Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
14
|
14
|
Deferred income taxes
|
29
|
(30)
|
Pension expense, net
|
(4)
|
2
|
Change in working capital
|
(195)
|
(172)
|
Loss on disposal group held for sale
|
30
|
Other, net
|
5
|
7
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
113
|
86
|
Investing activities
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(181)
|
(242)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
4
|
2
|
Settlements of undesignated derivatives
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
Other, net
|
4
|
(1)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(177)
|
(245)
|
Financing activities
|
Net change in short-term debt
|
(4)
|
(17)
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
458
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(30)
|
(204)
|
Deferred financing payments
|
(9)
|
Dividends paid to common stockholders
|
(29)
|
(29)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
Collection of note receivable from noncontrolling interest
|
11
|
Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
18
|
17
|
Other, net
|
9
|
(4)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(30)
|
209
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(94)
|
50
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period
|
563
|
442
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances
|
(29)
|
11
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period
|
$ 440
|
$ 503
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to
|
Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In millions)
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 215
|
$ 256
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(111)
|
(122)
|
Free cash flow
|
$ 104
|
$ 134
|
Six Months Ended
|
(In millions)
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 113
|
$ 86
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(181)
|
(242)
|
Free cash flow
|
$ (68)
|
$ (156)
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In millions)
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Sales
|
Light Vehicle
|
$ 1,132
|
$ 1,066
|
Commercial Vehicle
|
527
|
526
|
Off-Highway
|
746
|
842
|
Power Technologies
|
333
|
314
|
Total Sales
|
$ 2,738
|
$ 2,748
|
Segment EBITDA
|
Light Vehicle
|
$ 84
|
$ 66
|
Commercial Vehicle
|
23
|
28
|
Off-Highway
|
116
|
131
|
Power Technologies
|
22
|
19
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
245
|
244
|
Corporate expense and other items, net
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 244
|
$ 243
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Six Months Ended
|
(In millions)
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Sales
|
Light Vehicle
|
$ 2,230
|
$ 2,028
|
Commercial Vehicle
|
1,051
|
1,048
|
Off-Highway
|
1,527
|
1,684
|
Power Technologies
|
665
|
632
|
Total Sales
|
$ 5,473
|
$ 5,392
|
Segment EBITDA
|
Light Vehicle
|
$ 151
|
$ 115
|
Commercial Vehicle
|
40
|
45
|
Off-Highway
|
231
|
249
|
Power Technologies
|
49
|
42
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
471
|
451
|
Corporate expense and other items, net
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 467
|
$ 447
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In millions)
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Segment EBITDA
|
$ 245
|
$ 244
|
Corporate expense and other items, net
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
244
|
243
|
Depreciation
|
(106)
|
(94)
|
Amortization
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
Restructuring charges, net
|
(12)
|
(3)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
Strategic transaction expenses
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
Distressed supplier costs
|
(4)
|
Loss on disposal group held for sale
|
(1)
|
Other items
|
(3)
|
Earnings before interest and income taxes
|
104
|
124
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(1)
|
Interest income
|
2
|
5
|
Interest expense
|
39
|
39
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
67
|
89
|
Income tax expense
|
54
|
55
|
Equity in earnings of affiliates
|
3
|
2
|
Net income
|
$ 16
|
$ 36
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Six Months Ended
|
(In millions)
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Segment EBITDA
|
$ 471
|
$ 451
|
Corporate expense and other items, net
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
467
|
447
|
Depreciation
|
(207)
|
(186)
|
Amortization
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
Restructuring charges, net
|
(17)
|
(4)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
(14)
|
(14)
|
Strategic transaction expenses
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
Distressed supplier costs
|
(12)
|
Loss on disposal group held for sale
|
(30)
|
Other items
|
(4)
|
2
|
Earnings before interest and income taxes
|
174
|
214
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(1)
|
Interest income
|
6
|
9
|
Interest expense
|
78
|
73
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
102
|
149
|
Income tax expense
|
91
|
85
|
Equity in earnings of affiliates
|
5
|
3
|
Net income
|
$ 16
|
$ 67
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and
|
Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net income attributable to the parent company
|
$ 16
|
$ 30
|
Items impacting income before income taxes:
|
Amortization
|
5
|
5
|
Restructuring charges, net
|
12
|
3
|
Strategic transaction expenses
|
2
|
1
|
Distressed supplier costs
|
4
|
Loss on disposal group held for sale
|
1
|
Other items
|
1
|
Items impacting income taxes:
|
Net income tax expense on items above
|
(6)
|
(4)
|
Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters
|
15
|
14
|
Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company
|
$ 45
|
$ 54
|
Diluted shares - as reported
|
145.1
|
144.4
|
Adjusted diluted shares
|
145.1
|
144.4
|
Diluted adjusted EPS
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.37
|
DANA INCORPORATED
|
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and
|
Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net income attributable to the parent company
|
$ 19
|
$ 58
|
Items impacting income before income taxes:
|
Amortization
|
10
|
10
|
Restructuring charges, net
|
17
|
4
|
Strategic transaction expenses
|
4
|
2
|
Distressed supplier costs
|
12
|
Loss on disposal group held for sale
|
30
|
Other items
|
(3)
|
Items impacting income taxes:
|
Net income tax expense on items above
|
(19)
|
(10)
|
Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters
|
24
|
14
|
Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company
|
$ 82
|
$ 90
|
Diluted shares - as reported
|
144.9
|
144.3
|
Adjusted diluted shares
|
144.9
|
144.3
|
Diluted adjusted EPS
|
$ 0.57
|
$ 0.62
