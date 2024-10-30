Dana Incorporated Reports 2024 Third-Quarter Financial Results, Reports Strong Third-Quarter Profit Margin, Maintains Full-Year Free Cash Flow Guidance

News provided by

Dana Incorporated

Oct 30, 2024, 06:59 ET

  • Sales of $2.48 billion
  • Net income of $4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $232 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4 percent, a 30-basis-point improvement compared with 2023
  • Full-year free cash flow guidance maintained at $100 million

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

"Dana achieved 30 basis points of profit-margin improvement in the third quarter despite lower sales as a result of softening demand for both EV and traditional programs across our end markets," said Chairman and CEO Jim Kamsickas.

"Dana's ability to flex our cost structure and generate efficiencies from our global business and operating systems through the current adverse market conditions is allowing us to continue driving toward our profitability goals. Despite market cyclicality, we remain focused on the technology innovations required to meet the needs of our customers and secure long-term, profitable growth."

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $2.48 billion, compared with $2.67 billion in the same period of 2023. Weakening market demand for electric vehicles, commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and certain light-truck programs drove lower sales.  

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $232 million or 9.4 percent of sales, compared with $242 million or 9.1 percent of sales for the same period in 2023. Company-wide efficiency improvements and cost-savings actions offset the margin impact of lower sales, inflation, and spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

Net income attributable to Dana was $4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with $19 million, or $0.13 per share, in the third quarter of 2023. 

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $18 million, and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.12 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $43 million and $0.30 per share in 2023.

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 was $35 million, compared with $112 million in the same period of 2023. Free cash flow was a use of $11 million, compared with a use of $5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

"Lower end-market demand is driving our reduced sales and profit expectations for the remainder of the year," said Timothy Kraus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Targeted cost-savings actions and reduced capital expenditures will position us well for continued profit and cashflow improvements into next year."

Revised 2024 Financial Targets

  • Sales of $10.2 to $10.4 billion;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $855 to $895 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8.5 percent at the midpoint of the range;
  • Operating cash flow of approximately $465 to $485 million; and
  • Free cash flow of $90 to $110 million;
  • Diluted EPS of $0.05 to $0.25;
  • Diluted Adjusted EPS of $0.75 to $0.95.

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30
Dana will discuss its third-quarter results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 30.  The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 9943139
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5873
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0319

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors.  Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT

A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares.  We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company.  This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies.  Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.  We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations.  Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP.  Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change.  Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. 

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.  The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 







Three Months Ended

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 

September 30,


2024

2023

 Net sales 

$      2,476

$      2,669

 Costs and expenses 



     Cost of sales 

2,231

2,433

     Selling, general and administrative expenses 

130

126

     Amortization of intangibles 

3

3

     Restructuring charges, net 

24

17

 Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale 

4

 Other income (expense), net 

(4)

1

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

88

91

 Interest income 

4

5

 Interest expense 

40

41

 Earnings before income taxes 

52

55

 Income tax expense 

43

33

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 

2

3

 Net income 

11

25

     Less: Noncontrolling interests net income 

7

8

     Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss 

-

(2)

 Net income attributable to the parent company 

$              4

$            19





 Net income per share available to common stockholders 



    Basic 

$        0.03

$        0.13

    Diluted 

$        0.03

$        0.13





 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 

145.0

144.3

 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 

145.1

144.7

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) 

 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 








Nine Months Ended

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 

September 30,


2024

2023

 Net sales 

$      7,949

$      8,061

 Costs and expenses 



     Cost of sales 

7,205

7,325

     Selling, general and administrative expenses 

401

410

     Amortization of intangibles 

10

10

     Restructuring charges, net 

41

21

 Loss on disposal group previously held for sale 

(26)

 Other income (expense), net 

(4)

10

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

262

305

 Loss on extinguishment of debt 


(1)

 Interest income 

10

14

 Interest expense 

118

114

 Earnings before income taxes 

154

204

 Income tax expense 

134

118

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 

7

6

 Net income 

27

92

     Less: Noncontrolling interests net income 

17

17

     Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss 

(13)

(2)

 Net income attributable to the parent company 

$            23

$            77





 Net income per share available to common stockholders 



    Basic 

$        0.16

$        0.53

    Diluted 

$        0.16

$        0.53





 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 

144.9

144.2

 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 

145.0

144.5

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 







Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2024

2023

 Net income 

$            11

$            25

 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: 




Currency translation adjustments

14

(24)

Hedging gains and losses

(7)

(21)

Defined benefit plans

1

(1)

Other comprehensive Income (loss)

8

(46)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

19

(21)

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7)

(7)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

4

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$            12

$          (24)

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) 

 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 







Nine Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2024

2023

 Net income 

$            27

$            92

 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: 




Currency translation adjustments

(52)

(6)

Hedging gains and losses

(35)

(3)

Defined benefit plans

6


Other comprehensive loss

(81)

(9)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(54)

83

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(16)

(16)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

17

4

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$          (53)

$            71

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 

 As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 





 (In millions, except share and per share amounts) 

September 30,

December 31,


2024

2023

 Assets 



 Current assets 



 Cash and cash equivalents 

$                419

$                529

 Accounts receivable 




 Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $11 in 2024 and $16 in 2023 

1,463

1,371

 Other 

227

280

 Inventories 

1,714

1,676

 Other current assets 

231

247


 Total current assets 

4,054

4,103

 Goodwill 

263

263

 Intangibles 

160

182

 Deferred tax assets 

518

516

 Other noncurrent assets 

176

140

 Investments in affiliates 

126

123

 Operating lease assets 

304

327

 Property, plant and equipment, net 

2,258

2,311


 Total assets 

$             7,859

$             7,965





 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 



 Current liabilities 



 Short-term debt 

$                  23

$                   22

 Current portion of long-term debt 

212

35

 Accounts payable 

1,689

1,756

 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 

269

288

 Taxes on income 

62

86

 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 

44

42

 Other accrued liabilities 

417

373


 Total current liabilities 

2,716

2,602

 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $21 in 2024 and $24 in 2023 

2,436

2,598

 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 

270

284

 Pension and postretirement obligations 

323

334

 Other noncurrent liabilities 

366

319


 Total liabilities 

6,111

6,137

 Commitments and contingencies 



 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 

205

191

 Parent company stockholders' equity 




 Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 





 no shares outstanding 

-

-

 Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 





 144,978,881 and 144,386,484 shares outstanding 

2

2

 Additional paid-in capital 

2,274

2,255

 Retained earnings 

283

317

 Treasury stock, at cost (831,871 and 474,981 shares) 

(13)

(9)

 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 

(1,066)

(990)


 Total parent company stockholders' equity 

1,480

1,575

 Noncontrolling interests 

63

62


 Total equity 

1,543

1,637


 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 

$             7,859

$             7,965

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 







Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2024

2023

 Operating activities 



 Net income 

$            11

$            25

 Depreciation 

97

101

 Amortization 

5

6

 Amortization of deferred financing charges 

1

1

 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received 

(1)

(1)

 Stock compensation expense 

7

5

 Deferred income taxes 

(11)

(16)

 Pension expense, net 

5

2

 Change in working capital 

(66)

3

 Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale 

(4)

 Other, net 

(9)

(14)

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

35

112





 Investing activities 



 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(46)

(117)

 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 

3

(2)

 Settlements of undesignated derivatives 

(1)

(6)

 Other, net 

16

(13)

 Net cash used in investing activities 

(28)

(138)





 Financing activities 



 Net change in short-term debt 

4

2

 Proceeds from long-term debt 

1

 Repayment of long-term debt 

(5)

(3)

 Dividends paid to common stockholders 

(14)

(14)

 Distributions to noncontrolling interests 

(12)

(7)

 Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests 


1

 Other, net 


1

 Net cash used in financing activities 

(26)

(20)





 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

(19)

(46)

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period 

440

503

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances 

14

(17)

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period 

$         435

$         440

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 

 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 



Nine Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2024

2023

 Operating activities 



 Net income 

$            27

$            92

 Depreciation 

304

287

 Amortization 

16

17

 Amortization of deferred financing charges 

4

4

 Write-off of deferred financing costs 


1

 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received 

(4)

(4)

 Stock compensation expense 

21

19

 Deferred income taxes 

18

(46)

 Pension expense, net 

1

4

 Change in working capital 

(261)

(169)

 Loss on disposal group previously held for sale 

26

 Other, net 

(4)

(7)

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

148

198





 Investing activities 



 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(227)

(359)

 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 

7

 Settlements of undesignated derivatives 

(5)

(10)

 Other, net 

20

(14)

 Net cash used in investing activities 

(205)

(383)





 Financing activities 



 Net change in short-term debt 


(15)

 Proceeds from long-term debt 

1

458

 Repayment of long-term debt 

(35)

(207)

 Deferred financing payments 


(9)

 Dividends paid to common stockholders 

(43)

(43)

 Distributions to noncontrolling interests 

(17)

(10)

 Collection of note receivable from redeemable noncontrolling interest 

11

 Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests 

18

18

 Other, net 

9

(3)

 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 

(56)

189





 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

(113)

4

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period 

563

442

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances 

(15)

(6)

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period 

$         435

$         440

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to 

   Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) 








Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2024

2023

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

$           35

$       112

 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(46)

(117)

 Free cash flow 

$         (11)

$          (5)








Nine Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2024

2023

 Net cash provided by operating activities 

$         148

$       198

 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(227)

(359)

 Free cash flow 

$         (79)

$     (161)

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 



Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2024

2023

 Sales 



Light Vehicle

$        1,033

$        1,084

Commercial Vehicle

494

535

Off-Highway

627

739

Power Technologies

322

311

 Total Sales 

$        2,476

$        2,669





 Segment EBITDA 



Light Vehicle

$             78

$             75

Commercial Vehicle

26

29

Off-Highway

103

110

Power Technologies

26

28

 Total Segment EBITDA 

233

242

 Corporate expense and other items, net 

(1)

 Adjusted EBITDA 

$           232

$           242

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) 

 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 







Nine Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2024

2023

 Sales 



Light Vehicle

$        3,263

$        3,112

Commercial Vehicle

1,545

1,583

Off-Highway

2,154

2,423

Power Technologies

987

943

 Total Sales 

$        7,949

$        8,061





 Segment EBITDA 



Light Vehicle

$           229

$           190

Commercial Vehicle

66

74

Off-Highway

334

359

Power Technologies

75

70

 Total Segment EBITDA 

704

693

 Corporate expense and other items, net 

(5)

(4)

 Adjusted EBITDA 

$           699

$           689

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 



Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2024

2023

 Segment EBITDA 

$           233

$           242

Corporate expense and other items, net

(1)

 Adjusted EBITDA 

232

242

Depreciation

(97)

(101)

Amortization

(5)

(6)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(8)

(4)

Restructuring charges, net

(24)

(17)

Stock compensation expense

(7)

(5)

Strategic transaction expenses

(1)

(2)

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment


(1)

Distressed supplier costs


(14)

Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale

4

Other items

(6)

(1)

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

88

91

Interest income

4

5

Interest expense

40

41

 Earnings before income taxes 

52

55

 Income tax expense 

43

33

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 

2

3

 Net income 

$             11

$             25

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) 

 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 



Nine Months Ended

 (In millions) 

September 30,


2024

2023

 Segment EBITDA 

$           704

$           693

Corporate expense and other items, net

(5)

(4)

 Adjusted EBITDA 

699

689

Depreciation

(304)

(287)

Amortization

(16)

(17)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(14)

(10)

Restructuring charges, net

(41)

(21)

Stock compensation expense

(21)

(19)

Strategic transaction expenses

(5)

(4)

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(5)

(1)

Distressed supplier costs


(26)

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

(26)

Other items

(5)

1

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

262

305

Loss on extinguishment of debt


(1)

Interest income

10

14

Interest expense

118

114

 Earnings before income taxes 

154

204

 Income tax expense 

134

118

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 

7

6

 Net income 

$             27

$             92

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to 

   Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and 

   Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 





 (In millions, except per share amounts) 





Three Months Ended


September 30,


2024

2023

 Net income attributable to the parent company 

$                4

$             19

 Items impacting income before income taxes: 




 Amortization 

5

5

 Restructuring charges, net 

24

17

 Strategic transaction expenses 

1

2

 Distressed supplier costs 


14

 Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale 

(4)


 Other  items 

3

2

 Items impacting income taxes: 




 Net income tax expense on items above 

(15)

(16)

 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company 

$             18

$             43





 Diluted shares - as reported 

145.1

144.7

 Adjusted diluted shares 

145.1

144.7





 Diluted adjusted EPS 

$          0.12

$          0.30

 

 DANA INCORPORATED 

 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to 

   Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and 

   Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) 

 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 





Nine Months Ended


September 30,


2024

2023

 Net income attributable to the parent company 

$             23

$             77

 Items impacting income before income taxes: 




 Amortization 

15

15

 Restructuring charges, net 

41

21

 Strategic transaction expenses 

5

4

 Distressed supplier costs 


26

 Loss on disposal group previously held for sale 

26


 Other  items 


2

 Items impacting income taxes: 




 Net income tax expense on items above 

(34)

(26)

 Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters 

24

14

 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company 

$           100

$           133





 Diluted shares - as reported 

145.0

144.5

 Adjusted diluted shares 

145.0

144.5





 Diluted adjusted EPS 

$          0.69

$          0.92

 

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock. The board declared a quarterly ...
Dana Awarded Powertrain Product of the Year at Power Progress Summit 2024

Dana Awarded Powertrain Product of the Year at Power Progress Summit 2024

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced that it has earned the Powertrain Product of the Year Award for its Spicer™ eSP502 e-Transmission with Power...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Machinery

Machinery

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics