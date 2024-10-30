Dana Incorporated Reports 2024 Third-Quarter Financial Results, Reports Strong Third-Quarter Profit Margin, Maintains Full-Year Free Cash Flow Guidance

Sales of $2.48 billion

Net income of $4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $232 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4 percent, a 30-basis-point improvement compared with 2023

Full-year free cash flow guidance maintained at $100 million

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

"Dana achieved 30 basis points of profit-margin improvement in the third quarter despite lower sales as a result of softening demand for both EV and traditional programs across our end markets," said Chairman and CEO Jim Kamsickas.

"Dana's ability to flex our cost structure and generate efficiencies from our global business and operating systems through the current adverse market conditions is allowing us to continue driving toward our profitability goals. Despite market cyclicality, we remain focused on the technology innovations required to meet the needs of our customers and secure long-term, profitable growth."

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $2.48 billion, compared with $2.67 billion in the same period of 2023. Weakening market demand for electric vehicles, commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and certain light-truck programs drove lower sales.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $232 million or 9.4 percent of sales, compared with $242 million or 9.1 percent of sales for the same period in 2023. Company-wide efficiency improvements and cost-savings actions offset the margin impact of lower sales, inflation, and spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

Net income attributable to Dana was $4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with $19 million, or $0.13 per share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $18 million, and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.12 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $43 million and $0.30 per share in 2023.

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 was $35 million, compared with $112 million in the same period of 2023. Free cash flow was a use of $11 million, compared with a use of $5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

"Lower end-market demand is driving our reduced sales and profit expectations for the remainder of the year," said Timothy Kraus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Targeted cost-savings actions and reduced capital expenditures will position us well for continued profit and cashflow improvements into next year."

Revised 2024 Financial Targets

Sales of $10.2 to $10.4 billion ;

to ; Adjusted EBITDA of $855 to $895 million , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8.5 percent at the midpoint of the range;

to , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8.5 percent at the midpoint of the range; Operating cash flow of approximately $465 to $485 million ; and

to ; and Free cash flow of $90 to $110 million ;

to ; Diluted EPS of $0.05 to $0.25 ;

to ; Diluted Adjusted EPS of $0.75 to $0.95 .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023













Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

September 30,



2024

2023 Net sales

$ 2,476

$ 2,669 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

2,231

2,433 Selling, general and administrative expenses

130

126 Amortization of intangibles

3

3 Restructuring charges, net

24

17 Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale

4



Other income (expense), net

(4)

1 Earnings before interest and income taxes

88

91 Interest income

4

5 Interest expense

40

41 Earnings before income taxes

52

55 Income tax expense

43

33 Equity in earnings of affiliates

2

3 Net income

11

25 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

7

8 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

-

(2) Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 4

$ 19









Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic

$ 0.03

$ 0.13 Diluted

$ 0.03

$ 0.13









Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

145.0

144.3 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

145.1

144.7

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023















Nine Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

September 30,



2024

2023 Net sales

$ 7,949

$ 8,061 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

7,205

7,325 Selling, general and administrative expenses

401

410 Amortization of intangibles

10

10 Restructuring charges, net

41

21 Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

(26)



Other income (expense), net

(4)

10 Earnings before interest and income taxes

262

305 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(1) Interest income

10

14 Interest expense

118

114 Earnings before income taxes

154

204 Income tax expense

134

118 Equity in earnings of affiliates

7

6 Net income

27

92 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

17

17 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(13)

(2) Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 23

$ 77









Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic

$ 0.16

$ 0.53 Diluted

$ 0.16

$ 0.53









Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

144.9

144.2 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

145.0

144.5

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023













Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2024

2023 Net income

$ 11

$ 25 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Currency translation adjustments

14

(24)

Hedging gains and losses

(7)

(21)

Defined benefit plans

1

(1)

Other comprehensive Income (loss)

8

(46) Total comprehensive income (loss)

19

(21)

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7)

(7)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

4 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ 12

$ (24)

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023













Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2024

2023 Net income

$ 27

$ 92 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Currency translation adjustments

(52)

(6)

Hedging gains and losses

(35)

(3)

Defined benefit plans

6





Other comprehensive loss

(81)

(9) Total comprehensive income (loss)

(54)

83

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(16)

(16)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

17

4 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (53)

$ 71

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023









(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 419

$ 529 Accounts receivable









Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $11 in 2024 and $16 in 2023

1,463

1,371

Other

227

280 Inventories

1,714

1,676 Other current assets

231

247



Total current assets

4,054

4,103 Goodwill

263

263 Intangibles

160

182 Deferred tax assets

518

516 Other noncurrent assets

176

140 Investments in affiliates

126

123 Operating lease assets

304

327 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,258

2,311



Total assets

$ 7,859

$ 7,965









Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 23

$ 22 Current portion of long-term debt

212

35 Accounts payable

1,689

1,756 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

269

288 Taxes on income

62

86 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

44

42 Other accrued liabilities

417

373



Total current liabilities

2,716

2,602 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $21 in 2024 and $24 in 2023

2,436

2,598 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

270

284 Pension and postretirement obligations

323

334 Other noncurrent liabilities

366

319



Total liabilities

6,111

6,137 Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable noncontrolling interests

205

191 Parent company stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,











no shares outstanding

-

-

Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,











144,978,881 and 144,386,484 shares outstanding

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

2,274

2,255

Retained earnings

283

317

Treasury stock, at cost (831,871 and 474,981 shares)

(13)

(9)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,066)

(990)



Total parent company stockholders' equity

1,480

1,575 Noncontrolling interests

63

62



Total equity

1,543

1,637



Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 7,859

$ 7,965

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023













Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2024

2023 Operating activities







Net income

$ 11

$ 25 Depreciation

97

101 Amortization

5

6 Amortization of deferred financing charges

1

1 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(1)

(1) Stock compensation expense

7

5 Deferred income taxes

(11)

(16) Pension expense, net

5

2 Change in working capital

(66)

3 Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale

(4)



Other, net

(9)

(14) Net cash provided by operating activities

35

112









Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(46)

(117) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

3

(2) Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(1)

(6) Other, net

16

(13) Net cash used in investing activities

(28)

(138)









Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

4

2 Proceeds from long-term debt

1



Repayment of long-term debt

(5)

(3) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(14)

(14) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(12)

(7) Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests





1 Other, net





1 Net cash used in financing activities

(26)

(20)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(19)

(46) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

440

503 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

14

(17) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 435

$ 440

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023





Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2024

2023 Operating activities







Net income

$ 27

$ 92 Depreciation

304

287 Amortization

16

17 Amortization of deferred financing charges

4

4 Write-off of deferred financing costs





1 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(4)

(4) Stock compensation expense

21

19 Deferred income taxes

18

(46) Pension expense, net

1

4 Change in working capital

(261)

(169) Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

26



Other, net

(4)

(7) Net cash provided by operating activities

148

198









Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(227)

(359) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

7



Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(5)

(10) Other, net

20

(14) Net cash used in investing activities

(205)

(383)









Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt





(15) Proceeds from long-term debt

1

458 Repayment of long-term debt

(35)

(207) Deferred financing payments





(9) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(43)

(43) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(17)

(10) Collection of note receivable from redeemable noncontrolling interest

11



Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests

18

18 Other, net

9

(3) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(56)

189









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(113)

4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

563

442 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(15)

(6) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 435

$ 440

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 35

$ 112 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(46)

(117) Free cash flow

$ (11)

$ (5)















Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 148

$ 198 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(227)

(359) Free cash flow

$ (79)

$ (161)

DANA INCORPORATED Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023





Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2024

2023 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 1,033

$ 1,084 Commercial Vehicle

494

535 Off-Highway

627

739 Power Technologies

322

311 Total Sales

$ 2,476

$ 2,669









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 78

$ 75 Commercial Vehicle

26

29 Off-Highway

103

110 Power Technologies

26

28 Total Segment EBITDA

233

242 Corporate expense and other items, net

(1)



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 232

$ 242

DANA INCORPORATED Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023













Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2024

2023 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 3,263

$ 3,112 Commercial Vehicle

1,545

1,583 Off-Highway

2,154

2,423 Power Technologies

987

943 Total Sales

$ 7,949

$ 8,061









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 229

$ 190 Commercial Vehicle

66

74 Off-Highway

334

359 Power Technologies

75

70 Total Segment EBITDA

704

693 Corporate expense and other items, net

(5)

(4) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 699

$ 689

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023





Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2024

2023 Segment EBITDA

$ 233

$ 242 Corporate expense and other items, net

(1)



Adjusted EBITDA

232

242 Depreciation

(97)

(101) Amortization

(5)

(6) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(8)

(4) Restructuring charges, net

(24)

(17) Stock compensation expense

(7)

(5) Strategic transaction expenses

(1)

(2) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment





(1) Distressed supplier costs





(14) Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale

4



Other items

(6)

(1) Earnings before interest and income taxes

88

91 Interest income

4

5 Interest expense

40

41 Earnings before income taxes

52

55 Income tax expense

43

33 Equity in earnings of affiliates

2

3 Net income

$ 11

$ 25

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023





Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2024

2023 Segment EBITDA

$ 704

$ 693 Corporate expense and other items, net

(5)

(4) Adjusted EBITDA

699

689 Depreciation

(304)

(287) Amortization

(16)

(17) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(14)

(10) Restructuring charges, net

(41)

(21) Stock compensation expense

(21)

(19) Strategic transaction expenses

(5)

(4) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(5)

(1) Distressed supplier costs





(26) Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

(26)



Other items

(5)

1 Earnings before interest and income taxes

262

305 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(1) Interest income

10

14 Interest expense

118

114 Earnings before income taxes

154

204 Income tax expense

134

118 Equity in earnings of affiliates

7

6 Net income

$ 27

$ 92

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023









(In millions, except per share amounts)











Three Months Ended



September 30,



2024

2023 Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 4

$ 19 Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

5

5

Restructuring charges, net

24

17

Strategic transaction expenses

1

2

Distressed supplier costs





14

Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale

(4)





Other items

3

2 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(15)

(16) Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company

$ 18

$ 43









Diluted shares - as reported

145.1

144.7 Adjusted diluted shares

145.1

144.7









Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.12

$ 0.30

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(In millions, except per share amounts)











Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2024

2023 Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 23

$ 77 Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

15

15

Restructuring charges, net

41

21

Strategic transaction expenses

5

4

Distressed supplier costs





26

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

26





Other items





2 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(34)

(26)

Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters

24

14 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company

$ 100

$ 133









Diluted shares - as reported

145.0

144.5 Adjusted diluted shares

145.0

144.5









Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.69

$ 0.92

