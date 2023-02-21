Dana Incorporated Reports Record Sales for 2022; Issues Guidance for 2023, including Higher Sales, Profit, and Record Three-year Sales Backlog of $900 Million

Full-year Results

  • Sales of $10.2 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion or 14 percent over last year
  • Operating cash flow of $649 million, an increase of $491 million
  • Free cash flow of $209 million, an increase of $420 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $700 million
  • Sales backlog of $900 million over next three years, a $100 million increase over previous backlog
  • 65 percent of new business is from electric-vehicle platforms

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

 "Dana continues to successfully execute as front runners in the transformation to a zero-emission world, while taking extraordinary operational actions to serve our customers, including scaling operations to support near-term market share gains," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO.  "Our focus on offering complete in-house electrification capability, coupled with our ability to leverage significant company-wide synergies, enables us to provide exceptional customer satisfaction – placing us in a strong position to deliver profitable above-market sales growth in 2023."  

Fourth-quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $2.56 billion, compared with $2.27 billion in the same period of 2021, representing a $282 million increase driven by improved global markets, cost-recovery actions, and conversion of the sales backlog.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $176 million, compared with $118 million for the same period in 2021.  The improved profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by higher sales volumes and cost recoveries, which were partially offset by non-material inflation, as well as production inefficiencies driven by volatile customer demand schedules and accelerated spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

The net loss attributable to Dana was $179 million, or $1.25 per share, compared with net income of $25 million, or $0.18 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.  The loss resulted primarily from the recording of $155 million of additional non-cash valuation allowances on U.S. federal tax credits, general business credits, and interest limitation attributes.

The adjusted net loss attributable to Dana was $15 million, or $0.10 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with negligible adjusted net income and earnings per share in 2021.

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $342 million, compared to $139 million in the same period of 2021.  Free cash flow was $202 million, compared with a use of $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  The increase was driven by a continued focus on working capital efficiency.

Full-year 2022 Financial Results

Sales for 2022 were $10.2 billion, compared with $8.9 billion in 2021.  The increase of $1.2 billion resulted from improved overall market demand and conversion of the sales backlog combined with pricing actions, including material commodity price and inflationary cost recoveries. 

Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $700 million, compared with $795 million in 2021.  Lower profit was driven primarily by non-material inflation, as well as production inefficiencies driven by volatile customer demand schedules, continued supply-chain challenges, higher launch costs, and accelerated spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

The net loss attributable to Dana for 2022 was $242 million or $1.69 per share, compared with net income of $197 million or $1.35 per share in 2021.  The loss resulted from a one-time non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $191 million due to increasing interest rates and lower market capitalization, and from $157 million of additional non-cash tax valuation allowances.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $54 million and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.37 in 2022, compared with an adjusted net income of $243 million and $1.66 per share in 2021.

The company reported operating cash flow of $649 million in 2022.  Free cash flow was $209 million, compared with free cash flow use of $211 million in 2021.  Cash flow this year was driven by improved working capital efficiency partially offset by lower operating earnings and higher capital spending.

"As we closed out 2022, Dana achieved many of its goals, including sales growth and cash flow in a challenging environment.  We experienced unexpected headwinds in the fourth quarter, including higher raw material costs and lower commercial recoveries, additional costs for EV program wins, increased customer schedule volatility, and incremental costs to scale operations," said Timothy Kraus, Dana senior vice president and chief financial officer.  "Looking forward to 2023, we expect sales growth to accelerate with improved profit conversion as customer operations stabilize throughout the year, ongoing cost recoveries largely offset inflation, and commodity costs continue to moderate." 

2023 Financial Targets1

  • Sales of $10.35 to $10.85 billion;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $750 to $850 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 7.5 percent at the midpoint of the range;
  • Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.25 to $0.75;
  • Operating cash flow of approximately, $510 to $560 million; and
  • Free cash flow of breakeven to $50 million

1

Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

Dana will discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 9943139
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5873
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0319

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST

A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call. 

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares.  We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company.  This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies.  Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.  We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations.  Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP.  Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change.  Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. 

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.  The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with nearly 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents.  Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility.  The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer.  Learn more at dana.com.

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) 




 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 













Three Months Ended

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 

December 31,



2022

2021

 Net sales 

$      2,555

$      2,273

 Costs and expenses 



     Cost of sales 

2,375

2,145

     Selling, general and administrative expenses 

121

112

     Amortization of intangibles 

4

3

     Restructuring charges, net 

-

(2)

 Other income (expense), net 

7

65

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

62

80

 Loss on extinguishment of debt 

-

(5)

 Interest income 

5

3

 Interest expense 

33

32

 Earnings before income taxes 

34

46

 Income tax expense 

217

16

 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates 

5

(1)

 Net income (loss) 

(178)

29

     Less: Noncontrolling interests net income 

4

5

     Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss 

(3)

(1)

 Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company 

$        (179)

$            25






 Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders 



    Basic 

$       (1.25)

$        0.18

    Diluted 

$       (1.25)

$        0.18






 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 

143.4

144.3

 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 

143.4

145.8

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Operations 




 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 













Year Ended

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 

December 31,



2022

2021

Net sales 

$    10,156

$      8,945

 Costs and expenses 



     Cost of sales 

9,393

8,108

     Selling, general and administrative expenses 

495

460

     Amortization of intangibles 

14

14

     Restructuring charges, net 

(1)

 Impairment of goodwill 

(191)

 Other income (expense), net 

22

32

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

86

395

 Loss on extinguishment of debt 


(29)

 Interest income 

11

9

 Interest expense 

128

131

 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 

(31)

244

 Income tax expense 

284

72

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 

4

28

Net income (loss) 

(311)

200

     Less: Noncontrolling interests net income 

15

14

     Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss 

(84)

(11)

Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company 

$        (242)

$         197






Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders 



    Basic 

$       (1.69)

$        1.36

    Diluted 

$       (1.69)

$        1.35






 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 

143.6

144.8

 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 

143.6

146.2

DANA INCORPORATED 

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 







Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2022

2021

Net income (loss) 

$        (178)

$            29

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: 



     Currency translation adjustments

32

2

     Hedging gains and losses

19

5

     Defined benefit plans

48

42

     Other comprehensive income

99

49

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(79)

78

     Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4)

(4)

     Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(2)

1

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$          (85)

$            75

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 



 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 












Year Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,



2022

2021

 Net income (loss) 

$        (311)

$         200

 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: 




Currency translation adjustments

(102)

(9)

Hedging gains and losses

17

(5)

Defined benefit plans

53

53

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(32)

39

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(343)

239

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(10)

(2)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

95

1

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$        (258)

$         238

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Consolidated Balance Sheet 



 As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 








 (In millions, except share and per share amounts) 

December 31,

December 31,


2022

2021

Assets 



 Current assets 



 Cash and cash equivalents 

$                425

$                268

 Marketable securities 


17

 Accounts receivable 



      Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $11 in 2022 and $7 in 2021 

1,374

1,321

      Other 

202

220

 Inventories 

1,609

1,564

 Other current assets 

219

196

          Total current assets 

3,829

3,586

 Goodwill 

259

482

 Intangibles 

201

233

 Deferred tax assets 

397

580

 Other noncurrent assets 

123

131

 Investments in affiliates 

136

174

 Operating lease assets 

311

247

 Property, plant and equipment, net 

2,193

2,199

          Total assets 

$             7,449

$             7,632





Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 



 Current liabilities 



 Short-term debt 

$                  52

$                   23

 Current portion of long-term debt 

8

8

 Accounts payable 

1,838

1,571

 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 

214

184

 Taxes on income 

54

41

 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 

36

43

 Other accrued liabilities 

277

304

          Total current liabilities 

2,479

2,174

 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $22 in 2022 and $26 in 2021 

2,348

2,386

 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 

277

209

 Pension and postretirement obligations 

298

398

 Other noncurrent liabilities 

249

292

          Total liabilities 

5,651

5,459

 Commitments and contingencies 





 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 


195

198

 Parent company stockholders' equity 



     Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 



          no shares outstanding 

-

-

     Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 



          143,366,482 and 144,238,660 shares outstanding 

2

2

     Additional paid-in capital 

2,229

2,427

     Retained earnings 

321

662

     Treasury stock, at cost (zero and 11,661,591 shares) 


(184)

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss 

(1,001)

(985)

          Total parent company stockholders' equity 

1,551

1,922

 Noncontrolling interests 

52

53

          Total equity 

1,603

1,975

          Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 

$             7,449

$             7,632

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 



 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 











Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,



2022

2021

Operating activities 



 Net income (loss) 

$        (178)

$            29

 Depreciation 

95

93

 Amortization 

6

6

 Amortization of deferred financing charges 

1

1

 Write-off of deferred financing costs 


5

 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received 

(6)

1

 Stock compensation expense 

6

2

 Deferred income taxes 

208

(9)

 Pension expense, net 

(1)

(1)

 Gain on sale leaseback 


(66)

 Change in working capital 

220

46

 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities 

3

(1)

 Other, net 

(12)

33

Net cash provided by operating activities 

342

139






Investing activities 



 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(140)

(141)

 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 

3

81

 Purchases of marketable securities 


(7)

 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 

12

8

 Proceeds from sale of equity affiliate 


29

 Settlements of undesignated derivatives 

(2)

(2)

 Other, net 

(2)

(1)

Net cash used in investing activities 

(129)

(33)






Financing activities 



 Net change in short-term debt 

(179)

(46)

 Proceeds from long-term debt 


355

 Repayment of long-term debt 

(5)

(351)

 Deferred financing payments 


(5)

 Dividends paid to common stockholders 

(15)

(14)

 Distributions to noncontrolling interests 

(1)

(5)

 Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests 

21

8

 Other, net 

(1)

2

Net cash used in financing activities 

(180)

(56)






Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

33

50

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period 

390

239

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances 

19

(2)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period 

$         442

$         287

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 



 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 












Year Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,



2022

2021

Operating activities 



 Net income (loss) 

$        (311)

$         200

 Depreciation 

365

365

 Amortization 

23

24

 Amortization of deferred financing charges 

5

6

 Redemption premium on debt 


21

 Write-off of deferred financing costs 


8

 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received 

23

(10)

 Stock compensation expense 

19

17

 Deferred income taxes 

152

(1)

 Pension expense, net 

(1)

(1)

 Gain on sale leaseback 


(66)

 Impairment of goodwill 

191

 Change in working capital 

199

(455)

 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities 

9

(3)

 Other, net 

(25)

53

Net cash provided by operating activities 

649

158






Investing activities 



 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 

(440)

(369)

 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 

3

85

 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 

(1)

(18)

 Investments in affiliates 


(23)

 Purchases of marketable securities 

(15)

(32)

 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 


30

 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 

30

35

 Proceeds from sale of equity affiliate 


29

 Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed 


(4)

 Settlement of terminated fixed-to-fixed cross currency swap 


(22)

 Settlements of undesignated derivatives 

(8)

(4)

 Other, net 

5

Net cash used in investing activities 

(426)

(293)






Financing activities 



 Net change in short-term debt 

33

(3)

 Proceeds from long-term debt 

2

1,157

 Repayment of long-term debt 

(24)

(1,156)

 Redemption premium on debt 


(21)

 Deferred financing payments 


(18)

 Dividends paid to common stockholders 

(58)

(58)

 Repurchases of common stock 

(25)

(23)

 Distributions to noncontrolling interests 

(9)

(15)

 Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests 

51

14

 Deconsolidation of non-wholly owned subsidiary 


(6)

 Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests 

(4)

 Other, net 

(8)

2

Net cash used in financing activities 

(42)

(127)






Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

181

(262)

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period 

287

567

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances 

(26)

(18)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period 

$         442

$         287

 DANA INCORPORATED 




 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to 

   Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) 












Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2022

2021

Net cash provided by operating activities 

$         342

$       139

 Purchase of property, plant and equipment 

(140)

(141)

Free cash flow 

$         202

$          (2)








Year Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2022

2021

Net cash provided by operating activities 

$         649

$       158

 Purchase of property, plant and equipment 

(440)

(369)

Free cash flow 

$         209

$     (211)

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 










Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2022

2021

Sales 



     Light Vehicle

$        1,030

$           974

     Commercial Vehicle

504

400

     Off-Highway

740

662

     Power Technologies

281

237

Total Sales 

$        2,555

$        2,273





Segment EBITDA 



     Light Vehicle

$             34

$             33

     Commercial Vehicle

5

(5)

     Off-Highway

113

77

     Power Technologies

23

12

Total Segment EBITDA 

175

117

 Corporate expense and other items, net 

1

1

Adjusted EBITDA 

$           176

$           118

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA 


 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 










Year Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2022

2021

Sales 



     Light Vehicle

$        4,090

$        3,773

     Commercial Vehicle

1,979

1,532

     Off-Highway

2,946

2,593

     Power Technologies

1,141

1,047

Total Sales 

$     10,156

$        8,945





Segment EBITDA 



     Light Vehicle

$           158

$           274

     Commercial Vehicle

43

48

     Off-Highway

404

353

     Power Technologies

94

123

Total Segment EBITDA 

699

798

 Corporate expense and other items, net 

1

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA 

$           700

$           795

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited) 

 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 










Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2022

2021

Segment EBITDA 

$           175

$           117

 Corporate expense and other items, net

1

1

 Adjusted EBITDA 

176

118

 Depreciation

(95)

(93)

 Amortization

(6)

(6)

 Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(4)

(3)

 Restructuring charges, net


2

 Stock compensation expense

(6)

(2)

 Strategic transaction expenses

(2)

(2)

 Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(2)

(1)

 Gain on sale leaseback


66

 Other items

1

1

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

62

80

 Loss on extinguishment of debt


(5)

 Interest income

5

3

 Interest expense

33

32

 Earnings before income taxes 

34

46

 Income tax expense 

217

16

 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates 

5

(1)

Net income (loss) 

$         (178)

$             29

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) 


 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 










Year Ended

 (In millions) 

December 31,


2022

2021

Segment EBITDA 

$           699

$           798

 Corporate expense and other items, net

1

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA 

700

795

 Depreciation

(365)

(365)

 Amortization

(23)

(24)

 Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(7)

(10)

 Restructuring charges, net

1

 Stock compensation expense

(19)

(17)

 Strategic transaction expenses

(8)

(13)

 Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(2)

(2)

 Loss on investment in Hyliion


(20)

 Loss on disposal group held for sale


(7)

 Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps


(9)

 Gain on sale leaseback


66

 Impairment of goodwill

(191)

 Other items


1

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 

86

395

 Loss on extinguishment of debt


(29)

 Interest income

11

9

 Interest expense

128

131

 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 

(31)

244

 Income tax expense 

284

72

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 

4

28

 Net income (loss) 

$         (311)

$           200

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to 

   Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company and 

   Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) 



 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 









 (In millions, except per share amounts) 






Three Months Ended



December 31,



2022

2021

 Net income (loss) attributable to parent company 

$         (179)

$             25

 Items impacting income (loss) before income taxes: 




 Amortization 

5

5

 Restructuring charges, net 


(2)

 Strategic transaction expenses 

2

5

 Loss on extinguishment of debt 


5

 Gain on sale leaseback 


(66)

 Other  items 


(2)

 Items impacting income taxes: 




 Net income tax expense on items above 

2

14

 Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters 

155

16

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent 

$            (15)

$               -






 Diluted shares - as reported 

143.4

145.8

 Adjusted diluted shares 

143.4

145.8






Diluted adjusted EPS 

$        (0.10)

$               -

 DANA INCORPORATED 



 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to 

   Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and 


   Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) 



 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 









 (In millions, except per share amounts) 






Year Ended



December 31,



2022

2021

 Net income (loss) attributable to parent company 

$         (242)

$           197

 Items impacting income (loss) before income taxes: 




 Amortization 

20

20

 Restructuring charges, net 

(1)


 Strategic transaction expenses 

8

13

 Loss on investment in Hyliion 


20

 Loss on disposal group held for sale 


7

 Loss on extinguishment of debt 


29

 Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps 


9

 Gain on sale leaseback 


(66)

 Impairment of goodwill 

118


 Other items 

2

3

 Items impacting income taxes: 




 Net income tax benefit on items above 

(8)


 Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters 

157

11

Adjusted net income attributable to the parent 

$             54

$           243






 Diluted shares - as reported 

143.6

146.2

 Adjusted diluted shares 

144.3

146.2






Diluted adjusted EPS 

$          0.37

$          1.66

