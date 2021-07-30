Dana Incorporated Reports Robust 2021 Second-quarter Financial Results; Reiterates Full-year Guidance Ranges Driven by Strong Demand

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights

Sales of $2.2 billion , an increase of $1.1 billion

Net income attributable to Dana of $53 million , an increase of $227 million

Diluted EPS of $0.36 , an increase of $1.56

Adjusted EBITDA of $233 million , an increase of $238 million ; margin of 10.6 percent of sales

Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.59 , an increase of $1.28

Operating cash flow of $67 million , an increase of $142 million

Continues environmental leadership with the adoption of science-based targets

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

"Dana delivered strong performance in the second quarter as a result of ongoing strong demand across all three of our end markets," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "We continue to actively manage through a challenging supply-chain environment, and our team has done an excellent job proactively responding to the regional impacts of COVID-19. Like everyone, we remain cautious about the second half of the year, but our balanced business model positions us well to navigate through external pressures as we remain focused on launching our new business backlog and expanding our vehicle electrification business."

Second-quarter 2021 Financial Results

Sales for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $2.21 billion, compared with $1.08 billion in the same period of 2020, representing a $1.13 billion improvement driven by strong customer demand and the conversion of our sales backlog.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $233 million, compared with a loss of $5 million for the same period in 2020. Profit conversion on higher sales in the second quarter of 2021 continued to be tempered by higher raw material costs and supply-chain constraints.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $86 million and diluted adjusted earnings per share was $0.59 for the second quarter of 2021, compared with an adjusted net loss of $99 million and $0.69 per share in 2020.

Operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2021 was $67 million, compared with a use of $75 million in the same period of 2020.



Adjusted free cash flow was a use of $13 million, compared with a use of $133 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted free cash flow in this year's second quarter was driven by higher earnings compared with last year's pandemic-impacted results.

"We are maintaining our full-year guidance ranges but indicating that sales will likely be at the higher end due to the strong market demand in the first half of this year and our outlook for the remainder of the year," said Jonathan Collins, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Dana. "Our solid performance and encouraging demand fundamentals keep us locked on a trajectory toward our long-term financial goals."

2021 Financial Target Ranges 1

Sales of $8.5 to $9.0 billion ;

to ; Adjusted EBITDA of $920 million to $1.0 billion , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of range of approximately 10.5 to 11 percent;

to , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of range of approximately 10.5 to 11 percent; Diluted adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.60 ;

to ; Operating cash flow of approximately 7 percent of sales; and

Adjusted free cash flow of approximately 3 percent of sales.

1Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding discretionary pension contributions less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

We have not provided reconciliations of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income and diluted EPS. Providing net income and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments, and income tax valuation adjustments. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for historical periods are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance. Please reference the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" accompanying our quarterly earnings conference call presentations on our website at www.dana.com/investors for our GAAP results and the reconciliations of these measures, were used, to the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020



























Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

June 30,





2021

2020 Net sales



$ 2,205

$ 1,078 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

1,953

1,088 Selling, general and administrative expenses

126

82 Amortization of intangibles

3

3 Restructuring charges, net





16 Other income (expense), net

(10)

(1) Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes

113

(112) Loss on extinguishment of debt

(24)

(5) Interest income

2

2 Interest expense

34

32 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

57

(147) Income tax expense

14

34 Equity in earnings of affiliates

10

8 Net income (loss)

53

(173) Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

4



Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net income (loss)

(4)

1 Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ 53

$ (174)











Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ 0.37

$ (1.20) Diluted



$ 0.36

$ (1.20)











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

145.2

144.5 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

146.7

144.5

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020



























Six Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

June 30,





2021

2020 Net sales



$ 4,468

$ 3,004 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

3,965

2,808 Selling, general and administrative expenses

245

188 Amortization of intangibles

7

6 Restructuring charges, net

1

19 Impairment of goodwill





(51) Other income (expense), net

(29)

3 Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes

221

(65) Loss on extinguishment of debt

(24)

(5) Interest income

4

4 Interest expense

68

61 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

133

(127) Income tax expense

36

18 Equity in earnings of affiliates

24

10 Net income (loss)

121

(135) Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

5

2 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(8)

(21) Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ 124

$ (116)











Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ 0.85

$ (0.80) Diluted



$ 0.85

$ (0.80)











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

145.1

144.4 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

146.5

144.4

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020



































Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,









2021

2020 Net income (loss)

$ 53

$ (173) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments

19

7 Hedging gains and losses

16

10 Defined benefit plans

4

4 Other comprehensive income

39

21 Total comprehensive income (loss)

92

(152) Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

5

(9) Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(7)

3 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ 90

$ (158)

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)









For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020



































Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,









2021

2020 Net income (loss)

$ 121

$ (135) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments

14

(147) Hedging gains and losses

(1)

39 Defined benefit plans

7

7 Other comprehensive income (loss)

20

(101) Total comprehensive income (loss)

141

(236) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

6

8 Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(4)

17 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ 143

$ (211)

DANA INCORPORATED











Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)











As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

























(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

June 30,

December 31,







2021

2020 Assets











Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 384

$ 559 Marketable securities

59

21 Accounts receivable







Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $6 in 2021 and $7 in 2020

1,353

1,201 Other

270

231 Inventories





1,435

1,149 Other current assets

149

127 Total current assets

3,650

3,288 Goodwill





490

479 Intangibles



248

236 Deferred tax assets

628

611 Other noncurrent assets

128

169 Investments in affiliates

144

152 Operating lease assets

194

190 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,197

2,251 Total assets

$ 7,679

$ 7,376













Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 21

$ 26 Current portion of long-term debt

8

8 Accounts payable

1,568

1,331 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

228

190 Taxes on income

48

35 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

40

43 Other accrued liabilities

287

308 Total current liabilities

2,200

1,941 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $29 in 2021 and $27 in 2020

2,400

2,420 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

160

154 Pension and postretirement obligations

466

479 Other noncurrent liabilities

320

368 Total liabilities

5,546

5,362 Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable noncontrolling interests

194

180 Parent company stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







no shares outstanding

-

- Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







145,227,689 and 144,515,658 shares outstanding

2

2 Additional paid-in capital

2,420

2,408 Retained earnings

617

530 Treasury stock, at cost (10,658,640 and 10,442,582 shares)

(161)

(156) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,007)

(1,026) Total parent company stockholders' equity

1,871

1,758 Noncontrolling interests

68

76 Total equity

1,939

1,834 Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,679

$ 7,376

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

























Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,





2021

2020 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 53

$ (173) Depreciation

92

84 Amortization

5

5 Amortization of deferred financing charges

1

2 Redemption premium on debt

21



Write-off of deferred financing costs

3

5 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

7

13 Stock compensation expense

4

(1) Deferred income taxes

(22)

27 Pension expense, net





1 Change in working capital

(106)

(45) Other, net

9

7 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

67

(75)











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(80)

(58) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(1)

2 Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed

(4)



Purchases of marketable securities

(5)

(3) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

7

7 Settlement of terminated fixed-to-fixed cross currency swap

(22)



Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(4)

(2) Other, net

2

(2) Net cash used in investing activities

(107)

(56)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(5)

(306) Proceeds from long-term debt

798

506 Repayment of long-term debt

(802)

(2) Redemption premium on debt

(21)



Deferred financing payments

(11)

(11) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(15)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(2) Sale of interest to noncontrolling shareholder





7 Contributions from noncontrolling interests

2



Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests





(1) Other, net

1

2 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(55)

193











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(95)

62 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

493

636 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

5

4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 403

$ 702

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

























Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,





2021

2020 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 121

$ (135) Depreciation

180

169 Amortization

12

9 Amortization of deferred financing charges

3

4 Redemption premium on debt

21



Write-off of deferred financing costs

3

5 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(7)

11 Stock compensation expense

9

3 Deferred income taxes

(28)

(8) Pension expense, net





2 Impairment of goodwill





51 Change in working capital

(239)

(228) Other, net

19

(9) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

94

(126)











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(133)

(121) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(18)

(6) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed

(4)



Purchases of marketable securities

(16)

(15) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

13

13 Settlement of terminated fixed-to-fixed cross currency swap

(22)



Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(4)

(5) Other, net

4

(7) Net cash used in investing activities

(180)

(141)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(6)

(8) Proceeds from long-term debt

800

510 Repayment of long-term debt

(803)

(3) Redemption premium on debt

(21)



Deferred financing payments

(13)

(11) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(29)

(15) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(3) Sale of interest to noncontrolling shareholder





7 Contributions from noncontrolling interests

3

2 Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests





(1) Other, net





(2) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(71)

476











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(157)

209 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

567

518 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(7)

(25) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 403

$ 702

DANA INCORPORATED









Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to









Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2021

2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 67

$ (75) Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(80)

(58) Free cash flow

(13)

(133) Discretionary pension contributions









Adjusted free cash flow

$ (13)

$ (133)















Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2021

2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 94

$ (126) Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(133)

(121) Free cash flow

(39)

(247) Discretionary pension contributions









Adjusted free cash flow

$ (39)

$ (247)

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2021

2020 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 890

$ 337 Commercial Vehicle

387

203 Off-Highway

669

398 Power Technologies

259

140 Total Sales

$ 2,205

$ 1,078









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 87

$ (32) Commercial Vehicle

18

(6) Off-Highway

97

36 Power Technologies

32

(1) Total Segment EBITDA

234

(3) Corporate expense and other items, net

(1)

(2) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 233

$ (5)

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020





















Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2021

2020 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 1,881

$ 1,145 Commercial Vehicle

736

535 Off-Highway

1,304

931 Power Technologies

547

393 Total Sales

$ 4,468

$ 3,004









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 187

$ 51 Commercial Vehicle

33

15 Off-Highway

176

108 Power Technologies

73

29 Total Segment EBITDA

469

203 Corporate expense and other items, net

(2)

(3) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 467

$ 200

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2021

2020 Segment EBITDA

$ 234

$ (3) Corporate expense and other items, net

(1)

(2) Adjusted EBITDA

233

(5) Depreciation

(92)

(84) Amortization

(5)

(5) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(3)

(3) Restructuring charges, net





(16) Stock compensation expense

(4)

1 Strategic transaction expenses

(5)

(5) Gain on investment in Hyliion

3



Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps

(9)



Other items

(5)

5 Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes

113

(112) Loss on extinguishment of debt

(24)

(5) Interest income

2

2 Interest expense

34

32 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

57

(147) Income tax expense

14

34 Equity in earnings of affiliates

10

8 Net income (loss)

$ 53

$ (173)

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020





















Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2021

2020 Segment EBITDA

$ 469

$ 203 Corporate expense and other items, net

(2)

(3) Adjusted EBITDA

467

200 Depreciation

(180)

(169) Amortization

(12)

(9) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(5)

(5) Restructuring charges, net

(1)

(19) Stock compensation expense

(9)

(3) Strategic transaction expenses

(8)

(11) Loss on investment in Hyliion

(14)



Loss on disposal group held for sale

(7)



Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps

(9)



Impairment of goodwill





(51) Other items

(1)

2 Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes

221

(65) Loss on extinguishment of debt

(24)

(5) Interest income

4

4 Interest expense

68

61 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

133

(127) Income tax expense

36

18 Equity in earnings of affiliates

24

10 Net income (loss)

$ 121

$ (135)

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company and



Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended





June 30,





2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to parent company

$ 53

$ (174) Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

5

4

Restructuring charges, net





15

Strategic transaction expenses

5

5

Gain on investment in Hyliion

(3)





Loss on disposal group held for sale

2





Loss on extinguishment of debt

24

5

Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps

9





Other items

2



Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(4)

(8)

Income tax expense (benefit) attributable to various discrete tax matters

(7)

54 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent

$ 86

$ (99)











Diluted shares - as reported

146.7

144.5 Adjusted diluted shares

146.7

144.5











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.59

$ (0.69)

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company and



Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Six Months Ended





June 30,





2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to parent company

$ 124

$ (116) Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

10

8

Restructuring charges, net

1

18

Strategic transaction expenses

8

11

Loss on investment in Hyliion

14





Loss on disposal group held for sale

7





Loss on extinguishment of debt

24

5

Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps

9





Other items

2





Impairment of goodwill





31 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(10)

(11)

Income tax expense (benefit) attributable to various discrete tax matters

(6)

23 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent

$ 183

$ (31)











Diluted shares - as reported

146.5

144.4 Adjusted diluted shares

146.5

144.4











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 1.25

$ (0.21)

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

