Dana Incorporated Reports Third-quarter 2019 Financial Results

Highlights

Sales of $2.16 billion

Net income attributable to Dana of $111 million ; diluted EPS of $0.77

Adjusted EBITDA of $250 million , increase of $10 million ; margin of 11.6 percent

Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.74

Operating cash flow of $231 million ; adjusted free cash flow of $125 million

Amended credit agreement to further strengthen balance sheet and liquidity position

Announced acquisition of Nordresa, further enhancing electrification integration capabilities

Awarded new electric-vehicle business across all mobility markets, including $200 million medium-duty truck program with major OEM

Secured new business with Lonestar Specialty Vehicles to supply fully electric powertrain system

Announced collaboration with Valeo to supply complete 48-volt electric-vehicle systems; launches with major European customer in early 2020

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

"Despite the rapid onset of high volatility in our heavy-vehicle markets, Dana again achieved record sales in the third quarter, resulting in our twelfth consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth. This continued growth trend is being driven by exceptional customer satisfaction and execution of our strong new business backlog, in addition to our recent acquisitions," said James Kamsickas, Dana president and chief executive officer. "As our recent announcement of new electrification business highlights, Dana's disciplined strategy to fill out our e-Powertrain portfolio to offer our customers a complete range of solutions for the quickly evolving mobility market is providing immediate benefits to our net new business backlog."

Third-quarter 2019 Financial Results

Sales for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $2.16 billion, compared with $1.98 billion in the same period of 2018, representing a $186 million improvement. The increase was attributable to the benefit of recent acquisitions and backlog conversion, partially offset by lower end-market demand for heavy vehicles and unfavorable currency translation.

Dana reported a net income of $111 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $95 million in the same period of 2018. The improvement was primarily due to lower tax expenses offsetting higher interest expense and one-time costs related to acquisitions.

Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.77, compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.65 in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $250 million, compared with $240 million for the same period last year. Profit in the third quarter of 2019 benefited from both organic and inorganic growth, partially offset by higher commodity costs and the impact of unfavorable currency translation related to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar. Diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.74 in the third quarter of 2019, compared with $0.77 in the same period last year. The lower year-over-year comparison was primarily due to higher depreciation and interest expenses offsetting higher operating earnings.

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2019 was $231 million, compared with $124 million in the same period of 2018.



Adjusted free cash flow was $125 million, compared with $34 million in the third quarter of 2018. Higher earnings combined with lower cash taxes and working capital requirements more than offset elevated investment to support new program launches.

Revised 2019 Guidance Ranges

"While we fully expect Dana to deliver continued sales and profit growth in 2019 for a third consecutive year, we have made necessary adjustments to our guidance due to recent demand volatility in our off-highway markets, as well slowing economic growth in India and China," said Jonathan Collins, Dana executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We remain keenly focused on delivering profitable growth in 2020 as our new business backlog, acquisition synergies, and lower capital requirements will buffer the effects of expected weaker end markets."

2019 Full-year Financial Targets 1

Sales of $8.550 to $8.850 billion ;

to ; Adjusted EBITDA of $1.00 billion to $1.07 billion , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 11.9 percent at the midpoint of the range;

to , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 11.9 percent at the midpoint of the range; Diluted adjusted EPS of $2.85 to $3.25 ;

to ; Operating cash flow of approximately 7 percent; and

Adjusted free cash flow of approximately 3 percent.

1Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Dana Continues to Win New Electric-vehicle Business

Dana recently announced it secured electric powertrain programs with two leading medium-duty truck manufacturers. For the first program, the company is partnering with a major North American commercial-vehicle manufacturer to supply complete

e-Powertrain systems for a medium-duty vehicle program beginning next year. The three-year program is expected to generate approximately $200 million in incremental sales to Dana, with vehicles available for order from the manufacturer in the second half of 2020. Separately, Dana secured a new e-Powertrain development project with a leading truck manufacturer, which will incorporate a Dana TM4® SUMO™ HP motor that is purposely developed for both hybrid and battery electric configurations.

During the quarter, the company also secured new business with Lonestar Specialty Vehicles, a leading manufacturer of fully electric and diesel-powered refurbished commercial vehicles. Dana will be providing its Spicer® Electrified™ e-Powertrain system, which will drive a new line of fully electrified terminal trucks. The Lonestar SV T22 and S22 models allow for 22 hours of continuous operation with only two hours required for a full battery recharge. The T12 and S12 models allow for 12 hours of continuous operation and are equipped with DC fast-charging capability.

In the light-vehicle segment, Dana announced a global collaboration to develop and supply 48-volt electric-vehicle systems for new-mobility applications, including low-speed electric and hybrid e-AWD vehicles. The first system is scheduled to launch in early 2020 with a major European automaker on series-produced cars.

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30

Dana will discuss its third-quarter results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone. Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054. Please enter conference I.D. 8584377 and ask for the "Dana Incorporated's Financial Webcast and Conference Call." Phone registration will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. EDT on Oct. 30 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 8584377. A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m. EDT and may be accessed via Dana's investor website.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release refers to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs, and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors, and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for income before income taxes, net income or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which we have defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted net income as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any nonrecurring income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense, and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts, and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported under GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions less purchases of property, plant, and equipment. We believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported under GAAP. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

We have not provided reconciliations of preliminary and projected adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income and diluted EPS. Providing net income and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments, and income tax valuation adjustments. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for historical periods are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance. Please reference the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" accompanying our quarterly earnings conference call presentations on our website at www.dana.com/investors for our GAAP results and the reconciliations of these measures, were used, to the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018





























Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)



September 30,







2019

2018 Net sales



$ 2,164

$ 1,978 Costs and expenses









Cost of sales



1,882

1,692 Selling, general and administrative expenses



128

119 Amortization of intangibles



2

2 Restructuring charges, net



5

9 Pension settlement charge



(2)



Other expense, net



(8)

(9) Earnings before interest and income taxes



137

147 Interest income



3

3 Interest expense



31

24 Earnings before income taxes



109

126 Income tax expense



5

31 Equity in earnings of affiliates



8

1 Net income



112

96 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income



3

1 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(2)



Net income attributable to the parent company



$ 111

$ 95













Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic





$ 0.77

$ 0.66 Diluted



$ 0.77

$ 0.65













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

144.0

144.7 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

144.8

145.9

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)







For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018





























Nine Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)



September 30,







2019

2018 Net sales





$ 6,633

$ 6,170 Costs and expenses









Cost of sales



5,725

5,269 Selling, general and administrative expenses



404

383 Amortization of intangibles



8

6 Restructuring charges, net



23

17 Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible asset







(20) Adjustment in fair value of disposal group held for sale





3 Pension settlement charge



(260)



Other expense, net



(31)

(19) Earnings before interest and income taxes



182

459 Interest income



8

8 Interest expense



92

71 Earnings before income taxes



98

396 Income tax expense (benefit)



(27)

75 Equity in earnings of affiliates



22

13 Net income



147

334 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income



9

6 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net income (loss)

(3)

1 Net income attributable to the parent company



$ 141

$ 327













Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic





$ 0.98

$ 2.25 Diluted



$ 0.97

$ 2.23













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

144.0

145.1 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

144.8

146.6

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

































Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,









2019

2018 Net income

$ 112

$ 96 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments

(46)

(19) Hedging gains and losses

8

3 Defined benefit plans

5

21 Other comprehensive income (loss)

(33)

5 Total comprehensive income

79

101 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

9



Less: Comprehensive income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(3)



Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company

$ 85

$ 101

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)







For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

































Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,









2019

2018 Net income

$ 147

$ 334 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments

(16)

(65) Hedging gains and losses

15

(11) Defined benefit plans

365

34 Other comprehensive income (loss)

364

(42) Total comprehensive income

511

292 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

4



Less: Comprehensive income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6)



Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company

$ 509

$ 292

DANA INCORPORATED





Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)





As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

















(In millions, except share and per share amounts) September 30,

December 31,





2019

2018 Assets







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 402

$ 510 Marketable securities 20

21 Accounts receivable







Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8 in 2019 and $9 in 2018 1,285

1,065

Other 198

178 Inventories 1,233

1,031 Other current assets 135

102



Total current assets 3,273

2,907 Goodwill 530

264 Intangibles 232

164 Deferred tax assets 539

445 Other noncurrent assets 112

80 Investments in affiliates 172

208 Operating lease assets 174



Property, plant and equipment, net 2,199

1,850



Total assets $ 7,231

$ 5,918











Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities





Short-term debt $ 109

$ 8 Current portion of long-term debt 13

20 Accounts payable 1,285

1,217 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 208

186 Taxes on income 55

47 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 41



Other accrued liabilities 279

269



Total current liabilities 1,990

1,747 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $27 in 2019 and $18 in 2018 2,346

1,755 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 136



Pension and postretirement obligations 418

561 Other noncurrent liabilities 289

313

Total liabilities 5,179

4,376 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 174

100 Parent company stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,









no shares outstanding -

-

Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,









143,923,921 and 144,663,403 shares outstanding 2

2

Additional paid-in capital 2,381

2,368

Retained earnings 552

456

Treasury stock, at cost (10,103,374 and 8,342,185 shares) (150)

(119)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (994)

(1,362)



Total parent company stockholders' equity 1,791

1,345 Noncontrolling interests 87

97



Total equity 1,878

1,442



Total liabilities and equity $ 7,231

$ 5,918

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018



























Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,





2019

2018 Operating activities







Net income

$ 112

$ 96 Depreciation

82

63 Amortization

4

3 Amortization of deferred financing charges

2

1 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(6)



Stock compensation expense

5

4 Deferred income taxes

(15)

(2) Pension expense, net





1 Change in working capital

50

(37) Other, net

(3)

(5) Net cash provided by operating activities

231

124











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(108)

(90) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(12)



Purchases of marketable securities

(12)

(7) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

7

7 Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed

1

(6) Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(1)



Other, net

(7)

(2) Net cash used in investing activities

(132)

(98)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

95

(8) Repayment of long-term debt

(102)

(6) Deferred financing payments

(4)



Dividends paid to common stockholders

(14)

(14) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(3) Sale of interest to noncontrolling shareholder

53



Contributions from noncontrolling interests

2

22 Payments to acquire redeemable noncontrolling interests





(43) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

28

(52)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

127

(26) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

298

343 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(13)



Less: Cash contributed to disposal group





10 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 412

$ 327

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018



























Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,





2019

2018 Operating activities







Net income

$ 147

$ 334 Depreciation

235

187 Amortization

12

8 Amortization of deferred financing charges

5

3 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(3)

5 Stock compensation expense

15

13 Deferred income taxes

(120)

(47) Pension expense, net

207

2 Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible asset





20 Adjustment in fair value of disposal group held for sale





(2) Change in working capital

(197)

(269) Other, net

(13)

(17) Net cash provided by operating activities

288

237











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(298)

(235) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(666)

(151) Proceeds from previous acquisition





9 Purchases of marketable securities

(24)

(36) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

6

6 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

19

30 Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed

1

(6) Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(20)



Other, net

(13)

(2) Net cash used in investing activities

(995)

(385)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

92

(13) Proceeds from long-term debt

675



Repayment of long-term debt

(121)

(8) Deferred financing payments

(16)



Dividends paid to common stockholders

(43)

(43) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(14)

(7) Sale of interest to noncontrolling shareholder

53



Contributions from noncontrolling interests

4

22 Payments to acquire redeemable noncontrolling interests





(43) Repurchases of common stock

(25)

(25) Other, net





(5) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

605

(122)











Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(102)

(270) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

520

610 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(6)

(13) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 412

$ 327

DANA INCORPORATED











Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

(In millions)

September 30,





2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 231

$ 124

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(108)

(90)

Free cash flow

123

34

Discretionary pension contributions

2

-

Adjusted free cash flow

$ 125

$ 34



















Nine Months Ended

(In millions)

September 30,





2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 288

$ 237

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(298)

(235)

Free cash flow

(10)

2

Discretionary pension contributions

64

-

Adjusted free cash flow

$ 54

$ 2















(In millions)

2019









Guidance





Net cash provided by operating activities

~ $ 620





Purchase of property, plant and equipment

~ (425)





Free cash flow



195





Discretionary pension contributions

~ 65





Adjusted free cash flow

~ $ 260







DANA INCORPORATED









Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018



























Three Months Ended (In millions)



September 30,





2019

2018 Sales









Light Vehicle



$ 930

$ 879 Commercial Vehicle



398

406 Off-Highway



582

425 Power Technologies



254

268 Total Sales



$ 2,164

$ 1,978











Segment EBITDA









Light Vehicle



$ 113

$ 102 Commercial Vehicle



33

39 Off-Highway



79

69 Power Technologies



28

33 Total Segment EBITDA



253

243 Corporate expense and other items, net



(3)

(3) Adjusted EBITDA



$ 250

$ 240

DANA INCORPORATED









Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018



























Nine Months Ended (In millions)



September 30,





2019

2018 Sales









Light Vehicle



$ 2,763

$ 2,702 Commercial Vehicle



1,266

1,217 Off-Highway



1,808

1,402 Power Technologies



796

849 Total Sales



$ 6,633

$ 6,170











Segment EBITDA









Light Vehicle



$ 333

$ 297 Commercial Vehicle



115

114 Off-Highway



264

220 Power Technologies



90

117 Total Segment EBITDA



802

748 Corporate expense and other items, net



(9)

(14) Adjusted EBITDA



$ 793

$ 734

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018































Three Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2019

2018 Segment EBITDA

$ 253

$ 243 Corporate expense and other items, net

(3)

(3) Adjusted EBITDA

250

240 Depreciation

(82)

(63) Amortization

(4)

(3) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(4)

(3) Pension settlement charge

(2)



Restructuring charges, net

(5)

(9) Stock compensation expense

(5)

(4) Strategic transaction expenses

(8)

(6) Acquisition related inventory adjustments

(3)



Other items





(5) Earnings before interest and income taxes

137

147 Interest expense

31

24 Interest income

3

3 Earnings before income taxes

109

126 Income tax expense

5

31 Equity in earnings of affiliates

8

1 Net income

$ 112

$ 96

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018





















Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,



2019

2018 Segment EBITDA

$ 802

$ 748 Corporate expense and other items, net

(9)

(14) Adjusted EBITDA

793

734 Depreciation

(235)

(187) Amortization

(12)

(8) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(19)

(10) Pension settlement charge

(260)



Restructuring charges, net

(23)

(17) Stock compensation expense

(15)

(13) Strategic transaction expenses, net of transaction breakup fee income

(32)

(13) Acquisition related inventory adjustments

(12)



Non-income tax legal judgment

6



Other items

(9)

(10) Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible asset





(20) Adjustment in fair value of disposal group held for sale





3 Earnings before interest and income taxes

182

459 Interest expense

92

71 Interest income

8

8 Earnings before income taxes

98

396 Income tax expense (benefit)

(27)

75 Equity in earnings of affiliates

22

13 Net income

$ 147

$ 334