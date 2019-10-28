Dana Incorporated Secures Electric Powertrain Programs with Two Leading Medium-Duty Truck Manufacturers

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced it is partnering with a major North American commercial-vehicle manufacturer to supply complete e-Powertrain systems for a medium-duty vehicle program beginning next year. The new trucks will feature Dana's Spicer® Electrified™ powertrain technologies and are expected to be on the road in early 2021.

Separately, Dana has also secured a new e-Powertrain development project with a leading truck manufacturer. The announcement was made at the North American Commercial Vehicle show.

Complete e-Powertrain System

The company announced a medium-duty vehicle program, consisting of a complete electric powertrain system that is fully designed, integrated, and upfitted to the customer's chassis by Dana. The three-year program is expected to generate approximately $200 million in incremental sales to Dana, with vehicles available for order from the manufacturer in the second half of 2020.

Configured as a direct drive system, which uses a motor to power a Dana-provided axle and driveshaft, the trucks will feature Dana's complete e-Powertrain system, which consists of:

a Spicer ® Electrified™ e-Propulsion system, comprising a Dana TM4 motor and inverter;

Electrified™ e-Propulsion system, comprising a Dana TM4 motor and inverter; a Spicer ® Electrified™ e-Power system, which generates, stores, and manages the energy for the vehicle. This system consists of the battery packs, battery management system, on-board charger, power electronics cradle, and electrified auxiliary systems; and

Electrified™ e-Power system, which generates, stores, and manages the energy for the vehicle. This system consists of the battery packs, battery management system, on-board charger, power electronics cradle, and electrified auxiliary systems; and Dana-developed software and controls that will enable the diagnostics and telemetry of the system, as well as thermal management.

Electrified Vehicle Development

Dana is partnering with a second truck manufacturer on an electrified vehicle development platform that will incorporate a Dana TM4® SUMO™ HP motor. Ideal for high-power applications, this motor is purposely developed for both hybrid and battery electric configurations.

"The recent acquisition of Nordresa, a recognized leader in electric commercial vehicle integration, serves as an enabler for Dana to expand the development and integration of clean, electric powertrains to deliver higher efficiency and lower cost of ownership," said Mark Wallace, president of Commercial Vehicle Drive Technologies for Dana. "These new vehicle programs leverage Dana's complete e-Powertrain products and capabilities, while demonstrating our ability to deliver end-to-end turnkey electric systems for our customers, which will, in turn, provide Dana profitable growth through electrified system sales."

To date, Dana's e-Propulsion technologies have been featured on more than 16,000 commercial vehicles globally and have been driven more than 600 million miles. This has resulted in the reduction of nearly 160,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide, allowing customers to reduce the use of diesel fuel by nearly 3.5 billion gallons.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.dana.com

