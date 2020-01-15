Dana Incorporated to Announce 2019 Fourth-quarter and Year-end Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 13

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2019 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EST, followed by a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. EST. Members of the company's senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions.

Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone. Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054. Please enter conference I.D. 4099809 ask for the "Dana Incorporated's Financial Webcast and Conference Call." Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. EST on Feb. 13 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 4099809. A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m. EST and may be accessed via Dana's investor website.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic and power technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

