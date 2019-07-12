Dana Incorporated to Announce 2019 Second-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on July 31

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2019 second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EDT, followed by a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EDT. Members of the company's senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions.



Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone. Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054. Please enter conference I.D. 2597188 and ask for the "Dana Incorporated's Financial Webcast and Conference Call." Phone registration will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. EDT on July 31 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 2597188. A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m. EDT and may be accessed via Dana's investor website.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle and engine manufacturer in the world. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at dana.com.

