Dana Incorporated to Participate in Barclays 16th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Barclays 16th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on November 19. Beginning at 1:40 p.m. EST, Dana's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Kraus will take part in a fireside chat for approximately 35 minutes.

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, before the event.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of approximately $7.7 billion in 2024 with 28,000 people in 26 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2025 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2025" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

