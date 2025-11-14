Dana Incorporated to Participate in Barclays 16th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

News provided by

Dana Incorporated

Nov 14, 2025, 14:00 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Barclays 16th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on November 19.  Beginning at 1:40 p.m. EST, Dana's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Kraus will take part in a fireside chat for approximately 35 minutes.

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, before the event.

About Dana Incorporated
 Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe.  The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of approximately $7.7 billion in 2024 with 28,000 people in 26 countries across six continents.  With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2025 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2025" by Newsweek.  The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer.  Learn more at dana.com.            

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Dana Incorporated Reports Solid 2025 Third-quarter Financial Results; Raises 2025 Full-year Profit Guidance

Dana Incorporated Reports Solid 2025 Third-quarter Financial Results; Raises 2025 Full-year Profit Guidance

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025 reflecting the Off-Highway business as a discontinued...
Dana Incorporated to Participate in Gabelli 49th Annual Automotive Symposium

Dana Incorporated to Participate in Gabelli 49th Annual Automotive Symposium

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Gabelli 49th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 3. Beginning at 2:50...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machinery

Machinery

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics