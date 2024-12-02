Dana Incorporated to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Dec. 4, 2024. Beginning at 12:10 p.m., EST, Dana's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Kraus, will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 40 minutes.

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, before the events.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

