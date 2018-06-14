Dana Introduces Spicer® Select™ Drivetrain Products for All-Makes in North American Commercial-Vehicle Aftermarket

Spicer Select is available through traditional commercial-vehicle aftermarket channels, and immediately includes u-joints and center bearings with a plan to expand to yokes. Similar to the widely recognized red branding of genuine Spicerâ parts, the new Spicer Select products will be easily identifiable in aftermarket outlets by its unique purple packaging and brand personality.

"The new portfolio provides a Dana-engineered and -tested aftermarket solution to help maximize the life of aging vehicles that still have a job to do," said Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Dana and president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. "The Spicer Select line is inclusive of high-demand replacement parts, which have been analyzed by our engineering teams and manufactured to meet Dana's aftermarket requirements."

To further solidify the quality of the offering, Spicer Select parts undergo an assessment, including design-feature evaluations and engineering-specification approval. Manufacturing partners are vetted through a detailed audit, and the process is finalized by testing the part to ensure it meets Dana quality and performance levels.

"With the longevity of today's vehicles, operators need replacement options that provide a proven level of performance," said Wallace. "Beginning with exceptional parts and Dana-approved engineering protocol, Spicer Select products set themselves apart by maintaining a high-quality process, ensuring proper fit and function, as well as long-lasting service."

In anticipation of the needs of the light-vehicle aftermarket, Dana plans to announce Spicer Select for light-vehicle applications with the launch of u-joints, center bearings, and yokes, beginning in early 2019.

Spicer Select drivetrain products are backed by a comprehensive, competitive warranty and supported by Dana's dedicated aftermarket team. For program information, visit www.SpicerParts.com/SpicerSelect. For part numbers and availability visit www.DanaAftermarket.com.

About Dana in the Aftermarket

Powered by recognized brands such as Dana, Spicer®, Victor Reinz®, Glaser®, GWB®, Thompson®, Tru-Cool®, and Transejes®, Dana delivers a broad range of aftermarket solutions – including genuine, all-makes, and value lines – servicing passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles around the world. Leveraged by a global network of 13 distribution centers, Dana's dedicated aftermarket team provides technical service, customer support, high fill rates, and on-time delivery to customers around the globe. For product information, visit www.SpicerParts.com. For e-catalog and parts locator, visit www.DanaAftermarket.com. To speak with a Dana customer service representative, call 1-800-621-8084.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs approximately 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of more than $7.2 billion in 2017. Based in Maumee, Ohio, the company's operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last two years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute's listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

