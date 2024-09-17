Dana Kantor of Sheer Logistics Honored with 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award

Kantor recognized as a "Trailblazer" who paves the way for future generations of women in logistics.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Logistics, a premier provider of managed transportation, multi-modal transportation capacity solutions, and innovative integration technologies, today announced that Dana Kantor, Vice President of Carrier Sales at Sheer Logistics, has been named a winner of the 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award. The award honors women supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

Dana Kantor of Sheer Logistics honored as a “Trailblazer” who paves the way for future generations of women in logistics.

"Dana epitomizes the essence of a trailblazing 'Woman in Supply Chain," said Joel Gard, CEO of Sheer Logistics. "Her journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Through her leadership, tireless advocacy, and steadfast dedication, Dana has not only transformed businesses but has also inspired a new generation of leaders to chart their own paths to success in the dynamic world of supply chain management."

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "New this year, the award was broken down into Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer and Workforce Innovator. From there, we named an overall winner per category and then four honorable mentions per category. This year's applications were superb and made it next to impossible to just pick one winner. I'm so proud of these women and their achievements. We're just getting started."

"Women are reshaping the landscape of supply chain management with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry. Their presence not only enriches the workforce but also brings a myriad of perspectives essential for tackling intricate challenges and refining global operations. The Women in Supply Chain award stands as a beacon, celebrating and amplifying their remarkable achievements," Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge, both sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award. "Congratulations to all the winners, everyone who was nominated and all those making an impact. This recognition honors the courage and dedication of all incredible people who work hard every day. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment and profound impact on the field."

Please click here to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12-13, 2024, in Atlanta.

About Sheer Logistics



Sheer Logistics is a premier provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by mid-sized businesses, Sheer Logistics offers customized solutions that help companies optimize their supply chains, reduce costs, and improve efficiency while gaining visibility to actionable business intelligence that empowers better decision-making.

The company's proven capabilities include flexible managed transportation, multi-modal capacity solutions, supply chain consulting, the powerful Sheer TMS (Transportation Management System) and our advanced supply chain integration platform, SheerExchange.

By leveraging innovative technologies and a team of experienced logistics professionals, Sheer Logistics provides businesses with the tools and expertise they need to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace. With a focus on building long-term relationships through transparency, trust and providing exceptional customer service, Sheer Logistics is dedicated to helping our customers succeed and drive profitable growth.

SOURCE Sheer Logistics