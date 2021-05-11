Dana Launches €325 Million Senior Notes Offering

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) ("Dana") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dana Financing Luxembourg S.à r.l., is proposing to issue €325 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes") in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The 2029 Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Dana. Additionally, Dana today issued a conditional notice of redemption for any and all outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") at a redemption price of 103.250% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Dana intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the 2029 Notes, together with cash on hand, to (i) redeem all of Dana's outstanding 2026 Notes and (ii) pay related fees and expenses.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine.

