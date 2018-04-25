Dana Named Exclusive Supplier of Driveline Components for Hino XL7 and XL8 Trucks

Dana's products are designed to provide maximum reliability, efficiency, durability, and maneuverability for the heavy-duty commercial truck segment. The XL series of trucks from Hino add new advantages and capabilities to Hino's product line with a focus on reliability, durability, and owner experience.

Yoshinori Noguchi, president and CEO of Hino Trucks North America, said: "Working with Dana to bring the XL series to life for our customers was an important alliance. Dana's products are renowned for their impeccable design, consistency, and effectiveness for customers. Those traits are consistent with our goals and made them an ideal fit."

"Dana is focused on providing superior products that exceed customer expectations," said Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Dana and president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. "Hino has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence for its customers and we are honored to be able to strengthen our relationship with them by being chosen as the driveline supplier for the launch of the XL series."

Hino will begin production of the trucks in early 2019 at its facility in Mineral Wells, West Virginia.

About Hino Trucks

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, assembles, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4–8 diesel commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy- and medium-duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability, and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 230 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at www.hino.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs approximately 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of more than $7.2 billion in 2017. Based in Maumee, Ohio, the company's operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last two years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute's listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

