Dana Named One of Americas Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek Magazine

Dana Incorporated

13 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has been named to the inaugural list of "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023" by Newsweek magazine. Dana was the only Tier One supplier focused primarily on mobility markets to make the list.

In cooperation with research firm Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek conducted an independent study to find America's Greatest Workplaces. The study determined the results through a large-scale independent survey of over 389,000 company reviews completed by employees working for U.S. companies with a workforce of at least 1,000 or more. 

"At Dana, we value people by celebrating diversity, treating others with respect, and putting safety, inclusion, sustainability, and integrity at the heart of everything we do," said Maureen Pittenger, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Dana. "Being named one of America's Greatest Workplaces validates our efforts to provide a place to work where our people and culture can both flourish."

Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek, added: "How do you find a great workplace – one that treats employees respectfully, pays them fairly, provides training and advancement opportunities, and supports a healthy work-life balance? Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces 2023,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering a positive working environment."

Dana has also been recognized throughout the past year by Newsweek as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" for the fourth consecutive year, "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity," and "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women." 

In addition, the company has been recognized as one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies," by Ethisphere; as a Top Employer or Great Place to Work in 13 countries where it operates; and as one of "America's Climate Leaders 2023" by USA Today.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With history dating to 1904, the company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

