Dana Offers Superior Value to GKN Shareholders

Significant Shareholder Value

Increased cash payment by 8.6 percent to £1.28 billion ( $1.77 billion ) to GKN plc – a 2 percent overall improvement on the original aggregate deal terms – enabling GKN to make a £700 million initial payment on its stated £2.5 billion cash distribution plan;

Greater Upside Opportunities

Synergies – Unlocking £174 million ( $235 million ) in operational synergies achievable only as a result of combining two mobility driveline companies. Top-line synergies achievable by cross-selling each businesses' light-vehicle products or selling GKN's products into Dana's commercial-vehicle and off-highway end markets will be in addition to this amount. Given Dana's successful transformation history, we are the partner that is uniquely positioned to aid GKN Driveline's existing team in delivering targeted stand-alone efficiencies.

Electrification – By combining GKN's extensive eDrive passenger car business with Dana's extensive eDrive truck portfolio, the combined company will be positioned for driveline electrification leadership for decades to come.

Low Execution Risk

CFIUS Risk Elimination – Dana has a clear timetable for approval, with no CFIUS risk, and customary regulatory approvals leading to expected completion by the end of the third quarter of this year.

Mobility Acquisition Experience – Over the past 24 months, Dana has successfully acquired four companies in the mobility industry, achieving synergy targets ahead of schedule in all cases.

Pensioners Risk Elimination – Eradicates IAS 19 deficit at the remaining GKN businesses and ensures the U.K. scheme is fully funded and supported by an additional guarantee.

Shareholder Liquidity – GKN shareholders' monetization widely accessible through public listings on both the London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

A Proven Management Team

Leadership – Dana's senior leadership team includes a CEO with more than a decade of transformational leadership, having executed more than a dozen successful acquisitions in the extremely complex and sophisticated mobility industry.

Customer Relationships – Customers have choices who they source new business to, or not. Dana brings the trust, relationships, and capabilities required to provide extremely complex, safety-oriented driveline systems. GKN Driveline customers already know Dana, since they possess longstanding customer-supplier partnerships with Dana.

Country and Market Knowledge – GKN Driveline has facilities in 30 countries. Dana already operates in 90 percent of those same countries – and in many cases has done so for decades. This dramatically reduces integration risk, thus increasing synergy realization and customer satisfaction.

Employees – Without the best people, companies fail. Dana has the capability of assessing and developing the technical capabilities of associates to ensure it has the best people on the team to perform at the extremely high levels required in the sophisticated mobility industry.

Safety – Protecting the health and safety of people is paramount. Dana brings more than a century of experience in designing, engineering, validating, and manufacturing safety-critical vehicle driveline systems.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.2 billion in 2017. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute's listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit dana.com.

