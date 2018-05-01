Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle

Ohio-based Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective electric mobility solutions to the commercial electric transportation sector. The company has been developing sustainable electric vehicle (EV) solutions since 2007 and has nearly 3 million miles on Workhorse EVs in live, real-world, last-mile delivery routes with world-class fleet customers.

"Workhorse's extensive development background and manufacturing experience in the EV space provide the industry-leading capabilities we sought in a strategic partner," said Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Dana and president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. "With our 20 years of electrification proficiency and multiple electrified products already in the marketplace, the integrated e-Drive axle solution leverages proven competencies that will enhance the Workhorse electric vehicle architecture to deliver maximum efficiency at a reduced system weight."

Expanding the established Spicer Electrified portfolio, the new integrated e-Drive axle is ideal for the Workhorse vehicle, delivering substantial efficiency for its city delivery duty cycle while offering a significant weight savings of 388 pounds, allowing higher payload and battery capacity. Due to the integrated design, the e-Drive axle also offers optimized packaging with more chassis space to position batteries inside the frame rails and accommodate features such as side steps that are common with medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

"Our innovative last-mile delivery EV platforms are based on our years of learnings and road-proven electrification expertise. We look forward to enhancing our EV offerings with Dana's leadership position in drivetrain and propulsion technologies," said Steve Burns, chief executive officer of Workhorse. "This alliance uniquely positions us to jointly develop sustainable solutions that will encourage city delivery fleets to go electric and feel confident in the vehicle's performance and cost of ownership."

Dana will present the Workhorse EV delivery vehicle equipped with its integrated e-Drive axle and other Spicer Electrified solutions, in booth 1847 at the ACT Expo. Visit the booth for a private demonstration of the new technology.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions to the commercial transportation sector. The American original-equipment manufacturer designs and builds high-performance battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. It also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with its vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information, visit www.workhorse.com.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs approximately 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of more than $7.2 billion in 2017. Based in Maumee, Ohio, the company's operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last two years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute's listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

