Dana Point Rehab Campus CEO Michael Castanon Discusses the Fentanyl Crisis on CBS-LA

DANA POINT, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report from the California Department of Health reported alarming news about the opioid crisis, specifically fatal overdoses from the synthetic opioid drug, fentanyl. In the past 4 years, fentanyl overdose deaths have skyrocketed 614% in California, alone. Fentanyl is the most potent opioid on the market, and is at least 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine or heroin.

Michael Castanon, CEO of Orange County, California's Dana Point Rehab Campus, was interviewed by CBS-LA's local station, KCAL-9, to discuss what makes fentanyl such a dangerous drug. He explained that many who become addicted to fentanyl initially had a legitimate prescription for opioids. The problem is that when their doctor will no longer give them a refill for fentanyl, they turn to desperate measures to obtain more.

"The first thing to admit is that you do have a problem, that you're in [over your head], and that's hard," Castanon said.

Fentanyl gripped the life of recovering addict Dr. David Graham, a Doctor of Theology, who is a patient at Dana Point Rehab Campus. Graham credits the program for helping him get clean and sober. Although he said he knows he doesn't fit the mold of what most would picture as the stereotypical drug addict, he said "there are plenty of us" just like him. Graham was prescribed a fentanyl patch as a painkiller after an injury accident from a car wreck, and eventually became addicted to it. Then, he decided it was necessary to get treatment in order to find peace again.

"I'm very glad I'm here," Graham said. "There is hope, there is definitely hope."

Most fentanyl addicts obtain pills from drug dealers, and many are unaware their pills have been cut with fentanyl, because they are disguised as something else, such as oxycodone. This makes buying any painkiller pills from a dealer extremely dangerous and potentially deadly. The reason illicit drug manufacturers cut their products with fentanyl is because it is even cheaper to produce and sell than other hard drugs, like heroin.

