Dana Point Trademarked The Dolphin & Whale Watching Capital Of The World

DANA POINT, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Point, a year-round Southern California destination with a historically deep connection to the ocean, announces the receipt of "The Dolphin & Whale Watching Capital of the World" trademark from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The effort was led by Donna Kalez, general manager of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching, and Gisele Anderson, vice president of Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari. Together the pair are co-directors of Dana Point Whale Watching Company, Inc., which serves the sole purpose of promoting Dana Point as the Dolphin & Whale Watching Capital of the World®. The company hired a trademark attorney, and after a year-long process was awarded six trademarks from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

"We are elated about the receipt of this trademark. From when Richard Henry Dana Jr. first sailed into the area in 1835 to today, Dana Point has been wooing whale and dolphin lovers with endless opportunities to connect to the ocean," said Jonny Westom, executive director of Visit Dana Point. "All year long, locals and visitors can embark on whale and dolphin watching excursions to see these majestic animals."

There were nine criteria cited in the evidence to trademark Dana Point as the Dolphin & Whale Watching Capital of the World®. Criteria began with the NOAA report that Southern California has more than 450,000 resident common dolphins and more dolphins per square mile than anywhere else in the world. The criteria add that Southern California's almost pristine weather makes it a year-round whale watching destination. The waters off Orange County are also frequented by five species of dolphins and five species of whales throughout the year. Other criteria that separate Dana Point from other Orange County locales include having the closest access to the deep, offshore underwater coastal canyons that are just minutes from the harbor, as well as Dana Point's annual Festival of Whales, the oldest and longest-running whale festival in the world.

Dana Point has several water-focused companies that offer the opportunity to see the wildlife. To name a few:

Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari: Guests can join one of Captain Dave's safaris to get up close and personal with year-round majestic whales and breathtaking dolphins aboard intimate, hi-tech sailing catamarans equipped with underwater viewing pods, and super-fast, zodiac-style boats. These unique adventures provide the feeling of truly swimming with dolphins and whales, and being one of the pod.

Dana Wharf Whale Watching: Visitors can take a voyage with Orange County's original whale watching company. Riders on one of Dana Wharf's 17 vessels often see whales, dolphins and sea lions while embracing the majestic coastline of Dana Point . All excursions are narrated by expert naturalists. In addition, Dana Wharf is endorsed by renowned wildlife artist Robert Wyland .

Celebrating the abundance of whales that hug and migrate along the Dana Point coast, the city throws an annual Festival of Whales. Taking place during the annual migration of the California Gray Whale, the Festival of Whales is a cornerstone community event that takes place of the first two weekends in March, offering a wide variety of free events that are fun for the whole family.

Now holding the Dolphin & Whale Watching Capital of the World®, Dana Point Whale Watching Company Inc. has plans underway to start a National Dolphin & Whale Watching Day.

Dana Point's four area resorts have strong relationships with the destination's dolphin and whale watching operators and offer related packages, making it easy to book a stay and plan an excursion to see the majestic animals.

Dana Point is located along South Orange County's extraordinary Coastal region, halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego. The coastal destination – which offers pristine seascapes, romantic overlooks and beach strolls – is also one of America's first surf towns. Home to notable surf breaks, surf culture magazines and the world's first retail surf shop, Dana Point's welcoming outdoor lifestyle invites one and all. As the whale watching capital of the west, Dana Point Harbor, the Marina and the Ocean Institute offer whale watching year-round, outstanding boating, marine science education experiences and interactive water adventures.

