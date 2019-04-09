Dana Powers Construction Market into e-Mobility; Showcases Electric-Driven Demonstrator Vehicles at Bauma 2019

MUNICH, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today debuted the company's comprehensive selection of drive and motion technologies that support electrification through the demonstration of two construction machines.

A mid-sized aerial work platform (AWP) with an 18-meter (60-foot) platform height and a 1.5 ton (3,300-lb.) mini excavator illustrate how Dana offers an industry-leading portfolio of market-ready innovations to enhance the productivity, mobility, and efficiency of electric-powered vehicles.

Dana will present live demonstrations of the vehicles at outdoor stand 45A.9 between halls A4 and A5 at Bauma, the world's best-attended construction and mining exhibition.

"The construction market is moving quickly toward electrification," said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. "Dana is in the unique position to help manufacturers bring electric-driven vehicles to market through our collaborative, systems-oriented approach; decades of construction expertise; and broad selection of proven drive and motion capabilities for electrified vehicles."

Dana's High-Efficiency Electrified Aerial Work Platform

Featuring more than 30 of Dana's drive and motion products, this AWP demonstrator has a non-traditional four-wheel-drive design to demonstrate the range and effectiveness of Dana's e-Mobility capabilities.

A Spicer® Electrified™ e-Axle powered by an integrated SME® motor and inverter supports the steering function at the front of the AWP, while the rear is equipped with two Spicer Electrified e-Hub drives.

The Spicer Electrified e-Axle configures Spicer axle components and drive and motion intelligence, SME motor and control technologies, and advanced gearing in a modular package that can be fine-tuned for vehicle size and performance. The optimized combination of electrified drive components reduces power losses by up to 20 percent when compared with traditional diesel-powered drivetrains.

The AWP demonstrator uses advanced mechatronics technologies to govern traction, stability, and safety in work environments. It has an electronic differential and torque vectoring control that manage power distribution to the wheel ends to provide necessary tractive force in a regulated, safe manner. The AWP also employs a stability control system that monitors the distribution of weight across the machine and automatically takes action to prevent tip-over incidents.

The AWP also features advanced Spicer control software for vehicle management as well as numerous Brevini® motion products in the work circuits, including customized hydraulic blocks, hydraulic valves, gear pumps, electronic controller units, and operator-information displays.

Compact, Quiet Technologies for Electric-Drive Mini Excavator

Dana's electric-driven mini excavator uses SME electric motors and inverters to power drive and motion functions across the machine, including four Spicer Electrified e-Hub drives that provide a top travel speed of 4 kph (2.5 mph).

Meanwhile, a new Brevini hydraulic smart block manages the vehicle's work functions more efficiently and precisely than a comparable diesel-driven machine. The mini excavator is also equipped with a Brevini slew drive, human-machine interfaces, electronic controller units, and operator-information displays.

Dana at Bauma

In addition to the demonstrator exhibition, Dana will present its wide selection of conventional and electrified drive and motion technologies for the construction and mining industries at Bauma in hall A3 at stands 326 and 139. For more information, visit www.dana.com/offhighway.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, it is a people-centric organization and has been named a top employer of choice around the world, including significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

