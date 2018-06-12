Dana Recognized as Outstanding Power Electronics Solution Provider

"China is a leader in the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles and remains an important market for Dana as we expand our electrification product portfolio," said Dwayne Matthews, president, Dana Power Technologies. "We are honored to receive this award from the China Decision Makers Consultancy, marking the fourth consecutive year our thermal-management solutions were recognized at the Green Vehicle Convention."

Dana's IGBT cooling technology was developed to meet the high-performance thermal requirements of today's electric and hybrid vehicles. The precision-manufactured aluminum cooling plates provide customers with a lightweight, contaminant-free, and cost-effective heat transfer solution. The company's technology features superior flatness, a critical requirement for reducing thermal resistance to prevent IGBT chips from overheating.

Dana was previously named Outstanding Power Electronics Solution Provider at the 2017 convention. The company was also recognized as Best Battery Solution Provider in 2015 and 2016 for its research and contributions to thermal-management technologies for hybrid-and battery-electric vehicles.

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.2 billion in 2017. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute's listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit dana.com.

