Dana Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner for Driveline Technologies

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) was named a Supplier of the Year by General Motors for its driveline technologies during GM's 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Wednesday, May 15, in Detroit, Michigan.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

Dana supplies driveline technologies to GM vehicles in North and South America, including front and rear Spicer® AdvanTEK® axles and Spicer® propshafts.

"It is an honor to be presented with the 'Supplier of the Year' award from General Motors. Dana has been a supplier to GM for 113 years and this recognition reinforces the importance of maintaining a strong relationship through the consistent delivery of innovative, high-quality technologies," said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. "Dana's team of world-class engineers and commercial personnel truly understand the importance of supporting our customers, which has resulted in such a long-standing partnership with General Motors."

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value, or introduced innovations to the company.

Dana was also named a GM Supplier of the Year in 2017 for its powertrain thermal management products, including battery and electronics cooling solutions.

To learn more about Dana's driveline technologies, visit dana.com.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle and engine manufacturer in the world. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

