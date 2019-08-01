Dana Selected to Provide e-Propulsion System for Hydrogen Fuel Development Project in Alberta, Canada

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that it will provide its Spicer® Electrified™ e-Propulsion solution with integrated TM4® SUMO™ HP motor-inverter system to power Class 8 tractor-trailer units that will move freight year-round between Edmonton and Calgary in Alberta, Canada. The trucks are part of a three-year, $11.2 million (C$15 million) Alberta Zero-Emissions Truck Electrification Collaboration (AZETEC) project, which involves the design and manufacture of heavy-duty, extended-range, hydrogen fuel cell electric hybrid trucks.

Dana's custom Spicer® e-System is optimized for the Canadian market with a hauling capacity of 140,000 pounds, the highest-rated electrified drivetrain system for linehaul applications. The system's compact design reduces weight and allows for more hydrogen fuel storage, while high-speed helical gearing provides greater overall efficiency. Dana's TM4 SUMO HP motor-inverter system was specifically designed for high-power applications, and multi-speed gearboxes.

"Dana is pleased to have been selected as a key partner for this enterprising hydrogen fuel project. It marks another step in the innovation continuum as the industry transitions to zero-emission transportation," said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies. "The consortium partners share a common vision in advancing clean technologies, and we welcome the opportunity to provide Spicer electrodynamic solutions as part of these collective efforts."

The trucks, developed for Alberta's unique operating environment, will be 64-tonne (gross vehicle weight) B-train tractor-trailers capable of traveling up to 430 miles (700 km) between refueling. They will be operated by Alberta trucking companies Trimac Transportation and Bison Transport. At the conclusion of the project, the trucks will have carried approximately 12 million tonne-miles of freight.

The Alberta Zero-Emissions Truck Electrification Collaboration (AZETEC) project will help ensure the continuation of a timely, efficient and cost-effective supply chain of goods, transported by 64-ton B-train tractor-trailers carrying very large freight loads over long distances.

AZETEC will test hydrogen as a zero-emissions alternative fuel to diesel for freight transportation, along with the refueling infrastructure and other systems that would be required for Alberta to implement this new fuel solution. The three-year project also will investigate the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and airborne pollutants in Alberta's freight transportation sector.

Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) is committing more than C$7.3 million to the AZETEC project. This investment comes from ERA's BEST Challenge—a $100 million funding opportunity for biotechnology, electricity, and sustainable transportation technology solutions. ERA funds projects using the proceeds from carbon pricing paid by large final emitters to reduce GHGs and build the resilience of new and incumbent industries in Alberta.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle and engine manufacturer in the world. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.

