Dana Spotlights Next-Generation Drive and Motion Mining Technologies and New Certified Reman™ Program at MINExpo®

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at MINExpo®, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced numerous advancements in its portfolio of technologies and aftermarket service capabilities for mobile and industrial mining equipment.

Located in booth 12359 of the West Hall, Dana is unveiling the new Dana Certified Reman™ program for Dana Spicer™ drive components used in mining and throughout off-highway. This new aftermarket remanufacturing initiative extends equipment life cycles to support sustainability initiatives and reduce the total cost of ownership.

"Dana's next-generation innovations and aftermarket programs at MINExpo demonstrate our deep commitment to driving customer performance, sustainability, and profitability at every stage of mining operations," said Marcus King, Vice President of Off-Highway Global Sales, Business Development, Strategy, and Program Management for Dana Incorporated.

Dana is also showcasing drive and motion innovations that improve efficiency, durability, and total return on investment, including new systems that advance the electrification of mobile mining equipment:

A low-emission series hybrid powertrain system for underground loaders that combines the high-efficiency Spicer Electrified™ eSP502 powershift transmission and an engine-mounted Dana TM4™ Sumo HP generator for added productivity.

powershift transmission and an engine-mounted Dana TM4™ Sumo HP generator for added productivity. A zero-emission drivetrain solution for underground drill rigs incorporating a Spicer Electrified™ eSG101 single-speed e-Gearbox with a Dana TM4™ LD HV800 motor/inverter system.

The introduction of an integrated fan solution for alignment-free Brevini EvoMax® helical and bevel-helical gearboxes used in mining conveyor applications.

A Dana Brevini™ planetary gearbox supplying torque ranges up to 2,200 kNm for apron feeders, roller presses, and other applications.

Extending Life Cycles through Remanufacturing

The new Dana Certified Reman program restores Dana Spicer axles, transmissions, torque converters, and gearboxes to the same performance as new units from the factory with shorter delivery times and at a more competitive price.

Currently available at Dana facilities throughout Europe, the Dana Certified Reman program will extend to an additional 50 locations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and China by the end of 2025.

Support for Electrified Mining Vehicles

Dana addresses individual mobile application needs through a technology portfolio that can be configured in both low- and zero-emission drivelines, helping original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs) chart a roadmap toward decarbonization with commercially available products.

At MINExpo, Dana is presenting its hybrid drivetrain system for underground loaders featuring the Spicer Electrified™ eSP502 powershift e-Transmission configured with an on-engine generator, a heavy-duty Spicer 20D axle, and Spicer driveshafts.

Additionally, Dana's zero-emission drivetrain solution for drill rigs and utility vehicles employs the new Spicer Electrified eSG101 single-speed e-Gearbox combined with a Dana TM4 LD HV800 motor/inverter system. The combination improves mechanical efficiency at double input speed by up to 40% when compared with traditional designs.

Enhanced Design for Conveyor Gearboxes

At MINExpo, Dana is introducing an update for Brevini EvoMax helical and bevel-helical gearboxes used in mining conveyor applications.

The new alignment-free gearbox option integrates the fan within the motor mount bell housing, eliminating the requirement for an external frame. It delivers superior cooling capacity that reduces installation complexity and provides a smaller footprint.

Dana's complete lineup of drive and motion technologies for the mining industry can be viewed by visiting dana.com/markets/off-highway/mining.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at Dana.com.

