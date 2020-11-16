Dana Supplies High-Performing Spicer® AdvanTEK® Axles to New Land Rover Defender

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that the new 2021 Land Rover Defender features Dana's latest Spicer® AdvanTEK® axles, which are designed to deliver improved performance and greater power density in a compact package.

Known for its rugged design and off-road performance, the Defender has a rich history with roots reaching back to the original Land Rover series of vehicles launched in the late 1940s. Dana's association began when Land Rover specified Spicer® front and rear axles in the early 1980s and continued through 2016, when the original iconic vehicle was discontinued. The all-new Defender re-emerged in 2020 and once again specified Dana's robust Spicer axle designs.

"Dana's technology leadership, launch execution, and off-road experience continue to create significant value for our customers. We are proud to supply a variety of world-renowned vehicles, including the all-new, tough and capable Defender," said Bob Pyle, executive vice president and president of Light Vehicle Drive Systems for Dana Incorporated. "We are pleased to extend our 70-year relationship with Jaguar Land Rover and once again supply our advanced technologies to this iconic vehicle platform."

Featuring a robust new architecture, the iconic Land Rover Defender is engineered to withstand extreme conditions, and Dana matches its rugged character with high performance front and rear axles that feature high-strength materials and gearing for maximum durability. In addition to the axles' ability to tackle challenging terrain, Dana's Spicer AdvanTEK axles provide improved efficiency and best-in-class noise, vibration, and harshness performance.

The vehicle also features a number of Dana technologies that help to deliver superior engine and thermal management performance, including gaskets for maximum reliability and durability, thermal acoustical protective shielding for managing extreme temperatures, and engine oil coolers for to support optimum engine performance.

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer. Learn more at dana.com.

