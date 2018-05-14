The company will ask its legal service providers to complete the Model Diversity Survey, which was created by the ABA to standardize information gathering and benchmarking. Dana intends to use the information as an additional factor in determining the firms the company will retain for legal services in the future.

"Dana is focused on attracting and fostering a diverse workforce whose perspectives improve our competitiveness and ensure that we design, develop and manufacture products that meet the needs of the global market," said Doug Liedberg, senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary of Dana. "Supporting the ABA Resolution 113 is another example of our continued focus on working with organizations that have demonstrated a similar commitment to diversity and inclusion in their work practices."

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs approximately 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of more than $7.2 billion in 2017. Based in Maumee, Ohio, the company's operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last two years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute's listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-supports-american-bar-association-diversity-resolution-113-300647256.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.dana.com

