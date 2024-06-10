DanAds and Brand Metrics join forces to transform advertising with advanced brand lift insights

DanAds and Brand Metrics will enable seamless management and optimization of ad campaigns through a complete offering tailored to boost productivity and innovation in the sector

CANNES, France, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DanAds, a global leader in advertising technology and a leading white-label self-serve platform provider for over 40 publishers and brands worldwide, is excited to announce a new partnership with Brand Metrics, an innovative provider of automated brand lift data. This collaboration is set to enhance advertising opportunities within the media industry, delivering a complete and effective offering tailored to the unique needs of publishers and their advertisers.

Brand lift data captures the degree to which audiences exposed to a campaign are impacted across four key metrics - brand awareness, consideration, preference and buying intent.

Through this partnership, DanAds clients can offer their advertisers enhanced ROI data, including premium metrics. This comprehensive data enables advertisers to make more informed decisions and achieve better campaign outcomes.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in the advertising industry, allowing advertisers and agencies of all sizes to measure the true impact of their campaigns," said Peo Persson, Co-Founder & CCO at DanAds. "By integrating Brand Metrics' tools, we are empowering our users with data-driven insights that were previously inaccessible to many. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our commitment to automation, scalability, and self-service."

Mikael Larsson, Chief Operating Officer at Brand Metrics, added, "We are excited to join forces with DanAds to offer comprehensive brand lift data through their innovative platform solutions. This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience, providing advertisers with the tools they need to understand and optimize their campaigns effectively. Together, we are transforming the advertising landscape by making high-quality brand lift measurement accessible to all."

National World, the UK's only local publisher to provide all customers with a comprehensive brand lift campaign report as standard, deploys this solution on their self-serve platform, National World Ad Manager. Their customers benefit from 19% greater brand lift compared to other news brand publishers. This partnership offers independent, state-of-the-art measurement of advertising effectiveness at each stage of the marketing funnel, helping advertisers create better strategies for future campaigns.

As two innovative Swedish companies, DanAds and Brand Metrics are united in our mission to empower advertisers/agencies and are currently at the French Riviera in Cannes, France, until June 20. If you are attending, feel free to connect with our teams to learn more about this exciting partnership and the innovative solutions we offer.

