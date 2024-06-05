DanAds to boost innovation and productivity in retail media with SAS marketing and advertising technology

DanAds will use SAS 360 Match to enhance advertising opportunities within the retail sector, providing a complete, effective offering designed to meet the unique needs of retailers and their advertisers.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DanAds, a global leader in advertising technology, is excited to announce a new collaboration with SAS® advertising and marketing technology to transform advertising within the retail sector. This effort will combine SAS' powerful ad server, SAS 360 Match, with DanAds' self-service platform to deliver a singular, market-ready offering designed specifically for retailers. SAS, a leader in data and AI, offers an extensive suite of solutions that help organizations transform data into trusted decisions, including its fully independent, first-party ad server.

In the dynamic world of retail advertising, this offering will introduce a comprehensive ad monetization platform that will enable retailers to sell advertising inventory directly and efficiently. By uniting DanAds' expertise in streamlined sales and order intake with SAS' robust ad decisioning and delivery engine, the offering will cater to the nuanced demands of the retail industry.

"The powerful capabilities of SAS 360 Match combined with DanAds' platform will set an exciting new precedent for what is possible in retail media, empowering retailers to unlock the full potential of their data and digital touchpoints," said Scott Briggs, Commercial Strategy Manager at SAS.

"The collaboration utilizes DanAds' innovative technology to equip retailers with the tools needed for automating and optimizing advertising operations. With SAS' advanced decision engine, retailers will be able to access deeper insights and predictive analytics to refine their advertising strategies, ultimately driving better results and higher returns on investment," added Johan Liljelund, Chief Information Officer of DanAds.

The DanAds and SAS collaboration will enable seamless management and optimization of ad campaigns through a complete offering tailored to boost productivity and innovation in the sector.

For media inquiries, please contact: Marie-Lou Penin, Head of Marketing, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/danads-international/r/danads-to-boost-innovation-and-productivity-in-retail-media-with-sas-marketing-and-advertising-techn,c3995670

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/danads-international/i/partnership---sas-danads,c3307542 Partnership - SAS DanAds

SOURCE DanAds International