Danaher Announces New Environmental and Applied Solutions Company to Be Named Veralto

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher") today announced that Veralto Corporation ("Veralto" or the "Company") will be the name of the separate public company Danaher intends to create in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Veralto will be comprised of an outstanding collection of market-leading brands in Danaher's Environmental and Applied Solutions (EAS) segment: Hach, ChemTreat, Trojan, OTT HydroMet, and McCrometer from Danaher's Water Quality Platform and Videojet, Esko, X-Rite Pantone and Linx from the Product Identification Platform. In 2022 the EAS segment generated revenue of approximately $4.8 billion and has a global team of approximately 16,000 associates. As a standalone entity, Veralto is expected to have an investment-grade credit rating. The new company will be led by Jennifer L. Honeycutt, who will become President and Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Honeycutt currently serves as Danaher Executive Vice President, with responsibility for the EAS segment.

"The name Veralto brings together two familiar Latin root words 'Veri' for truth and 'Alto' for height, reflecting our commitment to excellence and the higher purpose that compels us to create a better future for all. As stewards of the world's most vital resources, our businesses help ensure billions of people have safe food, water, and medicines every day," Ms. Honeycutt said.

"With a strong Danaher heritage, the Veralto team will continue to deliver trusted expertise to solve our customers' most complex workflow challenges," she continued. "Our culture of continuous improvement will be codified in the Veralto Enterprise System, which is derived from the Danaher Business System, and will continue to provide our businesses with sustainable competitive advantage."

Veralto will establish its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VLTO.

