Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share payable on July 27, 2018 to holders of record on June 29, 2018.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including health care, environmental and industrial. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.  

